Three things learned from Man United’s win v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 12:59 PM EDT

MANCHESTER — Manchester United and Jose Mourinho have thrown an almighty spanner into the works of the Premier League title race.

Just when is seemed like Chelsea were gliding towards the title with a halfhearted charge from Tottenham Hotspur lingering in the background, now Antonio Conte‘s men have seen their lead cut to four points after a clinical and professional display from Mourinho’s United as they beat Chelsea for the first time since October 2012.

An early goal in each half from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera did the damage as United are now unbeaten in 22 games in the PL, the longest unbeaten run in the five major European leagues.

Here’s what we learned from Old Trafford on a pivotal day in the title race and top four battle.

HERRERA POCKETS HAZARD

It was clear from the very start what Ander Herrera’s job was: stop Eden Hazard. He did.

Lining up as a right back for most of the game, the man who was sent off when these teams met in the FA Cup in March at Stamford Bridge.

Herrera then showed his class on the ball (after he appeared to handle the ball to get the move going but got away with it) to thread through an inch-perfect pass to Rashford who raced past David Luiz and finished calmly and scored the killer second goal. From a man who is dubbed the master tactician around the globe, Mourinho got this spot on and his key antagonizer on the pitch was pivotal to this masterplan.

Mourinho, perhaps more than anybody else, realizes the strengths and weaknesses of Hazard. Hailing him as ready to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the immortal players on the planet in 2014-15 when the Belgian wizard guided Chelsea to the title under Mourinho, the way in which Hazard struggled last season was a huge factor in Mourinho’s downfall at Stamford Bridge.

It seems like that hasn’t been forgotten as Herrera and Co. hacked Hazard to pieces in United’s 1-0 FA Cup defeat at Chelsea last month, prompting Conte to complain about the targeting of Hazard and saying “this is not football” for him. United did it again on Sunday.

Mourinho is demonized as the “king of anti-football” by most but when he pulls out unpredictable lineups and tactics like this, there are few that can do it better. He’s done it everywhere he’s gone and with United now four points off fourth-place Manchester City with a game in hand their top four hopes remain alive.

From Herrera on Hazard to playing two up front to occupy Chelsea’s back three and then bringing on Michael Carrick to deny Cesc Fabregas who came on as a sub, Mourinho got every single move in his chess game correct. The fact that he did it on Sunday to put a huge dent in Chelsea’s title bid, that’s something which will no doubt make him smirk slightly despite his obvious affinity with the west London club.

TITLE RACE BACK ON

With Chelsea’s second defeat in four games, the title race is well and truly back on.

The gap between second-place Tottenham Hotspur and leaders Chelsea is now just four points with six games remaining for each and Antonio Conte’s men can suddenly feel the pressure. Big time.

It seemed that way on Sunday.

For the first time, Chelsea are facing adversity as Thibaut Courtois went down injured in training this week, while Marcos Alonso hurt his knee in the warm up. Conte had to shuffle his pack with Kurt Zouma coming in and Cesar Azpilicueta moved to right-wing back and Chelsea looked cagey, especially in defense, as the team with the least changes in the PL this season.

During the game Chelsea switched things around to try and recover from a slow start with Victor Moses and Azpilicueta swapping flanks but all of a sudden those wings backs began to look like the square pegs in round holes many thought they were. For most of the season Chelsea have dodged adversity like the plague, with players over-performing and reinventing themselves.

The Blues are still in pole position with six games to go but the manner of their defeat at United, a game where they didn’t have a shot on target, suggests the nerves are starting to show.

When Chelsea face Spurs at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup semifinal next week there will be more than a place in the FA Cup final at stake.

The momentum is all with Tottenham (seven-straight PL wins) at this point of the season and psychologically Chelsea must respond. With a home game against Southampton and then a trip to Everton, who have won eight in a row at home, coming up in their next two PL outings, Chelsea fans will be feeling anxious no matter how much they sung “we’re top of the league” at Old Trafford to calm their nerves.

RASHFORD COMES OF AGE

It was just over 13 months ago that Marcus Rashford scored his first two goals in the Premier League in a rousing 3-2 win against Arsenal on a Sunday at Old Trafford.

Sometimes we forget just how quick his ascension has been but he gave one of the biggest indicators yet that he is much more than a flash in the pan.

In the past 13 months he’s signed a new contract, scored plenty of important goals for United’s first team, won an FA Cup and EFL Cup, plus went to EURO 2016 with England. It’s been a whirlwind for the 19-year-old and all the time he’s had to handle rising expectations levels as well as Mourinho cajoling him in the press and on the training ground.

He scuffed an early effort wide and nearly got on the end of Jesse Lingard‘s first half cross as his movement was sharp, his pace in-behind worried Chelsea the entire game and with Lingard up top alongside him he had someone to feed off of and had more space to work in. Rashford, who has been wasteful in front of goal in recent weeks, lashed another effort into the side-netting in the second half, plus surged past David Luiz and shrugged off two challenges before Begovic saved. It was his work rate, pace and directness which troubled Chelsea all game long and he got a standing ovation late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaced him.

