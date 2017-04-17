John Terry will leave Chelsea after the season

This is going to be John Terry‘s final season as a Chelsea player.

The 36-year-old center back made the announcement via the club’s web site on Monday.

Terry says he’s going to keep playing, but it’s not going to work within Antonio Conte‘s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman arrived at Chelsea from West Ham in 1998, and has played all but six of his senior matches as a Blue. Terry played six matches on loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000, and has 78 caps as an England player.

From ChelseaFC.com:

‘The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave. I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I. I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.”

Terry has played nearly 700 matches for Chelsea and says he expected to return to the club once his playing days are over.

