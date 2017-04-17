Brighton, Hove Albion clinch Premier League promotion

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion are Premier League bound.

Chris Hughton has led two clubs into England’s top flight after his Gulls beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Monday, and Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at Derby County.

Solly March and Glenn Murray scored for Brighton, which ends a 34-year wait to return to England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United wasted another chance to set its Premier League status in stone when it fell 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Once holding a healthy lead, the Magpies are now winless in three.

Leeds has dropped out of a playoff spot after a loss at Wolverhampton and wins from Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

If the playoffs started today, Reading would play Fulham in one semifinal with Huddersfield and Wednesday in the other.

Full scoreboard

Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa

Barnsley 1-1 Brentford

Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion

Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Cardiff City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United

Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Preston North End 1-3 Norwich City

Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Reading 2-1 Rotherham United

Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town