Ibrahimovic (on the bench for the visit of Chelsea) has stolen the headlines with his 28 goals for United in all competitions this season but his role in Rashford’s development must not be forgotten. Remember that when Rashford takes over Zlatan’s mantle for the next decade at Old Trafford.

Player ratings from Man United v. Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 1:05 PM EDT

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday to blow the Premier League title race wide-open.

Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table has now been cut to four points, while United have given their chances of finishing in the top four a big boost.

Here are the marks out of 10 for each player in what turned out to be a very comfortable win for United.

Manchester United

David De Gea – 6 – Hardly had anything to do, distribution was good.

Antonio Valencia – 6 – Played further forward due to Herrera marking Hazard. Cool head on the ball.

Eric Bailly – 7 – Did well to keep Costa out and always looked mobile enough to cut off Hazard when he cut inside.

Marcos Rojo – 8 – Shackled Diego Costa well as the battle threatened to boil over.

Matteo Darmian – 7 – Solid display at left back from the Italian who is taking his chance.

Ander Herrera – 8 – Had Hazard in his back pocket, plus grabbed a goal and an assist.

Paul Pogba – 7 – Much more disciplined display from Pogba who made a great tackle in the first half on Hazard.

Ashley Young – 6 – Did plenty of dirty work and was solid defensively. Stopped Chelsea’s full backs playing.

Jesse Lingard – 6 – Perfect foil for Rashford as he chased Chelsea’s defense down and was always on hand to link up.

Marcus Rashford – 9 – Splendid display as he finished superbly for the first, then ran Chelsea’s defense ragged.

Subs
Michael Carrick on for Jesse Lingard – 6
Zlatan Ibrahimovic on for Marcus Rashford – 5
Fosu-Mensah on for Ashley Young – 5

Chelsea

Asmir Begovic – 5 – Positioning could have been better on the first goal but not much he could do about the second.

Kurt Zouma – 5 – Shaky on the ball and looked like a man thrust into the starting lineup at the last minute due to Alonso’s injury.

David Luiz – 5 – Let Rashford go for United’s first goal and was out-muscled by the youngster time and time again. Tough afternoon.

Gary Cahill – 6 – Tried to help Chelsea’s backline together but it didn’t work.

Victor Moses – 4 – Hauled off in the second half after Conte switched him from the left flank to the right.

N'Golo Kante – 6 – Kept battling hard but had little impact on the game with Paul Pogba matching up well in the battle.

Nemanja Matic – 5  – Subbed out for a more attacking option. A decent display but not much more.

Cesar Azpilicueta – 6 – Kept trying to push forward whenever he could from wing-back but looks much more comfortable at center back.

Pedro – 4 – Wasteful in the final third and couldn’t get on the end of a chance at the back post.

Eden Hazard – 5 – So often the go-to guy for Conte but Herrera shackled him and his flashes of quality were all too rare.

Diego Costa – 5 – Lost the physical battle to Rojo and never had a sniff at goal. Shackled.

Subs
Cesc Fabregas on for Victor Moses – 5
Willian on for Nemanja Matic- 5
Ruben Loftus-Cheek on for Kurt Zouma – 5

Man United 2-0 Chelsea: Jose Mourinho scores famous win

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 12:53 PM EDT
  • Rashford scores controversial goal
  • Herrera makes it 2-0 after HT
  • Chelsea PL lead down to 4 points

Chelsea haven’t won the Premier League title just yet.

Jose Mourinho took significant risks, and they paid off as he comprehensively out-managed his Chelsea successor Antonio Conte at Old Trafford, with goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera giving Manchester United an enormous home win, the first true statement victory of Mourinho’s Red Devil career.

The Special One shocked many by leaving Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench for the first time this season, but his tactics were clearly the better on Sunday. Mourinho left Herrera to man-mark Eden Hazard, and it completely shut the Belgian down. Meanwhile, Chelsea were left with a pair of injuries to deal with, as goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois missed out with an ankle injury and Marcos Alonso was withdrawn from the starting lineup after pulling up in warmups.

Manchester United opened the game with a very high and heavy press, and it paid dividends immediately. Herrera won the ball in midfield, and fed Rashford on the break. The young attacker beat David Luiz one-on-one, and scored through the legs of Asmir Begovic to put the home side in front just eight minutes in. Shockingly, it’s the first goal scored by Manchester United in the opening 20 minutes of any Premier League game this season.

The goal was slightly contentious, as the ball clipped Herrera’s arm as he won it initially. Herrera made a geniune effort to pull his arm back as the ball hit him, but it was still significantly outstretched at the time of contact. Nevertheless, referee Bobby Madley let play continue. Madley also failed to book Diego Costa in the opening 15 minutes for shoving Eric Bailly violently in the Manchester United box.

The Red Devils nearly had a second on 16 minutes as Ashley Young zipped a ball across the face of goal, but Rashford couldn’t connect under heavy pressure from the defense.

