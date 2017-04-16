More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
VIDEO: Goalkeeper comes out of net, conceded awful goal

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

The game had already seen eight goals. Defense appeared optional at nib Stadium in Perth, Australia.

With the Perth Glory leading 5-3 over Melbourne City – a Manchester City feeder club – in stoppage time, the home fans were treated to a hilarious bit of madness from goalkeeper Liam Reddy with time winding down in the match.

Reddy, possibly frustrated by the lack of defensive ability throughout the match, decided he wanted to have a go out in the field. He charged down a long ball forward by Melbourne that brought him just out of his penalty area, but instead of booting it away to kill time and clear the danger, he decided he was going to treat the fans to his best Lionel Messi impression.

The Perth outfield players are left utterly bewildered, and hardly move as they stare baffled by their suddenly adventurous teammate. As you’d expect, because Reddy is, in fact, not Lionel Messi, the ball was eventually stolen by Melbourne City before the halfway line. Reddy would be made to pay for his mistake as the visitors took advantage of the empty net.

Perhaps the most embarrassing part for Reddy was that, after being dispossessed, he seemed consigned to his fate and dropped his head to slowly walk back to his goal. However, the Perth defense looked to bail out their shot-stopper, and momentarily kept Melbourne City from shooting. Reddy realized this too late, and by the time he’d begun to sprint back towards his position in front of net, the opposition had finally unleashed a shot on goal. Had he made his way back immediately after being dispossessed, he might have made it back in time to save face.

As the match commentator put it, “I think this is the maddest game I’ve seen in the A-League.” The game ended 5-4 as Perth held on through stoppage time to win the game and draw level with Melbourne City on points in the league table.

Wenger admits contract insecurity might affect Arsenal players

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

With Arsenal in the midst of a horrid run of form, Arsene Wenger‘s future with the club after 20 years is up in the air, and many have tabbed this as one of the more glaring reasons for the team’s struggles.

Wenger himself has been asked many times about how this is affecting the squad, and he’s consistently denied that it is having any affect on the mental state of the players. Now, however, he is starting to give in.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Monday matchup with Middlesbrough, Wenger was asked flatly if his questionable contract situation could be affecting the players.

“I don’t know but I hope not,” Wenger said. “When I speak about mental test it is to perform, no matter what the circumstances are around you. Is that an influence? I’d say I hope not. But what is for sure is that in the last three months there has been no consistency, especially away from home.”

Wenger has consistently called upon his squad to have mental fortitude to perform under any outside circumstances, urging his players to concentrate solely on their duties on the field. Not many fans are buying it, however, and the players are starting to sour on the sentiment as well.

Mesut Ozil, a player under heavy fire for his effort on the field, admitted last week to the Mail on Sunday that Wenger’s current situation is vitally important to him, as the Frenchman was a big reason he came to Arsenal. “It’s not just important for me, but for the whole club,” Ozil said. “It’s important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season. He’s very important. In my career I’ve always made decisions not just because of clubs, but managers too.”

So while Wenger can ask his players to concentrate on the job at hand, that might not be the reality.

The Gunners sit in seventh in the Premier League table, and Champions League qualification looks out of reach, with fourth placed Liverpool nine points away.

Watch Live: West Brom vs. Liverpool (Lineups & Live Stream)

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

Liverpool continues the fight for a Champions League place as they travel to the Hawthornes to take on West Bromwich Albion at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

With Manchester United lurking six points behind and two games in hand, the Reds will feel the pressure to pick up a result here. They have a mostly fit squad, although Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, who have missed out in recent weeks, are still on the mend.

[ WATCH LIVE: West Brom vs. Liverpool live online at NBCSports.com ]

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho return to the lineup after being left as substitutes last time out. Their return is a big boost for a Liverpool side that has seen little consistency since the turn of the new year thanks to a host of injuries. Slowly, with the squad returning to fitness, manager Jurgen Klopp has an increasing number of first-choice options at his disposal.

On the other end, West Brom is fully fit, and manager Tony Pulis has chosen an attacking lineup with Hal Robson-Kanu leading the way. The Baggies have flown under the radar this season, sitting in eighth position, albeit a large gap of 10 points between themselves and the teams above them.

However, things have sputtered for West Brom with little to fight for down the stretch, as they’ve garnered just four points of their last 18 possible, and have failed to score in three consecutive matches, a streak of 285 minutes, with their last goal being Craig Dawson‘s second in a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

LINEUPS

West Brom: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore; Phillips, Chadli; Robson-Kanu.
Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Nyom, Morrison, McClean, Rondon, Field.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Gomez.

