Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Do we really have a Premier League title race?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Four points separate Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with six matches to play, and that’s a surmountable deficit for second-place Spurs.

Given the near peerless form of Spurs and the relative lack of title races since 2013-14, many are salivating at the thought of a true title race.

Should they be? In theory, very much so. Chelsea is a season removed from a team that showed all the character of a soap opera, getting its manager fired and finished well off its aims of repeating as PL champs.

And Spurs can burnish its confidence while increasing the heat under Chelsea by winning a head-to-head bout at Wembley Stadium in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday. A two-match losing streak, the loss of silverware, and a defeat at its closest rival would surely have Eden Hazard and Co. scrambling for confidence.

And the North Londoners will likely have a significant edge in goal differential and goals scored should they erase the 4-point gap by season’s end. With relegation candidates both on opposite sides for Decision Day, look out.

Yet the schedule says this is going to be a very difficult proposition for Spurs, who will have to win out over a tough schedule — three-straight London Derbies, a visit from Man Utd, a trip to resurgent Leicester — and hope a home-heavy schedule somehow doesn’t work for the Blues. Chelsea is 13W-2L at the Bridge this season.

Here’s what we’ll see, week-by-week:

April 22-25
Chelsea vs. Spurs — FA Cup semifinal (Saturday)
Chelsea vs. Southampton (4/25)
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs (4/26)

One more day’s rest for Spurs, but a trip to a lively and inspired Palace led by Tottenham outcast Andros Townsend.

April 30
Everton vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal

Spurs will know Chelsea’s fate at Goodison Park by the time an important North London Derby kicks off at White Hart Lane.

May 5-8
West Ham vs. Spurs (5/5)
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough (5/8)

This time it’s Spurs who can set the tone with a Friday afternoon fight at the London Stadium, giving Chelsea the weekend to marinate in or ruminate on the score ahead of a Monday battle.

May 12-21
West Brom vs. Chelsea (5/12)
Spurs vs. Manchester United (5/14)
Chelsea vs. Watford (5/15)
Leicester City vs. Spurs (5/18)
Chelsea vs. Sunderland (5/21)
Hull City vs. Spurs (5/21)

If it comes down to this manic 9-day stretch, Spurs will have to earn their stripes while Chelsea has to wildly disappoint with losses against lesser side. The Blues also finish with two at home, while Spurs won’t see WHL over two final matches in four days.

UCL preview: Leicester, Bayern have deficits to overturn vs. two Madrids

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Previewing Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures, in which two European giants (or newcomers) will book their places in the 2016-17 semifinals…

Leicester City (0) vs. (1) Atletico Madrid1ST LEG RECAP

Leicester weren’t supposed to be here — not here, potentially 90 minutes away from a Champions League semifinal — heck, they almost weren’t even in the Premier League at the start of last season, yet they went on to defy 5,000-to-1 odds and claim the league title. This year, they were supposed to come crashing back down to the Earth, and they have — in the PL, that is.

In the CL, though, they’ve been nearly unbeatable. They cruised through the group stage and finished top, ahead of a trio of established European sides — Porto, Copenhagen and Brugge. The Foxes lost the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Sevilla, but overturned the deficit in their home leg and advanced, 3-2 on aggregate.

On Tuesday, they’ll have to do the same against another Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, at the King Power Stadium in order to keep the impossible fairytale alive. Having recently (presumably) secured their PL status for another season, Craig Shakespeare’s side can focus every ounce of energy and fight they have left on securing yet another historic result on Tuesday, and perhaps beyond.

Real Madrid (2) vs. (1) Bayern Munich1ST LEG RECAP

In the other quarterfinal, Bayern find themselves in the same position as Leicester — only, they’re much worse off, having lost their home leg to Real Madrid and conceded not one, but two away goals.

To make things worse, Madrid have only lost at home once all season — to Celta Vigo, in the Copa del Rey (Zinedine Zidane’s side has also drawn just four times at home this season). A bit of positive news for Bayern: all three of Gareth Bale, Pepe and Raphael Varane will miss Tuesday’s second leg due to injuries. Inversely, Bayern will be without hugely influential midfielder/defender Javi Martinez after the Spaniard was booked twice in the first leg. Bayern do expect star striker Robert Lewandowski to be available after missing the first leg with a shoulder injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reach the century mark in Champions League play with a hat trick, having already become the first player to reach 100 goals scored in European club competition last Wednesday.

VIDEO: Former Boro MF Robbie Mustoe takes us on a Riverside tour

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

One of the great things about broadcasting Premier League games on location all over England — besides the field-side coverage and all the post-game interviews — is the chance to reunite a handful of the game’s greats with the people and places that were so important to their footballing careers.

A perfect example: former Middlesbrough midfielder and current NBC Sports broadcaster Robbie Mustoe.

Mustoe, who made over 350 appearances in his 12 seasons playing for Boro beginning in 1990, was delighted to return to a place that’s clearly very near and dear to his heart, and to take us along for the ride as he retraced his steps from a decade and a half ago.

“It’s been 15 years, but it still feels like home,” he said.

Police arrest 7 suspects in slaying of Panama’s Amilcar Henriquez

Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File
Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) Panamanian authorities say they’ve arrested seven people in the slaying of national soccer team midfielder Amilcar Henriquez.

The prosecutor’s office says the suspects were arrested in the Colon region on the country’s Atlantic coast, where Henriquez was shot to death on Saturday. Three of them are reported to be minors.

Sunday’s prosecution statement doesn’t suggest a motive for the killing, but there’s no evidence that a robbery was involved.

Authorities say a gunman shot the 33-year-old Henriquez several times, killing at least one other person and wounding a third.

Henriquez had been playing for Panama in World Cup qualifiers and for the local team Arabe Unido.

Wenger explains switch to 3-4-3, praises Arsenal response

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Desperate times call for desperate measures, even when you’re a legendary manager like Arsene Wenger, apparently.

With his Arsenal side having won just two of their last seven Premier League games heading into Monday’s clash away to Middlesbrough, Wenger set the Gunners starting 11 out in a way that hadn’t been done in some 20 years: three at the back, with four in midfield, and a fluid front three. After the game, Wenger explained the thought process behind such a drastic change after two decades, and praised his team’s response after a humiliating defeat away to Crystal Palace last time out — quotes from the BBC:

“I felt [playing three at the back] added a bit more stability on the long balls. We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that. It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70 percent possession, but lost.

“Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different.”

We responded well. I think it was not perfect but the commitment and focus was there. At 1-1 we found a response and managed to win. It was a big test, Middlesbrough gave everything. It’s one of their last chances to stay in the league.

“It [the top four] is mathematically still alive. We knew we needed to win. Now we have a little break with the FA Cup and then we come back again to the league.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to accept blame for recent performances on behalf of himself and his teammates — quotes from the BBC:

“We have not been good enough, we need to take responsibility for that and today we had to win.

“We had to get back to basics, it’s a massive honor to play for a team like Arsenal, you have to give 100 percent and maybe that’s been slipping recently. The formation was something new, a change, but we adapted well to it. It worked well in the first half especially.”

With seven games to go, Arsenal (57 points) sit sixth in the PL table and trail fourth-place Manchester City (who have played one game more than the Gunners) by seven points in the race for a top-four finish. Manchester United are fifth on 60 points, having played the same number of games as Arsenal.