More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Wenger admits contract insecurity might affect Arsenal players

Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

With Arsenal in the midst of a horrid run of form, Arsene Wenger‘s future with the club after 20 years is up in the air, and many have tabbed this as one of the more glaring reasons for the team’s struggles.

Wenger himself has been asked many times about how this is affecting the squad, and he’s consistently denied that it is having any affect on the mental state of the players. Now, however, he is starting to give in.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Monday matchup with Middlesbrough, Wenger was asked flatly if his questionable contract situation could be affecting the players.

“I don’t know but I hope not,” Wenger said. “When I speak about mental test it is to perform, no matter what the circumstances are around you. Is that an influence? I’d say I hope not. But what is for sure is that in the last three months there has been no consistency, especially away from home.”

Wenger has consistently called upon his squad to have mental fortitude to perform under any outside circumstances, urging his players to concentrate solely on their duties on the field. Not many fans are buying it, however, and the players are starting to sour on the sentiment as well.

Mesut Ozil, a player under heavy fire for his effort on the field, admitted last week to the Mail on Sunday that Wenger’s current situation is vitally important to him, as the Frenchman was a big reason he came to Arsenal. “It’s not just important for me, but for the whole club,” Ozil said. “It’s important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season. He’s very important. In my career I’ve always made decisions not just because of clubs, but managers too.”

So while Wenger can ask his players to concentrate on the job at hand, that might not be the reality.

The Gunners sit in seventh in the Premier League table, and Champions League qualification looks out of reach, with fourth placed Liverpool nine points away.

Watch Live: West Brom vs. Liverpool (Lineups & Live Stream)

Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 7:42 AM EDT

Liverpool continues the fight for a Champions League place as they travel to the Hawthornes to take on West Bromwich Albion at 8:30 a.m. ET live on NBCSN or live online at NBCSports.com.

With Manchester United lurking six points behind and two games in hand, the Reds will feel the pressure to pick up a result here. They have a mostly fit squad, although Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana, who have missed out in recent weeks, are still on the mend.

[ WATCH LIVE: West Brom vs. Liverpool live online at NBCSports.com ]

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho return to the lineup after being left as substitutes last time out. Their return is a big boost for a Liverpool side that has seen little consistency since the turn of the new year thanks to a host of injuries. Slowly, with the squad returning to fitness, manager Jurgen Klopp has an increasing number of first-choice options at his disposal.

On the other end, West Brom is fully fit, and manager Tony Pulis has chosen an attacking lineup with Hal Robson-Kanu leading the way. The Baggies have flown under the radar this season, sitting in eighth position, albeit a large gap of 10 points between themselves and the teams above them.

However, things have sputtered for West Brom with little to fight for down the stretch, as they’ve garnered just four points of their last 18 possible, and have failed to score in three consecutive matches, a streak of 285 minutes, with their last goal being Craig Dawson‘s second in a 3-1 win over Arsenal.

LINEUPS

West Brom: Foster, Dawson, McAuley, Evans, Brunt, Fletcher, Yacob, Livermore; Phillips, Chadli; Robson-Kanu.
Subs: Myhill, M Wilson, Nyom, Morrison, McClean, Rondon, Field.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lucas, Matip, Lovren, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Coutinho, Firmino, Origi
Subs: Karius, Moreno, Grujic, Sturridge, Alexander-Arnold, Woodburn, Gomez.

Panama international Henriquez killed in shooting

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 16, 2017, 7:20 AM EDT

There is sad news from Panama as national team midfielder Amilcar Henriquez was killed in a drive-by shooting outside his home in the province of Colon, Panama.

Henriquez, 33, played for Arab Unido of the Panamanian League and he also had stops at Independiente Medellin and America de Cali in Colombia, plus many other teams in central and south America.

Affectionately nicknamed ‘Mickey,’ Henriquez was a regular for Los Canaleros in the current CONCACAF 2018 World Cup qualifiers where Panama currently sit in third place in the Hexagonal.

He won 75 caps for Panama and came on as a sub in the USMNT’s 1-1 draw in Panama City in March.

