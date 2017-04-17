Brighton and Hove Albion is Premier League.
Chris Hughton has led two clubs into England’s top flight after his Gulls beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Monday, and Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at Derby County.
Solly March and Glenn Murray scored for Brighton, which ends a 34-year wait to return to England’s top flight.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United wasted another chance to set its Premier League status in stone when it fell 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Once holding a healthy lead, the Magpies are now winless in three.
Leeds has dropped out of a playoff spot after a loss at Wolverhampton and wins from Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.
If the playoffs started today, Reading would play Fulham in one semifinal with Huddersfield and Wednesday in the other.
Full scoreboard
Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford
Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United
Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End 1-3 Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Reading 2-1 Rotherham United
Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town