Penalty problems: Hulk, Oscar miss 3 in a week for Shanghai SIPG

It was a week to forget for Brazilian internationals Hulk and Oscar, both of whom now ply their trade for Shanghai SIPG of the Chinese Super League.
The duo, which earns a combined $839,000 per week in wages, failed to convert not one, not two, but three penalties in two games this week (below videos) — first in Shanghai SIPG’s 1-0 defeat to Urawa Red Dragons in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, and again in a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Quanjian in CSL action on Saturday.
Oscar saw his first attempt against Urawa saved by the goalkeeper and pushed onto the crossbar, before blasting another spot-kick attempt over the bar 11 minutes later. Penalty-taking duties were thus bestowed upon Hulk this weekend, and he responded by completely fooling the ‘keeper before pushing the ball well wide of a wide open post.
Through five league games this season, Hulk has three goals and three assists to his name; Oscar is yet to find the back of the net himself, but has tallied three assists.