MLS (late-night) roundup: SKC win in Portland; RSL, Crew SC comebacks

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 12:38 AM EDT

With six MLS Saturday afternoons/evenings officially in the books, only 28 more to go…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

Portland Timbers 0-1 Sporting Kansas City

Two teams remain unbeaten to start the 2017 MLS season: FC Dallas, the defending Supporters’ Shield winners, and Sporting KC. As far as statement wins go during the first month and a half of the season, few, if any, look better right now than Sporting’s 1-0 victory in Portland on Saturday.

Through six games played, Portland led the league in points (13), goals scored (16) and goal differential (+8). They were the unstoppable force. Through five games played, Sporting had conceded just two goals (fewest in MLS) — neither of which were scored prior to second-half stoppage time during games in which three points had already been safely secured — en route to securing the aforementioned unbeaten start (two wins, three draws).

With a defensive record like that, Peter Vermes’ side typically only ever needs to score one goal, and what a beauty they managed to score in this one. Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber and Jimmy Medranda were heavily involved in the build-up around the 18-yard box, and Dom Dwyer headed home expertly for his second goal of the season. As is customary now, Tim Melia made one unbelievable save to secure all three points and send Sporting to within a point of Portland and Columbus Crew SC (both of whom have played one more game than them) in the (very early) Shield race.

Houston Dynamo 2-2 Minnesota United

The exciting, young attacking talent was on full display in the first half, as Mauro Manotas and Alberth Elis pushed Houston out to a 2-0 halftime lead, but leaky spells at the back indicated trouble was always lurking just around the corner.

Barely 90 seconds into the second half, that trouble came to full fruition, as Cristian Ramirez finally converted on his fourth chance on the night to make it 2-1. 12 minutes later, everyone in orange fell asleep and stood around the penalty area watching the ball, and Johan Venegas slammed home a deserved equalizer.

Columbus Crew SC 2-1 Toronto FC

If you’ve managed to work out the narrative surrounding Toronto this season, please do tell. They’re a confounding bunch at the moment: while they entered Saturday’s game as one of three teams unbeaten to start the season, they’ve got just one win in seven games, and they blew an early 1-0 lead in Columbus. Jozy Altidore headed home the opener, and TFC looked to finally have found their stride.

In the space of seven minutes just before halftime, they threw it all away and found themselves a goal down, which is where they’d finish. Niko Hansen set up Ola Kamara with a spectacular ball into the box, and Justin Meram popped up at the near post to slot home past Alex Bono.

New York Red Bulls 2-0 D.C. United

D.C. should be thankful for Minnesota and the Philadelphia Union, as they’re the only two sides who somehow manage to make Ben Olsen’s side seem a cohesive squad. (At least Minnesota are extremely watchable, and Philadelphia… well, OK, never mind.)

A visit from their I-95 (Atlantic Cup) rivals was exactly what New York, winless in four games entering the weekend, needed. Alex Muyl made it 1-0 less than a minute into the second half, and Bradley Wright-Phillips continued his march toward 100 MLS goals (currently at 72 in fewer than four full seasons).

Colorado Rapids 1-2 Real Salt Lake

The 2016 Rapids were a mirage, perhaps even a figment of our imagination from beginning to end. The difference is night and day. 1-0 victories were the hallmark of last year’s Supporters’ Shield runners-up.

As for RSL, that’s two wins in two games under new head coach Mike Petke. On Saturday, they trailed 1-0, thanks Kevin Doyle‘s 29th-minute opener, heading into the 85th minute. Then, Colorado’s Jared Watts gave away a penalty and got himself sent off at the same time, and Brooks Lennon rifled a low laser past Zac MacMath three minutes later.

Elsewhere in MLSAFTERNOON ROUNDUP

Montreal Impact 2-1 Atlanta United
Orlando City SC 2-1 LA Galaxy
Chicago Fire 3-0 New England Revolution

Ligue 1: Falcao scores late winner, preserves Monaco’s 3-point lead

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 15, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) Monaco had Radamel Falcao to thank once again as the Colombia striker came off the bench to score the winner with a superb free kick in a 2-1 home victory against Dijon on Saturday.