Panama international Henriquez killed in shooting

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

There is sad news from Panama as national team midfielder Amilcar Henriquez was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home in the province of Colon, Panama.

Henriquez, 33, played for Arab Unido of the Panamanian League and he also had stops at Independiente Medellin and America de Cali in Colombia, plus many other teams in central and south America.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Mickey,’ Henriquez was a regular for Los Canaleros in the current CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers where Panama currently sit in third place in the Hexagonal.

He won 75 caps for Panama and came on as a sub in the USMNT’s 1-1 draw in Panama City in March.

MLS (late-night) roundup: SKC win in Portland; RSL, Crew SC comebacks

By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT

With six MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 28 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Portland Timbers 0-1 Sporting Kansas City

Two teams remain unbeaten to start the 2017 MLS season: FC Dallas, the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, and Sporting KC. As far as statement wins go during the first month and a half of the season, few, if any, look better right now than Sporting’s 1-0 victory in Portland on Saturday.

Through six games played, Portland led the league in points (13), goals scored (16) and goal differential (+8). They were the unstoppable force. Through five games played, Sporting had conceded just two goals (fewest in MLS) — neither of which were scored prior to second-half stoppage time during games in which three points had already been safely secured — en route to securing the aforementioned unbeaten start (two wins, three draws).

With a defensive record like that, Peter Vermes’ side typically only ever needs to score one goal, and what a beauty they managed to score in this one. Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber and Jimmy Medranda were heavily involved in the build-up around the 18-yard box, and Dom Dwyer headed home expertly for his second goal of the season. As is customary now, Tim Melia made one unbelievable save to secure all three points and send Sporting to within a point of Portland and Columbus Crew SC (both of whom have played one more game than them) in the (very early) Shield race.

Houston Dynamo 2-2 Minnesota United

The exciting, young attacking talent was on full display in the first half, as Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis pushed Houston out to a 2-0 halftime lead, but leaky spells at the back indicated trouble was always lurking just around the corner.

Barely 90 seconds into the second half, that trouble came to full fruition, as Cristian Ramirez finally converted on his fourth chance on the night to make it 2-1. 12 minutes later, everyone in orange fell asleep and stood around the penalty area watching the ball, and Johan Venegas slammed home a deserved equalizer.

Columbus Crew SC 2-1 Toronto FC

If you’ve managed to work out the narrative surrounding Toronto this season, please do tell. They’re a confounding bunch at the moment: while they entered Saturday’s game as one of three teams unbeaten to start the season, they’ve got just one win in seven games, and they blew an early 1-0 lead in Columbus. Jozy Altidore headed home the opener, and TFC looked to finally have found their stride.

In the space of seven minutes just before halftime, they threw it all away and found themselves a goal down, which is where they’d finish. Niko Hansen set up Ola Kamara with a spectacular ball into the box, and Justin Meram popped up at the near post to slot home past Alex Bono.

New York Red Bulls 2-0 D.C. United

D.C. should be thankful for Minnesota and the Philadelphia Union, as they’re the only two sides who somehow manage to make Ben Olsen’s side seem a cohesive squad. (At least Minnesota are extremely watchable, and Philadelphia… well, OK, never mind.)

A visit from their I-95 (Atlantic Cup) rivals was exactly what New York, winless in four games entering the weekend, needed. Alex Muyl made it 1-0 less than a minute into the second half, and Bradley Wright-Phillips continued his march toward 100 MLS goals (currently at 72 in fewer than four full seasons).

Colorado Rapids 1-2 Real Salt Lake

The 2016 Rapids were a mirage, perhaps even a figment of our imagination from beginning to end. The difference is night and day. 1-0 victories were the hallmark of last year’s Supporters’ Shield runners-up.

As for RSL, that’s two wins in two games under new head coach Mike Petke. On Saturday, they trailed 1-0, thanks Kevin Doyle‘s 29th-minute opener, heading into the 85th minute. Then, Colorado’s Jared Watts gave away a penalty and got himself sent off at the same time, and Brooks Lennon rifled a low laser past Zac MacMath three minutes later.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Montreal Impact 2-1 Atlanta United
Orlando City SC 2-1 LA Galaxy
Chicago Fire 3-0 New England Revolution