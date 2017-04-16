More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

West Brom 0-1 Liverpool: Firmino rescues cagey Reds

By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 10:28 AM EDT
  • Firmino scores on stroke of HT
  • Liverpool moves into third
  • WBA lose third in a row

If you removed the team crests from the jerseys, it would be hard to tell who was Liverpool and who was West Brom as Roberto Firmino provided the difference for the visitors at the Hawthornes on Sunday.

West Brom, known for its cagey attack and set-piece prowess, conceded on the stroke of halftime as the Brazilian striker headed home off a free-kick. Liverpool’s overall performance was spotty as they struggled in possession and delivered sloppy passes, but the result is all three points.

Liverpool’s first opportunity came on 15 minutes, as they countered after winning the ball on the mid-line. Philippe Coutinho found Roberto Firmino streaking to his left, but the Brazilian’s shot was dragged just inches wide after striking an off-balance effort with his left foot.

The Baggies were consistently dangerous from set-pieces throughout the first half as expected, and they came close on 23 minutes following a free-kick as Matt Phillips lofted a ball to Nacer Chadli unmarked at the back post, but he whiffed on the volley attempt, and the ball fluttered harmlessly out of play.

Hal Robson-Kanu, who had a half-chance in the opening minutes to send alarm bells through the Liverpool defense, had another opportunity just past the half-hour mark, but he couldn’t get on the end of the pass over the top despite wriggling free on net.

It seemed a sleepy first half would come to a merciful close with both teams struggling in possession and looking to compensate with wayward long-balls covered well by defenders. However, the Reds would change that on the stroke of halftime as a James Milner free-kick swung into the penalty area, and while it struggled to beat the first man, Lucas worked hard to meet the ball with his head and flick it towards net where Firmino was there to meet it at point-blank range and power a header in for the opener.

Liverpool got the best chance out of the break as Firmino crossed to Milner unmarked on the back post but the England international skied it over the bar in a moment where he should have scored.

Simon Mignolet was required to preserve the lead as Matt Phillips got free down the left edge of the box, but the Liverpool goalkeeper charged him down to smother the chance with 10 minutes to go.

Things exploded in stoppage time as West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster came forward for a pair of corners, causing utter chaos as Liverpool tried both times to score in the open net. Alberto Moreno‘s half-court effort was wide as he turned down help to his right, and Foster had to race back and attempt a tackle on Georgino Wijnaldum as the game closed.

Liverpool’s win gives them a nine-point cushion in Champions League play, and they jump Manchester City into third place. Meanwhile, West Brom has lost three in a row, without a win since March 18th victory over Arsenal.

Lyon refuses to play match after fans attack players in warmups

beIN Sports
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 11:45 AM EDT

A game between Lyon and SC Bastia in Corsica will be played, despite Lyon players being attacked by home fans during pre-match warmups.

It was initially reported that Lyon players and coaches had refused to play after fans poured onto the field during warmups and attacked Lyon players, including Memphis Depay and goalkeeper Mathieu Gorgelin. However, the LFP – the French league governing body – has announced the match will indeed be played, forcing Lyon back out onto the field.

With the players warming up during pre-match ceremonies, Bastia fans began to kick balls into the goal manned by Lyon backup goalkeeper Gorgelin. Depay then approached the fans to ask them to stop, and one fan entered the field and approached the Dutch winger. As security swarmed that one fan, the rest spilled onto the field and began to swarm the players.

During the scrum, television cameras caught one fan throw a punch at Gorgelin.

Initially, it was announced that due to the incident, the kickoff was delayed by 15 minutes. However, the players were eventually convinced by both Bastia and the LFP to come back out of the tunnel and play the game. Eventually, they did emerge, embraced by club president Jean-Michel Aulas, and continued to warm up. The majority of the home fans applauded as the Lyon players returned to the field, according to reports.

According to reports, the supporter group “Bastia 1905” made up the majority of the fans who spilled onto the field. The video shows fans clearly outnumbered security by a large margin. Soccer in France has become known for its recent inability to prevent fan violence both inside and outside the stadium on matchdays.

Watch Live: Manchester United vs. Chelsea (Lineups & Live Stream)

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Jose Mourinho looks to avenge the 4-0 defeat to his former club as Manchester United welcomes Chelsea to Old Trafford live on NBCSN at 11 a.m. ET or live online at NBCSports.com.

The biggest news of Sunday morning was that Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois would not start thanks to an ankle injury picked up in training, and thus Asmir Begovic starts in goal. Nobody has picked up more clean sheets in Premier League play this season than Courtois with 13 on the year.

