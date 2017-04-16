More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

La Liga: Sampaoli drama sees Sevilla slip up in race for 3rd

By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Valencia 0-0 Sevilla

The drama surrounding Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is weighing on his team off the field, and beginning to impact results on the field. The 57-year-old Argentine has been heavily linked with the national team job back in his homeland, and tensions reached a boiling point earlier this week when the club released a statement calling it “unacceptable” that the president of the Argentine football federation said he plans to meet with Sampaoli, who may or may not honor his contract through the end of the current season.

On Sunday, Sevilla failed in their bid to keep pace with Atletico Madrid, who won on Sunday, in the race for third place in La Liga, and the automatic place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage that comes with it.

Real Betis 2-0 Eibar

Coming into the weekend, Eibar were unbeaten in their last five league games (three straight wins), and Europa League qualification was looking a real possibility. On Sunday, a 2-0 loss away to 14th-place Real Betis, coupled with wins by fellow fifth- and sixth-place chasers Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol, and Eibar now sit eighth and trail Villarreal (who play on Monday), Bilbao and Real Sociedad by four, three and two points, respectively.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 31 23 6 2 82 33 49 12-4-0 11-2-2 75
 Barcelona 32 22 6 4 91 30 61 12-3-1 10-3-3 72
 Atlético Madrid 32 19 8 5 59 24 35 12-2-2 7-6-3 65
 Sevilla 32 18 8 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-5-5 62
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 32 16 5 11 45 37 8 12-3-2 4-2-9 53
 Real Sociedad 32 16 4 12 48 45 3 8-4-4 8-0-8 52
 Eibar 32 14 8 10 52 44 8 9-3-4 5-5-6 50
 Espanyol 32 13 10 9 44 42 2 8-5-3 5-5-6 49

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 0-1 Espanyol
Granada 0-3 Celta Vigo

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Alaves vs. Villarreal — 2:45 p.m. ET

Ahead of FA Cup semifinal, Conte calls Spurs “the best team” in PL

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

Easily the most controversial statement to come out of Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday was this loaded gem from Blues boss Antonio Conte: “I think Tottenham are now the best team.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte was asked about his side’s FA Cup semifinal clash against Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs next Saturday, and the impact it might have on the two sides as they sprint to the finish line in the race for the Premier League title — quotes from the Guardian:

“It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this.”

“We lost two games but those games were totally different. Against Crystal Palace, we didn’t deserve to lose. Today we deserved to lose the game. We didn’t play a good game and United deserved to win. We have to think there are six finals from now until the end of the season. The league is open and we have a 50% [opportunity] to win the league. It will be good to finish on top of the table and, if so, it means we deserve this. Otherwise we must clap another team.”

Conte is so clearly challenging his players, who have suffered defeat twice in their last four PL games, to shun the complacency which has perhaps crept in after leading the title race for the majority of the season. Spurs have won seven straight league games, by a combined score of 22-4, and cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea from 10 points to four.

It’s Management 101 by the book, and I see right through your mind games, Antonio.

Dortmund’s Buerki: “I still have problems sleeping” after bus attack

Photo by Alexandre Simoes/Borussia Dortmund -Pool/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says he’s still having trouble sleeping after the attack on his team’s bus, and couldn’t concentrate in the Champions League match a day later.

The Switzerland international was sitting next to defender Marc Bartra, the only player wounded, when three explosions went off as the team headed to the venue of its quarterfinal match against Monaco Tuesday. The game was rescheduled for the following day.

Buerki told Swiss daily Der Bund: “I still have problems sleeping. … That’s the worst thing, that I can’t sleep through the night. When I wake up, I’m glad that I’m in bed at home.'”

He said that, during Wednesday’s match, “I noticed everything on the field a bit later, as if I had a veil in front of my eyes.”

Penalty problems: Hulk, Oscar miss 3 in a week for Shanghai SIPG

Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 4:11 PM EDT

It was a week to forget for Brazilian internationals Hulk and Oscar, both of whom now ply their trade for Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League.

The duo, which earns a combined $839,000 per week in wages, failed to convert not one, not two, but three penalties in two games this week (below videos) — first in Shanghai SIPG’s 1-0 defeat to Urawa Red Dragons in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, and again in a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Quanjian in CSL action on Saturday.

Oscar saw his first attempt against Urawa saved by the goalkeeper and pushed onto the crossbar, before blasting another spot-kick attempt over the bar 11 minutes later. Penalty-taking duties were thus bestowed upon Hulk this weekend, and he responded by completely fooling the ‘keeper before pushing the ball well wide of a wide open post.

Through five league games this season, Hulk has three goals and three assists to his name; Oscar is yet to find the back of the net himself, but has tallied three assists.

VIDEO: Ander Herrera speaks pitchside after taking down Chelsea

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT

Ander Herrera joined the NBC crew after Manchester United topped Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford, and he was all praises for his teammates and manager.

The Spaniard told Steve Bower, Robbie Mustoe, and Graeme Le Saux that Manchester United played as close to perfection as they could have hoped against the team at the top of the table.

“You cannot say perfect ever in football because you always have some things to improve,” Herrera said. “But it was very close to being perfect. We have played a fantastic game against the top of the table, the best team in my opinion so far.”

When asked about his assignment to man-mark Eden Hazard, Herrera built Hazard up, saying he’s the best player in the Premier League and that he is in the upper eschelon of players in the world, but that he was asked to do a job defensively, so he did it.

“It’s difficult, but it was my job today,” Herrera said. “I am a team player. I will play where the manager wants me to play, if he wants me to play as a keeper one day, I will do it.”

Manchester United played a defensive-minded style, but that is Jose Mourinho’s trademark, and the Red Devils completely shut down the Blues while scoring some scrappy goals in the process. Herrera sang his manager’s praises, knowing that their high press and well organized defense kept the Blues at bay.

“I think the manager did very good because we controlled their strengths, and we are very happy of course,” Herrera said.

Manchester United now sits just four points back of Champions League play with a game in hand on the rest of the top four, and there are two fronts now via which the Red Devils can realistically qualify for Europe’s top competition. With a decisive Europa League match against Anderlecht to come on Thursday, Herrera hopes this qualify result can give Manchester United a boost moving forward.

“We really fought like a team, and we can be very happy because we have a lot of things to fight for with one month to play, and this game can really push us.”