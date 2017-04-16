More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

How Jose Mourinho’s masterplan dented Chelsea’s title bid

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT

MANCHESTER — Jose Mourinho not only lives for these kind of backs-to-the-walls situations. He usually delivers in them.

He did it again on Sunday as his Manchester United side out-thought and outfought Chelsea, a team he often led to thrive in this type of situations over two spells in charge in west London.

With a UEFA Europa League quarterfinal sandwiched either side of the clash against Chelsea, Mourinho shocked many by having Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench. Such has been United’s wastefulness in front of goal in recent months, securing a place in the UEFA Champions League by winning Europe’s second-tier title has all of a sudden become more attainable than finishing in the top four of the Premier League. At least it did before United’s huge victory against Chelsea as they’re only four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City with a game in hand.

Mourinho’s gameplan involved playing two up front with Jesse Lingard partnering the excellent Marcus Rashford who gave Chelsea a horrendous afternoon, plus he ordered a textbook man-marking job to shut down Eden Hazard.

His gameplan worked perfectly and Mourinho was a happy man for many reasons when talking about the victory which not only blew the title race wide-open but also reignited United’s top four hopes.

“The satisfaction is for different reasons. The first with Liverpool and Man City victories if we don’t win, goodbye Premier League. These three points were phenomenal,” Mourinho beamed. “The second is they are the leader. When you beat the leader it is obviously a very good feeling. For me, from my perspective as a manager that prepares the team and the gameplan I had the feeling before this match but now totally convinced, with 11 players at Stamford Bridge in the second game [1-0 FA Cup defeat in March] we would be playing against Tottenham at Wembley this weekend.”

In that FA Cup game Mourinho referenced, Herrera was sent off in the first half for two cynical fouls as he, and most of United’s players, got too close to Hazard.

Mourinho deployed Herrera on Hazard in a man-marking job on Sunday and it worked perfectly with the Spaniard also having an assist and a goal, even if the latter looked to have come courtesy of an interception with his hand.

Asked if other teams have simply accepted Chelsea were superior in recent months, Mourinho is happy with how his team stuck to the gameplan he devised and revealed exactly where he targeted the team who cast him aside last season after also doing so in 2007 with this three PL titles in west London not enough to save him.

“I don’t know what to say. We have different teams different players, maybe it is difficult for some managers to find Ander Herrera to do the job he did today. Maybe it is difficult for some to find Matteo Darmian to play the role he played,” Mourinho said. “I want to say I was convinced even before the cup that controlling the two players that play behind Diego, Hazard and sometimes Pedro or Willian, and controlling the full-backs because they go really deep with two wide men would create lots of problems and I repeat the same. They are phenomenal in counter-attack. When they tried to play counter attack we were always in control of these two link positions. We did that at Stamford Bridge when we played with 11. Today we control.”

United had total control throughout this encounter as Chelsea failed to have a shot on target and Mourinho’s old team started to show that cracks are appearing as Tottenham hunt them down in the Premier League title race.

Far from vintage for most of this season, it is easy to forgot Mourinho’s United are now 22 games unbeaten in the league.

That’s the best current unbeaten run in Europe’s top five leagues as their character is building, even if some pieces of the jigsaw are yet to slot perfectly into place.

“Normally you win the title if you are 22 matches unbeaten and we are struggling to finish top four,” Mourinho laughed. “Everybody knows why because we drew too many matches at home and we are paying the price. It is a great feeling to know it is difficult for us to lose a match. We fight until the end. We score last minute here against Everton and Liverpool and away at Stoke. We need a little more quality and different qualities in some positions to make the squad stronger but in terms of character and the human side I have one of the best groups ever.”

VIDEO: Ander Herrera speaks pitchside after taking down Chelsea

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Ander Herrera joined the NBC crew after Manchester United topped Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford, and he was all praises for his teammates and manager.

The Spaniard told Steve Bower, Robbie Mustoe, and Graeme Le Saux that Manchester United played as close to perfection as they could have hoped against the team at the top of the table.

“You cannot say perfect ever in football because you always have some things to improve,” Herrera said. “But it was very close to being perfect. We have played a fantastic game against the top of the table, the best team in my opinion so far.”

When asked about his assignment to man-mark Eden Hazard, Herrera built Hazard up, saying he’s the best player in the Premier League and that he is in the upper eschelon of players in the world, but that he was asked to do a job defensively, so he did it.

“It’s difficult, but it was my job today,” Herrera said. “I am a team player. I will play where the manager wants me to play, if he wants me to play as a keeper one day, I will do it.”

Manchester United played a defensive-minded style, but that is Jose Mourinho’s trademark, and the Red Devils completely shut down the Blues while scoring some scrappy goals in the process. Herrera sang his manager’s praises, knowing that their high press and well organized defense kept the Blues at bay.

