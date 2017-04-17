More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Is Top Four or Europa League a better UCL route for Man Utd?

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Manchester United

Manchester United has two routes to the UEFA Champions League: Premier League Top Four and Europa League.

Doing both is not unreasonable, but suppose for a moment Jose Mourinho has to prioritize one over the other.

United is on the edge of fourth place and on a 22-match unbeaten Premier League run, momentum seems to favor the Red Devils in a Top Four push. The club is also a win or scoreless draw away from the Europa semis, essentially 360 minutes from a title which would earn a place in the UCL.

Should United advance Thursday, it would meet one of six teams in the UEL semis: Genk, Schalke, Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Ajax or Lyon (The last three hold first leg edges). And should they move on, this would be their schedule en route to the UEL final in Solna.

There’s concern in the center of their back line thanks to long-term injuries to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, but United has plenty of depth in attack save for Juan Mata‘s absence. Manager Jose Mourinho has experience massaging a squad this deep into a congested season.

Looking at the schedule, there’s an argument to be made for focusing on the UEL. The Red Devils have a tough fixture list in the PL, and match up well with every UEL team except perhaps Schalke. Given the resting of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday against Chelsea, perhaps their eye is on the title.

As far as the Premier League, the Red Devils have two matches-in-hand to make up a six-point gap on Liverpool — which plays almost no one the rest of the way — and one match on Man City plus the Derby in a bid to make up four points. But the Red Devils would have to make their run amongst those serious combatants, with Spurs and Arsenal also on the docket.

Thursday – vs. Anderlecht (1-1 after one leg)
April 23 – at Burnley
April 27 – at Manchester City
April 30 – vs. Swansea City
May 4 – UEL semi
May 7 – at Arsenal
May 11 – UEL semi
May 14 – at Tottenham Hotspur
May 17 – at Southampton
May 21 – vs. Crystal Palace
May 24 – UEL final in Sweden

Championship Focus: Brighton and Hove Albion all but going up

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion is pretty much Premier League.

Chris Hughton is on the verge of having led two clubs into England’s top flight after his Gulls beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Monday.

Solly March and Glenn Murray scored for Brighton, which should end a 34-year wait to return to England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United wasted another chance to set its Premier League status in stone when it fell 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Once holding a healthy lead, the Magpies are now winless in three.

Huddersfield Town plays the first of two matches-in-hand on Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. ET when it plays at Derby County. Winning both would sink NUFC’s advantage to one point.

Leeds has dropped out of a playoff spot after a loss at Wolverhampton and wins from Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

If the playoffs started today, Huddersfield would play Fulham in one semifinal with Wednesday and Reading in the other.

Full scoreboard
Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford
Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United
Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End 1-3 Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Reading 2-1 Rotherham United
Derby County vs. Huddersfield Town — Noon ET

Tough dude: Atleti’s Saul played two seasons with a catheter

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

UEFA Champions League

Many human beings deal with illness or injury in order to do their jobs.

Saul Niguez is among the harder cases.

The 22-year-old broke into Atletico Madrid’s set-up after a journey through the young ranks at Real and Atleti, and he wasn’t about to give that up even in the face (and gut) of a kidney shot.

Saul was hurt in a UEFA Champions League battle against Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15, kicked in the midsection. That left him with catheter, a medical tube, inside his body for the last few years.

That’s roughly 8,000 minutes of match time, and many more hours training.

From Squawka:

“For the past two seasons I’ve been using a catheter and after every match or training session I would pee blood and it was certainly not an easy time for me.

“I was gambling with my health and driven by the desire to play first team football for Atleti.”

This is the space normally used to sum up our thoughts on the story. We have a feeling the player’s words work just fine.

Do we really have a Premier League title race?

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Four points separate Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with six matches to play, and that’s a surmountable deficit for second-place Spurs.

Given the near peerless form of Spurs and the relative lack of title races since 2013-14, many are salivating at the thought of a true title race.

Should they be? In theory, very much so. Chelsea is a season removed from a team that showed all the character of a soap opera, getting its manager fired and finished well off its aims of repeating as PL champs.

And Spurs can burnish its confidence while increasing the heat under Chelsea by winning a head-to-head bout at Wembley Stadium in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday. A two-match losing streak, the loss of silverware, and a defeat at its closest rival would surely have Eden Hazard and Co. scrambling for confidence.

And the North Londoners will likely have a significant edge in goal differential and goals scored should they erase the 4-point gap by season’s end. With relegation candidates both on opposite sides for Decision Day, look out.

Yet the schedule says this is going to be a very difficult proposition for Spurs, who will have to win out over a tough schedule — three-straight London Derbies, a visit from Man Utd, a trip to resurgent Leicester — and hope a home-heavy schedule somehow doesn’t work for the Blues. Chelsea is 13W-2L at the Bridge this season.

Here’s what we’ll see, week-by-week:

April 22-25
Chelsea vs. Spurs — FA Cup semifinal (Saturday)
Chelsea vs. Southampton (4/25)
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs (4/26)

One more day’s rest for Spurs, but a trip to a lively and inspired Palace led by Tottenham outcast Andros Townsend.

April 30
Everton vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal

Spurs will know Chelsea’s fate at Goodison Park by the time an important North London Derby kicks off at White Hart Lane.

May 5-8
West Ham vs. Spurs (5/5)
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough (5/8)

This time it’s Spurs who can set the tone with a Friday afternoon fight at the London Stadium, giving Chelsea the weekend to marinate in or ruminate on the score ahead of a Monday battle.

May 12-21
West Brom vs. Chelsea (5/12)
Spurs vs. Manchester United (5/14)
Chelsea vs. Watford (5/15)
Leicester City vs. Spurs (5/18)
Chelsea vs. Sunderland (5/21)
Hull City vs. Spurs (5/21)

If it comes down to this manic 9-day stretch, Spurs will have to earn their stripes while Chelsea has to wildly disappoint with losses against lesser side. The Blues also finish with two at home, while Spurs won’t see WHL over two final matches in four days.

Premier League Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
  • Sides drew 0-0 at Emirates on Oct. 22
  • Boro winless in five vs. Arsenal
  • Arsenal leads all-time 64W-34D-33L

Middlesbrough hopes to congest the race for Premier League safety when it hosts stumbling Arsenal on Monday at the Riverside Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

This is the first of two matches-in-hand for 18th place Boro, which stands six points back of safety and has been tough to breakdown but unable to produce many goals. No one has scored fewer goals than Boro’s 22, but the Teessiders have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in the PL.

In the case of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger‘s bunch is six points back of fifth place Manchester United and 10 back of fourth place Man City. The Gunners have played one fewer match than the Red Devils and two fewer than City, but any further screw-ups will doom Wenger’s Top Four reputation.

What they’re saying

Boro boss Steve Agnew on facing Arsenal“They’re a really positive group, we’ve had meetings about how we the opposition can play and how we can hurt them when we have possession. Arsene Wenger has done a wonderful job and has brought so much success to Arsenal – they finished runners-up in the league last year and have won the FA Cup twice in recent years.   But we have to look at recent form. They’ve conceded goals – especially away from home – and that’s something we’ll look to exploit.”

Arsene Wenger on focusing on football: “We spend a lot of time in our society to focus on things that are superficial and not take care of the essentials. The essential in football is that we have to make sure of one thing. Good players on the football pitch. That’s what we have to take care of.”

Prediction

This all hinges on the pride of Arsenal. The Gunners will find a way to win if they should heart that matches their talent, but it’s hard to guarantee that now. A dedicated and desperate Boro will make that difficult. 1-0 Gunners.