Despite the extremely physical nature of the game, the first yellow card was not produced until the 33rd minute when Diego Costa was cautioned for a studs-up tackle on Paul Pogba.

Following halftime, Manchester United would stunningly go in front. A free-kick went over the box with too much pace, but Paul Pogba tracked it down and Ashley Young burst back into the penalty area. He laid off to Herrera who ripped an effort on net, and the ball took a huge deflection off Kurt Zouma, leaving Begovic with no chance as the ball squirted into the back of the net.

The fouling continued through the second half, and United worked well on the counter to earn a chance for a third with 20 minutes to go as Rashford produced a turn-and-shoot that forced a good save by Begovic. On the other end, Chelsea held possession looking to get back into the game, but the United midfield and defense locked them down.

Herrera’s persistent fouling on Hazard finally earned him a yellow card with 18 minutes left, but the job had already been done. Hazard did not produce a single take-on attempt, and overall, Chelsea did not manage a single shot on target all match.

With the win, Manchester United moves within four points of a Champions League place with a game in hand. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table is now four points thanks to the win by Tottenham over the weekend.

Lyon and Bastia match marred by fan attacks on players

beIN Sports
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

A game between Lyon and SC Bastia in Corsica will be played, despite Lyon players being attacked by home fans during pre-match warmups.

It was initially reported that Lyon players and coaches had refused to play after fans poured onto the field during warmups and attacked Lyon players, including Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin. However, the LFP – the French league governing body – has announced the match will indeed be played, forcing Lyon back out onto the field.

With the players warming up during pre-match ceremonies, Bastia fans began to kick balls into the goal manned by Lyon backup goalkeeper Gorgelin. Depay then approached the fans to ask them to stop, and one fan entered the field and approached the Dutch winger. As security swarmed that one fan, the rest spilled onto the field and began to swarm the players.

During the scrum, television cameras caught one fan throw a punch at Gorgelin.

Initially, it was announced that due to the incident, the kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes. However, the players were eventually convinced by both Bastia and the LFP to come back out of the tunnel and play the game. Eventually, they did emerge, embraced by club president Jean-Michel Aulas, and continued to warm up. The majority of the home fans applauded as the Lyon players returned to the field, according to reports.

According to reports, the supporter group “Bastia 1905” made up the majority of the fans who spilled onto the field. The video shows fans clearly outnumbered security by a large margin. Soccer in France has become known for its recent inability to prevent fan violence both inside and outside the stadium on matchdays.

UPDATE: There was more trouble at halftime as a person engaged the Lyon goalkeeper, and a steward caused trouble with a defender. They have not decided if the match will continue.

West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Firmino rescues cagey Reds

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Firmino scores on stroke of HT
  • Liverpool moves into third
  • WBA lose third in a row

If you removed the team crests from the jerseys, it would be hard to tell who was Liverpool and who was West Brom as Roberto Firmino provided the difference for the visitors at the Hawthornes on Sunday.

West Brom, known for its cagey attack and set-piece prowess, conceded on the stroke of halftime as the Brazilian striker headed home off a free-kick. Liverpool’s overall performance was spotty as they struggled in possession and delivered sloppy passes, but the result is all three points.

Liverpool’s first opportunity came on 15 minutes, as they countered after winning the ball on the mid-line. Philippe Coutinho found Roberto Firmino streaking to his left, but the Brazilian’s shot was dragged just inches wide after striking an off-balance effort with his left foot.

The Baggies were consistently dangerous from set-pieces throughout the first half as expected, and they came close on 23 minutes following a free-kick as Matt Phillips lofted a ball to Nacer Chadli unmarked at the back post, but he whiffed on the volley attempt, and the ball fluttered harmlessly out of play.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who had a half-chance in the opening minutes to send alarm bells through the Liverpool defense, had another opportunity just past the half-hour mark, but he couldn’t get on the end of the pass over the top despite wriggling free on net.

It seemed a sleepy first half would come to a merciful close with both teams struggling in possession and looking to compensate with wayward long-balls covered well by defenders. However, the Reds would change that on the stroke of halftime as a James Milner free-kick swung into the penalty area, and while it struggled to beat the first man, Lucas worked hard to meet the ball with his head and flick it towards net where Firmino was there to meet it at point-blank range and power a header in for the opener.

Liverpool got the best chance out of the break as Firmino crossed to Milner unmarked on the back post but the England international skied it over the bar in a moment where he should have scored.

Simon Mignolet was required to preserve the lead as Matt Phillips got free down the left edge of the box, but the Liverpool goalkeeper charged him down to smother the chance with 10 minutes to go.

Things exploded in stoppage time as West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster came forward for a pair of corners, causing utter chaos as Liverpool tried both times to score in the open net. Alberto Moreno‘s half-court effort was wide as he turned down help to his right, and Foster had to race back and attempt a tackle on Georgino Wijnaldum as the game closed.

Liverpool’s win gives them a nine-point cushion in Champions League play, and they jump Manchester City into third place. Meanwhile, West Brom has lost three in a row, without a win since March 18th victory over Arsenal.