“I think the manager did very good because we controlled their strengths, and we are very happy of course,” Herrera said.

Manchester United now sits just four points back of Champions League play with a game in hand on the rest of the top four, and there are two fronts now via which the Red Devils can realistically qualify for Europe’s top competition. With a decisive Europa League match against Anderlecht to come on Thursday, Herrera hopes this qualify result can give Manchester United a boost moving forward.

“We really fought like a team, and we can be very happy because we have a lot of things to fight for with one month to play, and this game can really push us.”

VIDEO: Antonio Conte postmatch interview after Man Utd defeat

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 2:29 PM EDT

Antonio Conte joined the NBC Premier League crew pitchside defeat to Manchester United, and the Chelsea boss was clearly downtrodden after the Blues dropped to just a four point lead in the title race.

First, Conte praised Manchester United for their performance, saying the Red Devils “deserved to win this game.” That much was clear after Chelsea struggled to create anything up front, without a shot on target all match.

Conte struggled to find the words to explain the result at Old Trafford, visibly stumbling over his words and having trouble describing the match. “It’s very difficult to explain this type of game today, because I think that we…yeah, we didn’t play well today, and we must be honest to accept this to try to find the best solution for the next game.”

However, he wasn’t all praises towards his predecessor Jose Mourinho, who produced a magnificent tactical display on the other end. “If we win [the title], it will be a miracle, because we started with a lot of problems in the past and this season also.” Mourinho was the manager before Conte arrived, but the team spiraled out of control last season before Mourinho was let go.

The Italian would not be drawn into conversation about Eden Hazard‘s poor performance, saying, “I don’t like when I listen that one player is important. All the players are important because we are a team, and we win and we lose as a team.”

Conte said “every game must be a final” for the rest of the season if they are to win the title.

Player ratings from Man United v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to blow the Premier League title race wide-open.

Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table has now been cut to four points, while United have given their chances of finishing in the top four a big boost.

Here are the marks out of 10 for each player in what turned out to be a very comfortable win for United.

Manchester United

David De Gea – 6 – Hardly had anything to do, distribution was good.

Antonio Valencia – 6 – Played further forward due to Herrera marking Hazard. Cool head on the ball.

Eric Bailly – 7 – Did well to keep Costa out and always looked mobile enough to cut off Hazard when he cut inside.

Marcos Rojo – 8 – Shackled Diego Costa well as the battle threatened to boil over.

Matteo Darmian – 7 – Solid display at left back from the Italian who is taking his chance.

Ander Herrera – 8 – Had Hazard in his back pocket, plus grabbed a goal and an assist.

Paul Pogba – 7 – Much more disciplined display from Pogba who made a great tackle in the first half on Hazard.

Ashley Young – 6 – Did plenty of dirty work and was solid defensively. Stopped Chelsea’s full backs playing.

Jesse Lingard – 6 – Perfect foil for Rashford as he chased Chelsea’s defense down and was always on hand to link up.

Marcus Rashford – 9 – Splendid display as he finished superbly for the first, then ran Chelsea’s defense ragged.

Subs
Michael Carrick on for Jesse Lingard – 6
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on for Marcus Rashford – 5
Fosu-Mensah on for Ashley Young – 5

Chelsea

Asmir Begovic – 5 – Positioning could have been better on the first goal but not much he could do about the second.

Kurt Zouma – 5 – Shaky on the ball and looked like a man thrust into the starting lineup at the last minute due to Alonso’s injury.

David Luiz – 5 – Let Rashford go for United’s first goal and was out-muscled by the youngster time and time again. Tough afternoon.

Gary Cahill – 6 – Tried to help Chelsea’s backline together but it didn’t work.

Victor Moses – 4 – Hauled off in the second half after Conte switched him from the left flank to the right.

N'Golo Kante – 6 – Kept battling hard but had little impact on the game with Paul Pogba matching up well in the battle.

Nemanja Matic – 5  – Subbed out for a more attacking option. A decent display but not much more.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 – Kept trying to push forward whenever he could from wing-back but looks much more comfortable at center back.

Pedro – 4 – Wasteful in the final third and couldn’t get on the end of a chance at the back post.

Eden Hazard – 5 – So often the go-to guy for Conte but Herrera shackled him and his flashes of quality were all too rare.

Diego Costa – 5 – Lost the physical battle to Rojo and never had a sniff at goal. Shackled.

Subs
Cesc Fabregas on for Victor Moses – 5
Willian on for Nemanja Matic- 5
Ruben Loftus-Cheek on for Kurt Zouma – 5

Three things learned from Man United’s win v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

MANCHESTER — Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have thrown an almighty spanner into the works of the Premier League title race.

Just when is seemed like Chelsea were gliding towards the title with a halfhearted charge from Tottenham Hotspur lingering in the background, now Antonio Conte‘s men have seen their lead cut to four points after a clinical and professional display from Mourinho’s United as they beat Chelsea for the first time since October 2012.

