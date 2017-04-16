More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund -Pool/Getty Images

Dortmund’s Buerki: “I still have problems sleeping” after bus attack

Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says he’s still having trouble sleeping after the attack on his team’s bus, and couldn’t concentrate in the Champions League match a day later.

[ MORE: Bartra “doing much better,” recovering after arm, hand surgeries ]

The Switzerland international was sitting next to defender Marc Bartra, the only player wounded, when three explosions went off as the team headed to the venue of its quarterfinal match against Monaco Tuesday. The game was rescheduled for the following day.

Buerki told Swiss daily Der Bund: “I still have problems sleeping. … That’s the worst thing, that I can’t sleep through the night. When I wake up, I’m glad that I’m in bed at home.'”

[ MORE: Pulisic tallies assist in 3-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt ]

He said that, during Wednesday’s match, “I noticed everything on the field a bit later, as if I had a veil in front of my eyes.”

Penalty problems: Hulk, Oscar miss 3 in a week for Shanghai SIPG

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

It was a week to forget for Brazilian internationals Hulk and Oscar, both of whom now ply their trade for Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Spurs apply pressure to Chelsea (again) ]

The duo, which earns a combined $839,000 per week in wages, failed to convert not one, not two, but three penalties in two games this week (below videos) — first in Shanghai SIPG’s 1-0 defeat to Urawa Red Dragons in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, and again in a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Quanjian in CSL action on Saturday.

Oscar saw his first attempt against Urawa saved by the goalkeeper and pushed onto the crossbar, before blasting another spot-kick attempt over the bar 11 minutes later. Penalty-taking duties were thus bestowed upon Hulk this weekend, and he responded by completely fooling the ‘keeper before pushing the ball well wide of a wide open post.

[ MORE: Chelsea lose at Old Trafford, leave the door open for Spurs ]

Through five league games this season, Hulk has three goals and three assists to his name; Oscar is yet to find the back of the net himself, but has tallied three assists.

VIDEO: Ander Herrera speaks pitchside after taking down Chelsea

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Ander Herrera joined the NBC crew after Manchester United topped Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford, and he was all praises for his teammates and manager.

The Spaniard told Steve Bower, Robbie Mustoe, and Graeme Le Saux that Manchester United played as close to perfection as they could have hoped against the team at the top of the table.

“You cannot say perfect ever in football because you always have some things to improve,” Herrera said. “But it was very close to being perfect. We have played a fantastic game against the top of the table, the best team in my opinion so far.”

When asked about his assignment to man-mark Eden Hazard, Herrera built Hazard up, saying he’s the best player in the Premier League and that he is in the upper eschelon of players in the world, but that he was asked to do a job defensively, so he did it.

[ MORE: Game recap of Manchester United’s 2-0 win over Chelsea ]

“It’s difficult, but it was my job today,” Herrera said. “I am a team player. I will play where the manager wants me to play, if he wants me to play as a keeper one day, I will do it.”

Manchester United played a defensive-minded style, but that is Jose Mourinho’s trademark, and the Red Devils completely shut down the Blues while scoring some scrappy goals in the process. Herrera sang his manager’s praises, knowing that their high press and well organized defense kept the Blues at bay.

“I think the manager did very good because we controlled their strengths, and we are very happy of course,” Herrera said.

[ MORE: Player ratings for Manchester United and Chelsea ]

Manchester United now sits just four points back of Champions League play with a game in hand on the rest of the top four, and there are two fronts now via which the Red Devils can realistically qualify for Europe’s top competition. With a decisive Europa League match against Anderlecht to come on Thursday, Herrera hopes this qualify result can give Manchester United a boost moving forward.

“We really fought like a team, and we can be very happy because we have a lot of things to fight for with one month to play, and this game can really push us.”

VIDEO: Antonio Conte postmatch interview after Man Utd defeat

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Antonio Conte joined the NBC Premier League crew pitch-side after his side’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United, and the Chelsea boss was clearly downtrodden after the Blues dropped to just a four-point lead in the PL title race.

First, Conte praised Manchester United for their performance, saying the Red Devils “deserved to win this game.” That much was clear after Chelsea struggled to create anything up front, without a shot on target all match.

