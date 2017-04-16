More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images

Wenger calls Arsenal fans’ treatment of Bellerin “unfair”

By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

Everywhere you look at Arsenal these days, you find a scapegoat.

Arsene Wenger is clearly public enemy no. 1 in the eyes of most Arsenal supporters, but a handful of the club’s high-profile players come under scrutiny during the Gunners’ 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Monday. Notably, right back Hector Bellerin was jeered by away fans, who even refused to return the ball to him after it wound up in the stands in one corner of Selhurst Park.

That, according to Wenger, was unfair and a step too far. The legendary manager, who may or may not stick around for another season (or two) after the disastrous 2016-17 campaign comes to an end, has spoken out in defense of the 22-year-old Spaniard — quotes from the Guardian:

“Was the fans turning on Bellerin unfair? I think yes, as he is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is [unfair], yes.”

“He has not come back to his best level since he has been injured [in November]. I think for a while he was feeling the ankle. You get bad habits and you forget that your job is, first, to defend and win challenges because you protect yourself a little bit.

“Then you realize you have to come back and I think now he is trying to focus again on what is important – to defend well. After, he can give us that extra bit that is important as well. I agree that, for a while, he was not the Hector Bellerri we had seen at the start of the season.”

Arsenal have just two wins in their last eight Premier League games and have fallen from a serious contender in the race for a top-four finish, to 10 points back of current fourth-place dwellers Manchester City. On Monday, the Gunners visit 19th-place Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a chance to move past Everton for sixth place in the league table.

MLS Players Union questions security after Howard suspension

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

A day after Major League Soccer suspended Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard for an altercation with a fan, the MLS Players Union questioned security at Sporting Kansas City’s stadium.

On Friday night the league suspended Howard for three games for profane language directed toward a fan during a Rapids’ game at Kansas City last Sunday, as well as an altercation with a fan following the match. The Rapids lost 3-1.

The longtime U.S. national team star, who formerly played with Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League, also was fined by MLS.

“While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions,” the Rapids said in a statement after the discipline was imposed. “We accept the league’s decision and look forward to moving past this. The incidents that took place during our match at Sporting Kansas City last weekend do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim’s character and beliefs, on and off the pitch.”

But on Saturday the players’ union said it was disappointed at how the situation was handled by MLS and suggested security at Children’s Mercy park was not adequate.

“Following the incidents, which involved a verbal exchange with a fan, as well as an altercation after the game, Tim acknowledged his culpability and responsibility for his role,” the union said in a statement. “However, he is the only one involved to do so.”

The union cited the league’s Fan Code of Conduct, which prohibits disorderly behavior including verbal abuse, and said there were no repercussions for Kansas City fans during the game.

“The security provided by the league and Sporting Kansas City was wholly inadequate to protect players and fans,” the union statement said. “As Tim was attempting to leave the field, a fan with alcohol in hand was able to come within two feet of him on field level and aggressively scream obscenities in his face. That is unacceptable behavior anywhere and is not something that players, or anyone, should be subjected to in their workplace.”

Sporting Kansas City said Saturday the safety is one of the club’s top priorities.

Swiss side Servette’s team bus attacked by rival fans

Photo credit: Servette FC
Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 8:48 PM EDT

BERLIN (AP) Swiss police say fans of a rival club attacked the team bus of second-division Servette as it headed home from an away match. The team’s two drivers were injured by broken glass.

Police in Aargau canton (state) said Sunday that the incident happened at a highway rest area on Saturday evening. The Servette players were returning home from a match at Wil.

As they were about to set off, another bus containing fans of first-division Sion arrived. They attacked the Servette bus, damaging the front and side windows.

Police say they arrived at the scene quickly and brought the situation under control.

La Liga: Sampaoli drama sees Sevilla slip up in race for 3rd

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT

A roundup of Sunday’s action in Spain’s top flight…

Valencia 0-0 Sevilla

The drama surrounding Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is weighing on his team off the field, and beginning to impact results on the field. The 57-year-old Argentine has been heavily linked with the national team job back in his homeland, and tensions reached a boiling point earlier this week when the club released a statement calling it “unacceptable” that the president of the Argentine football federation said he plans to meet with Sampaoli, who may or may not honor his contract through the end of the current season.

On Sunday, Sevilla failed in their bid to keep pace with Atletico Madrid, who won on Sunday, in the race for third place in La Liga, and the automatic place in next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage that comes with it.

Real Betis 2-0 Eibar

Coming into the weekend, Eibar were unbeaten in their last five league games (three straight wins), and Europa League qualification was looking a real possibility. On Sunday, a 2-0 loss away to 14th-place Real Betis, coupled with wins by fellow fifth- and sixth-place chasers Athletic Bilbao and Espanyol, and Eibar now sit eighth and trail Villarreal (who play on Monday), Bilbao and Real Sociedad by four, three and two points, respectively.

Team GP W D L GF GA GD Home Away PTS
 Real Madrid 31 23 6 2 82 33 49 12-4-0 11-2-2 75
 Barcelona 32 22 6 4 91 30 61 12-3-1 10-3-3 72
 Atlético Madrid 32 19 8 5 59 24 35 12-2-2 7-6-3 65
 Sevilla 32 18 8 6 56 39 17 11-3-1 7-5-5 62
 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 21 9-3-4 6-6-3 54
 Athletic 32 16 5 11 45 37 8 12-3-2 4-2-9 53
 Real Sociedad 32 16 4 12 48 45 3 8-4-4 8-0-8 52
 Eibar 32 14 8 10 52 44 8 9-3-4 5-5-6 50
 Espanyol 32 13 10 9 44 42 2 8-5-3 5-5-6 49

Elsewhere in La Liga

Leganes 0-1 Espanyol
Granada 0-3 Celta Vigo

Monday’s La Liga schedule

Alaves vs. Villarreal — 2:45 p.m. ET

Ahead of FA Cup semifinal, Conte calls Spurs “the best team” in PL

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

Easily the most controversial statement to come out of Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Chelsea on Sunday was this loaded gem from Blues boss Antonio Conte: “I think Tottenham are now the best team.”

Speaking to reporters after the game, Conte was asked about his side’s FA Cup semifinal clash against Mauricio Pochettino‘s Spurs next Saturday, and the impact it might have on the two sides as they sprint to the finish line in the race for the Premier League title — quotes from the Guardian:

“It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this.”

“We lost two games but those games were totally different. Against Crystal Palace, we didn’t deserve to lose. Today we deserved to lose the game. We didn’t play a good game and United deserved to win. We have to think there are six finals from now until the end of the season. The league is open and we have a 50% [opportunity] to win the league. It will be good to finish on top of the table and, if so, it means we deserve this. Otherwise we must clap another team.”

Conte is so clearly challenging his players, who have suffered defeat twice in their last four PL games, to shun the complacency which has perhaps crept in after leading the title race for the majority of the season. Spurs have won seven straight league games, by a combined score of 22-4, and cut the gap between themselves and Chelsea from 10 points to four.

It’s Management 101 by the book, and I see right through your mind games, Antonio.