Championship Focus: Brighton and Hove Albion all but going up

Brighton and Hove Albion is pretty much Premier League.
Chris Hughton is on the verge of having led two clubs into England’s top flight after his Gulls beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Monday.
Solly March and Glenn Murray scored for Brighton, which should end a 34-year wait to return to England’s top flight.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United wasted another chance to set its Premier League status in stone when it fell 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Once holding a healthy lead, the Magpies are now winless in three.
Huddersfield Town plays the first of two matches-in-hand on Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. ET when it plays at Derby County. Winning both would sink NUFC’s advantage to one point.
Leeds has dropped out of a playoff spot after a loss at Wolverhampton and wins from Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.
If the playoffs started today, Huddersfield would play Fulham in one semifinal with Wednesday and Reading in the other.
Full scoreboard
Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford
Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United
Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End 1-3 Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Reading 2-1 Rotherham United
Derby County vs. Huddersfield Town — Noon ET