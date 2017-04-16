Swiss side Servette’s team bus attacked by rival fans

The drama surrounding Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is weighing on his team off the field, and beginning to impact results on the field. The 57-year-old Argentine has been heavily linked with the national team job back in his homeland, and tensions reached a boiling point earlier this week when the club released a statement calling it “unacceptable” that the president of the Argentine football federation said he plans to meet with Sampaoli, who may or may not honor his contract through the end of the current season.
On Sunday, Sevilla failed in their bid to keep pace with Atletico Madrid, who won on Sunday, in the race for third place in La Liga, and the automatic place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage that comes with it.
Real Betis 2-0 Eibar
Coming into the weekend, Eibar were unbeaten in their last five league games (three straight wins), and Europa League qualification was looking a real possibility. On Sunday, a 2-0 loss away to 14th-place Real Betis, coupled with wins by fellow fifth- and sixth-place chasers Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol, and Eibar now sit eighth and trail Villarreal (who play on Monday), Bilbao and Real Sociedad by four, three and two points, respectively.
Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte was asked about his side’s FA Cup semifinal clash against Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs next Saturday, and the impact it might have on the two sides as they sprint to the finish line in the race for the Premier League title — quotes from the Guardian:
“It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this.”
“We lost two games but those games were totally different. Against Crystal Palace, we didn’t deserve to lose. Today we deserved to lose the game. We didn’t play a good game and United deserved to win. We have to think there are six finals from now until the end of the season. The league is open and we have a 50% [opportunity] to win the league. It will be good to finish on top of the table and, if so, it means we deserve this. Otherwise we must clap another team.”
Conte is so clearly challenging his players, who have suffered defeat twice in their last four PL games, to shun the complacency which has perhaps crept in after leading the title race for the majority of the season. Spurs have won seven straight league games, by a combined score of 22-4, and cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea from 10 points to four.
It’s Management 101 by the book, and I see right through your mind games, Antonio.
The Switzerland international was sitting next to defender Marc Bartra, the only player wounded, when three explosions went off as the team headed to the venue of its quarterfinal match against Monaco Tuesday. The game was rescheduled for the following day.
Buerki told Swiss daily Der Bund: “I still have problems sleeping. … That’s the worst thing, that I can’t sleep through the night. When I wake up, I’m glad that I’m in bed at home.'”
The duo, which earns a combined $839,000 per week in wages, failed to convert not one, not two, but three penalties in two games this week (below videos) — first in Shanghai SIPG’s 1-0 defeat to Urawa Red Dragons in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday, and again in a 1-1 draw with Tianjin Quanjian in CSL action on Saturday.
Oscar saw his first attempt against Urawa saved by the goalkeeper and pushed onto the crossbar, before blasting another spot-kick attempt over the bar 11 minutes later. Penalty-taking duties were thus bestowed upon Hulk this weekend, and he responded by completely fooling the ‘keeper before pushing the ball well wide of a wide open post.