[ MORE: Game recap from Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester United ]

Conte struggled to find the words to explain the result at Old Trafford, visibly stumbling over his words and having trouble describing the match. “It’s very difficult to explain this type of game today, because I think that we…yeah, we didn’t play well today, and we must be honest to accept this to try to find the best solution for the next game.”

However, he wasn’t all praises towards his predecessor Jose Mourinho, who produced a magnificent tactical display on the other end. “If we win [the title], it will be a miracle, because we started with a lot of problems in the past and this season also.” Mourinho was the manager before Conte arrived, but the team spiraled out of control last season before Mourinho was let go.

[ MORE: Three things we learned ]

The Italian would not be drawn into conversation about Eden Hazard‘s poor performance, saying, “I don’t like when I listen that one player is important. All the players are important because we are a team, and we win and we lose as a team.”

Conte said “every game must be a final” for the rest of the season if they are to win the title.

How Jose Mourinho’s masterplan dented Chelsea’s title bid

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho not only lives for these kind of backs-to-the-walls situations. He usually delivers in them.

[ MORE: Player ratings out of 10

He did it again on Sunday as his Manchester United side out-thought and outfought Chelsea, a team he often led to thrive in this type of situations over two spells in charge in west London.

With a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal sandwiched either side of the clash against Chelsea, Mourinho shocked many by having Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench. Such has been United’s wastefulness in front of goal in recent months, securing a place in the UEFA Champions League by winning Europe’s second-tier title has all of a sudden become more attainable than finishing in the top four of the Premier League. At least it did before United’s huge victory against Chelsea as they’re only four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

[ MORE: 3 things we learned

Mourinho’s gameplan involved playing two up front with Jesse Lingard partnering the excellent Marcus Rashford who gave Chelsea a horrendous afternoon, plus he ordered a textbook man-marking job to shut down Eden Hazard.

His gameplan worked perfectly and Mourinho was a happy man for many reasons when talking about the victory which not only blew the title race wide-open but also reignited United’s top four hopes.

“The satisfaction is for different reasons. The first with Liverpool and Man City victories if we don’t win, goodbye Premier League. These three points were phenomenal,” Mourinho beamed. “The second is they are the leader. When you beat the leader it is obviously a very good feeling. For me, from my perspective as a manager that prepares the team and the gameplan I had the feeling before this match but now totally convinced, with 11 players at Stamford Bridge in the second game [1-0 FA Cup defeat in March] we would be playing against Tottenham at Wembley this weekend.”

In that FA Cup game Mourinho referenced, Herrera was sent off in the first half for two cynical fouls as he, and most of United’s players, got too close to Hazard.

Mourinho deployed Herrera on Hazard in a man-marking job on Sunday and it worked perfectly with the Spaniard also having an assist and a goal, even if the latter looked to have come courtesy of an interception with his hand.

Asked if other teams have simply accepted Chelsea were superior in recent months, Mourinho is happy with how his team stuck to the gameplan he devised and revealed exactly where he targeted the team who cast him aside last season after also doing so in 2007 with this three PL titles in west London not enough to save him.

“I don’t know what to say. We have different teams different players, maybe it is difficult for some managers to find Ander Herrera to do the job he did today. Maybe it is difficult for some to find Matteo Darmian to play the role he played,” Mourinho said. “I want to say I was convinced even before the cup that controlling the two players that play behind Diego, Hazard and sometimes Pedro or Willian, and controlling the full-backs because they go really deep with two wide men would create lots of problems and I repeat the same. They are phenomenal in counter-attack. When they tried to play counter attack we were always in control of these two link positions. We did that at Stamford Bridge when we played with 11. Today we control.”

United had total control throughout this encounter as Chelsea failed to have a shot on target and Mourinho’s old team started to show that cracks are appearing as Tottenham hunt them down in the Premier League title race.

Far from vintage for most of this season, it is easy to forgot Mourinho’s United are now 22 games unbeaten in the league.

That’s the best current unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues as their character is building, even if some pieces of the jigsaw are yet to slot perfectly into place.

“Normally you win the title if you are 22 matches unbeaten and we are struggling to finish top four,” Mourinho laughed. “Everybody knows why because we drew too many matches at home and we are paying the price. It is a great feeling to know it is difficult for us to lose a match. We fight until the end. We score last minute here against Everton and Liverpool and away at Stoke. We need a little more quality and different qualities in some positions to make the squad stronger but in terms of character and the human side I have one of the best groups ever.”