An early goal in each half from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera did the damage as United are now unbeaten in 22 games in the PL, the longest unbeaten run in the five major European leagues.

Here’s what we learned from Old Trafford on a pivotal day in the title race and top four battle.

HERRERA POCKETS HAZARD

It was clear from the very start what Ander Herrera’s job was: stop Eden Hazard. He did.

Lining up as a right back for most of the game, the man who was sent off when these teams met in the FA Cup in March at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera then showed his class on the ball (after he appeared to handle the ball to get the move going but got away with it) to thread through an inch-perfect pass to Rashford who raced past David Luiz and finished calmly and scored the killer second goal. From a man who is dubbed the master tactician around the globe, Mourinho got this spot on and his key antagonizer on the pitch was pivotal to this masterplan.

Mourinho, perhaps more than anybody else, realizes the strengths and weaknesses of Hazard. Hailing him as ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the immortal players on the planet in 2014-15 when the Belgian wizard guided Chelsea to the title under Mourinho, the way in which Hazard struggled last season was a huge factor in Mourinho’s downfall at Stamford Bridge.

It seems like that hasn’t been forgotten as Herrera and Co. hacked Hazard to pieces in United’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea last month, prompting Conte to complain about the targeting of Hazard and saying “this is not football” for him. United did it again on Sunday.

Mourinho is demonized as the “king of anti-football” by most but when he pulls out unpredictable lineups and tactics like this, there are few that can do it better. He’s done it everywhere he’s gone and with United now four points off fourth-place Manchester City with a game in hand their top four hopes remain alive.

From Herrera on Hazard to playing two up front to occupy Chelsea’s back three and then bringing on Michael Carrick to deny Cesc Fabregas who came on as a sub, Mourinho got every single move in his chess game correct. The fact that he did it on Sunday to put a huge dent in Chelsea’s title bid, that’s something which will no doubt make him smirk slightly despite his obvious affinity with the west London club.

TITLE RACE BACK ON

With Chelsea’s second defeat in four games, the title race is well and truly back on.

The gap between second-place Tottenham Hotspur and leaders Chelsea is now just four points with six games remaining for each and Antonio Conte’s men can suddenly feel the pressure. Big time.

It seemed that way on Sunday.

For the first time, Chelsea are facing adversity as Thibaut Courtois went down injured in training this week, while Marcos Alonso hurt his knee in the warm up. Conte had to shuffle his pack with Kurt Zouma coming in and Cesar Azpilicueta moved to right-wing back and Chelsea looked cagey, especially in defense, as the team with the least changes in the PL this season.

During the game Chelsea switched things around to try and recover from a slow start with Victor Moses and Azpilicueta swapping flanks but all of a sudden those wings backs began to look like the square pegs in round holes many thought they were. For most of the season Chelsea have dodged adversity like the plague, with players over-performing and reinventing themselves.

The Blues are still in pole position with six games to go but the manner of their defeat at United, a game where they didn’t have a shot on target, suggests the nerves are starting to show.

When Chelsea face Spurs at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinal next week there will be more than a place in the FA Cup final at stake.

The momentum is all with Tottenham (seven-straight PL wins) at this point of the season and psychologically Chelsea must respond. With a home game against Southampton and then a trip to Everton, who have won eight in a row at home, coming up in their next two PL outings, Chelsea fans will be feeling anxious no matter how much they sung “we’re top of the league” at Old Trafford to calm their nerves.

RASHFORD COMES OF AGE

It was just over 13 months ago that Marcus Rashford scored his first two goals in the Premier League in a rousing 3-2 win against Arsenal on a Sunday at Old Trafford.

Sometimes we forget just how quick his ascension has been but he gave one of the biggest indicators yet that he is much more than a flash in the pan.

In the past 13 months he’s signed a new contract, scored plenty of important goals for United’s first team, won an FA Cup and EFL Cup, plus went to EURO 2016 with England. It’s been a whirlwind for the 19-year-old and all the time he’s had to handle rising expectations levels as well as Mourinho cajoling him in the press and on the training ground.

He scuffed an early effort wide and nearly got on the end of Jesse Lingard‘s first half cross as his movement was sharp, his pace in-behind worried Chelsea the entire game and with Lingard up top alongside him he had someone to feed off of and had more space to work in. Rashford, who has been wasteful in front of goal in recent weeks, lashed another effort into the side-netting in the second half, plus surged past David Luiz and shrugged off two challenges before Begovic saved. It was his work rate, pace and directness which troubled Chelsea all game long and he got a standing ovation late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaced him.

Ibrahimovic (on the bench for the visit of Chelsea) has stolen the headlines with his 28 goals for United in all competitions this season but his role in Rashford’s development must not be forgotten. Remember that when Rashford takes over Zlatan’s mantle for the next decade at Old Trafford.