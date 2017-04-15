More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Watford 1-0 Swansea City: Capoue sinks Swans

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 11:55 AM EDT
  • Watford reaches 40 points
  • Capoue scores first since Nov. 19
  • Swansea still in drop zone

Etienne Capoue took the ball from Swansea City’s back line and hurt the Welsh side’s safety hopes, as Watford beat Swans 1-0 at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

The lone goal moved Watford into 10th place with 40 points, while Swansea is two points back of 17th place Hull City.

A slow start nearly yielded to a goal when Heurelho Gomes mistimed a clearing punch to Fernando Llorente, but the Spanish striker couldn’t nod home from close range.

The Hornets found the opener through Capoue, thanks largely to a nap from Alfie Mawson. The Swansea defender tried to dribble around Capoue, and the Frenchman collected a saved rebound to make it 1-0.

There weren’t a ton of second half chances, though Stefano Okaka scored a terrific offside scissor goal.

Gylfi Sigurdsson nearly converted a diving header in stoppage time, and then was thwarted on a half-breakaway moments later.

Allardyce: Comeback wouldn’t have happened before me

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 12:52 PM EDT

Big Sam sure likes to market himself.

Crystal Palace came back from a 2-0 hole to draw Leicester City on Saturday, another feather in the cap of manager Sam Allardyce.

The one-time England boss saw his Eagles slide into the drop zone after his midseason hiring, but relegation looks more and more unlikely as Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, and Christian Benteke are playing with high quality.

From the BBC:

“Today’s point feels like a win, it’s a tremendous fight back from the players and that wouldn’t have happened when I first arrived – it just shows the change of mood of the players.

“I spend a bit of time boring the players with getting the basics right but it’s the basis of result – for those Leicester goals we didn’t get them right although Jamie Vardy took his goal brilliantly.”

Yes, Sam, you bored them so much but now they see your genius. We’re sure the players are selling their belongings to mold you a crown that says “Never Been Relegated” and “World’s Greatest Manager”.

Jokes aside, Palace is indeed flying and can silence even more doubters with results in upcoming fixtures against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

WATCH LIVE: Southampton vs. Manchester City

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT

Man City boss Pep Guardiola has made four changes, while hosts Southampton get a big name back for their lunchtime match at St. Mary’s (Watch live, 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

Manolo Gabbiadini is fit for Saints, and will hope to break free of Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany in City’s back line.

Raheem Sterling starts on the bench for Man City, while Saints will have Sofiane Boufal, Shane Long, and Jay Rodriguez available.

Southampton: Forster, Cedric, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand, Davis, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini. Subs: Hassen, Martina, Caceres, Clasie, Boufal, Long, Rodriguez.

Manchester City: Bravo, Clichy, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Fernandinho, Toure, Sane, Silva, De Bruyne, Navas, Aguero. Subs: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kolarov, Fernando, Sterling, A. Garcia, Iheanacho.

Sunderland 2-2 West Ham: Not enough for battling Black Cats

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 15, 2017, 12:09 PM EDT
  • West Ham took lead through Ayew, Collins
  • Sunderland equalized through Khazri, Borini
  • Black Cats bottom on 21 points
  • 1 win in 7 for West Ham

Sunderland drew 2-2 with West Ham United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday but David Moyes‘ men still looked destined for relegation.

West Ham, who had Sam Byram sent off in second half stoppage time, twice took the lead through Andre Ayew and James Collins, but Sunderland dug deep as Wahbi Khazri scored directed from a corner and Fabio Borini netted a late equalizer.

Sunderland stay bottom on 21 points with the draw, while West Ham’s poor run continues as they have 37 points.

The Hammers took the lead early on through Ayew as Andy Carroll‘s shot fell into his patch and the Ghanaian finished superbly. 1-0 to West Ham and the worst possible start for Sunderland.

Robert Snodgrass then curled a wonderful bending effort just wide from the edge of the box as West Ham threatened to go further ahead.

Darron Gibson smashed an effort wide as Sunderland tried to battle back into the game and they scored a freak equalizer to give them hope.

Khazri’s corner from the left missed everyone and nestled into the far corner as Darren Randolph couldn’t get past Victor Anichebe. 1-1.

Buoyed by that equalizer the Black Cats pushed on and Billy Jones fired an effort just wide and Lee Cattermole went down in the box under a challenge from Snodgrass but no penalty kick was awarded.

Just two minutes into the second half Collins put West Ham ahead with a header from close range as he nodded home Snodgrass’ corner. 2-1 to the Hammers.

The Black Cats pushed hard to get back into the game with Didier Ndong‘s shot going way over the bar, then Jermain Defoe‘s effort was blocked from close range.

Late on there was a nasty collision which involved Jones and the Sunderland man was stretchered off the pitch with a serious looking injury. His replacement Borini soon had Sunderland level in the 90th minute.

Randolph tried to clear a cross but he got it all wrong as the ball fell to Borini who finished calmly with his first contribution on the pitch. 2-2.

Byram was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow after fouling Adnan Januzaj and despite plenty of balls into the box the Black Cats could break through.

Despite Sunderland playing well, Moyes’ men came up short and relegation from the Premier League seems like a forgone conclusion at this point despite a battling display.

Stoke City 3-1 Hull City: Shaqiri stunner highlights big win (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 15, 2017, 12:08 PM EDT
  • Shaqiri buries long range goal
  • Crouch, Arnautovic also scored
  • Hull still two points safe

Xherdan Shaqiri‘s absolute stunner put an exclamation point on Stoke City’s 3-1 win over Hull City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

Marko Arnautovic and Peter Crouch also scored for the Potters, who sit 11th with 39 points. Harry Maguire had Hull’s goal, and the Tigers finish the day two points ahead of Swansea in 17th.

Mark Hughes saw his side go up 1-0 with a bullet, as Arnautovic held off the mark of Harry Maguire to dribble across the top of the box before unleashing a vicious bar-down strike past Eldin Jakupovic.

The Austrian almost had two when Xherdan Shaqiri chipped him in on goal, but Arnautovic’s side volley was hit with too much power and flew over the frame.

Saido Berahino thought he had a Stoke goal from a Ryan Shawcross pass, but the latter’s stop-start before playing the ball had Berahino offside.

Oumar Niasse was stopped from action by Lee Grant‘s presence on a should-have-been equalizer in the 22nd minute, a cross left wanting through the six. Grant then made a two-handed stop of Lazar Markovic in the 25th.

Stoke wasn’t moved by the moments of worry, and Arnautovic had yet another chance to score only to cut his shot wide of the frame from an acute angle.

Maguire found the equalizer just after the break, after Stoke came out of the break in dodgy fashion. Positioned at the back post, Maguire ran onto a loose ball and punched it behind Grant to make it 1-1.

Jakupovic slapped away a strong diving header from Jon Walters in the 60th minute, and Peter Crouch couldn’t get over the rebound to restore Stoke’s lead.

Crouch was the man to make it 2-1 after all, the giant veteran rising to head a terrific Walters cross beyond the reach of a flying Jakupovic.

Shaqiri would finish the scoring off a feed from Arnautovic, burying a goal of the year candidate from well beyond the 18. Laser.