What we didn’t know beforehand was that Mourinho would sit star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, making his Europa League preference clear. Ibrahimovic started the 1-1 draw with Anderlecht on Thursday in Belgium, and the return leg clearly has great importance to Mourinho. This will mark the first game that Ibrahmovic has missed even a minute in Premier League play due to a manager’s decision and not a required suspension.

Michael Carrick also sits for Manchester United, as does Henrikh Mkhitaryan, both of whom started the midweek game at Anderlecht.

For Chelsea, aside from Courtois, the rest of the squad is fit and ready to go as Antonio Conte makes no other changes, with Willian and Cesc Fabregas still on the bench with Marco Alonso and Pedro preferred. The Blues need to win to restore the seven point lead they held at the top of the table coming into the weekend. With the Spurs win over Bournemouth, the current lead is just four.

However, Manchester United has not lost in Premier League play since the 4-0 drubbing back in October, and while draws have plagued them throughout the season to leave them six points adrift of Champions League play, the Red Devils remain difficult to defeat.

UPDATE: Marcos Alonso was announced in the original starting lineup for Chelsea, but was withdrawn just 10 minutes before the game due to a warmup injury. Kurt Zouma replaced Alonso in the starting lineup, while Nathan Ake was added to the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Rojo, Darmian, Fellaini, Herrera, Young, Pogba, Lingard, Rashford
Subs: Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Shaw, Blind, Carrick, Mkhitaryan, Ibrahimovic

Chelsea: Begovic; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill, Zouma; Moses, Kante, Matic; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard
Subs: Eduardo, Zouma, Terry, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Willian, Batshuayi

VIDEO: Goalkeeper comes out of net, conceded awful goal

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

The game had already seen eight goals. Defense appeared optional at nib Stadium in Perth, Australia.

With the Perth Glory leading 5-3 over Melbourne City – a Manchester City feeder club – in stoppage time, the home fans were treated to a hilarious bit of madness from goalkeeper Liam Reddy with time winding down in the match.

Reddy, possibly frustrated by the lack of defensive ability throughout the match, decided he wanted to have a go out in the field. He charged down a long ball forward by Melbourne that brought him just out of his penalty area, but instead of booting it away to kill time and clear the danger, he decided he was going to treat the fans to his best Lionel Messi impression.

The Perth outfield players are left utterly bewildered, and hardly move as they stare baffled by their suddenly adventurous teammate. As you’d expect, because Reddy is, in fact, not Lionel Messi, the ball was eventually stolen by Melbourne City before the halfway line. Reddy would be made to pay for his mistake as the visitors took advantage of the empty net.

Perhaps the most embarrassing part for Reddy was that, after being dispossessed, he seemed consigned to his fate and dropped his head to slowly walk back to his goal. However, the Perth defense looked to bail out their shot-stopper, and momentarily kept Melbourne City from shooting. Reddy realized this too late, and by the time he’d begun to sprint back towards his position in front of net, the opposition had finally unleashed a shot on goal. Had he made his way back immediately after being dispossessed, he might have made it back in time to save face.

As the match commentator put it, “I think this is the maddest game I’ve seen in the A-League.” The game ended 5-4 as Perth held on through stoppage time to win the game and draw level with Melbourne City on points in the league table.

Wenger admits contract insecurity might affect Arsenal players

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 16, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

With Arsenal in the midst of a horrid run of form, Arsene Wenger‘s future with the club after 20 years is up in the air, and many have tabbed this as one of the more glaring reasons for the team’s struggles.

Wenger himself has been asked many times about how this is affecting the squad, and he’s consistently denied that it is having any affect on the mental state of the players. Now, however, he is starting to give in.

In his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal’s Monday matchup with Middlesbrough, Wenger was asked flatly if his questionable contract situation could be affecting the players.

“I don’t know but I hope not,” Wenger said. “When I speak about mental test it is to perform, no matter what the circumstances are around you. Is that an influence? I’d say I hope not. But what is for sure is that in the last three months there has been no consistency, especially away from home.”

Wenger has consistently called upon his squad to have mental fortitude to perform under any outside circumstances, urging his players to concentrate solely on their duties on the field. Not many fans are buying it, however, and the players are starting to sour on the sentiment as well.

Mesut Ozil, a player under heavy fire for his effort on the field, admitted last week to the Mail on Sunday that Wenger’s current situation is vitally important to him, as the Frenchman was a big reason he came to Arsenal. “It’s not just important for me, but for the whole club,” Ozil said. “It’s important to know if he stays or if he goes. We need to think towards next season. He’s very important. In my career I’ve always made decisions not just because of clubs, but managers too.”

So while Wenger can ask his players to concentrate on the job at hand, that might not be the reality.

The Gunners sit in seventh in the Premier League table, and Champions League qualification looks out of reach, with fourth placed Liverpool nine points away.