[ MORE: Saturday’s PL roundup — Spurs apply pressure to Chelsea (again) ]

Falcao scored an opportunistic winner in a 1-0 defeat of Angers last weekend, and this goal was equally important as it kept Monaco three points clear of Paris Saint-Germain at the top of the French league.

Nabil Dirar scored the first goal midway through the second half, having also set up Falcao’s winner against Angers.

With teenage star Kylian Mbappe enduring a tough evening and Monaco struggling to find space in the first half, 19th-placed Dijon took the lead with a goal from Cedric Varrault shortly before halftime.

Monaco pushed hard after the interval but failed to break Dijon’s solid defense from open play. Falcao first came to the rescue in the 69th minute when the striker hit a free kick from 25 meters (yards) that hit the bar, bounced on `keeper Baptiste Reynet and stopped just in front of the goal line. Dirar rushed toward the ball and hammered it into the back of the net to level.

[ MORE: Sunday’s PL preview — Chelsea visit Mourinho at Old Trafford ]

Falcao, who played 31 minutes, sealed Monaco’s win in the 81st with a sumptuous 20-meter curled strike into the top right corner that left Reynet stranded.

It was Falcao’s 26th goal of a season that has confirmed his return to the highest level and his 18th in 24 league games. Six of those games have been as a substitute since he has occasionally struggled for full fitness.

Falcao warmed up perfectly for the visit of Borussia Dortmund in the return leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday, with Monaco leading 3-2 from the away leg in Germany

With five games left to play, Nice is guaranteed a top-three finish in the French league for the first time in more than 40 years.

Chasing its first league crown since 1959, the southern side beat struggling Nancy to ensure its first podium slot since it was runner-up behind Saint-Etienne in 1976.

The only team still unbeaten at home, apart from defending champion Paris Saint-Germain, Nice was caught cold against the run of the play after 26 minutes. It recovered with goals from Mickael Le Bihan and Jean-Michael Seri, who scored a brace.

The win kept Nice within four points of leader Monaco, which has one game in hand.

[ MORE: La Liga roundup — Madrid, Barca win final games before El Clasico ]

Yoan Cardinale made a reflex save in the 25th minute to deny a direct free kick from Loic Puyo which surprised everyone else in the box, but the Nice `keeper was powerless in the next minute after midfielder Valentin Eysseric failed to clear a corner from the left. That allowed Issiar Dia to recover the ball in the area and serve up an assist for Maurice Dale, who scored from six yards (meters).

The goal triggered an all-out assault on the Nancy goal and the hosts managed to level 10 minutes later. After receiving the ball in front of the area, Younes Belhanda almost lost it but managed to deliver a perfect through ball for Le Bihan, who beat `keeper Guy Roland Ndy Assembe for his third goal this season with a precise shot to the bottom corner.

In the absence of injured striker Alassane Plea and with Mario Balotelli suspended, Le Bihan was given his first start of the season and proved to be a worthy addition to the team, with two other good chances in the second half. Le Bihan scored a brace in February after coming off the bench in a 2-1 win against Montpellier on his return from a 17-month injury layoff.

Eysseric almost doubled his team’s lead immediately after the interval when he dribbled on the left side of the box and forced Ndy Assembe into a fine save. Issiar Dia then committed a clumsy foul on Dalbert Henrique in the box and Seri coolly converted from the spot with a shot right in the center of the goal in the 50th minute.

[ MORE: Serie A roundup — Champions-elect, Juventus, go 8 points clear ]

Seri doubled his tally with five minutes left from Eysseric’s clever assist in the back of the defense.

Montpellier made a big step forward in the fight against relegation with goals from Ryad Boudebouz and Isaac Mbenza.

After posting its first home win since February, the 2012 French champions moved to 12th place, eight points above the danger zone.

It was Boudebouz’s 11th goal this season, his best ever tally in the league.

Also Saturday, Guingamp beat Toulouse 2-1; Metz and Caen drew 2-2; and Rennes defeated Lille 2-0.