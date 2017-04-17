More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Matt Dunham

John Terry will leave Chelsea after the season

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Chelsea

This is going to be John Terry‘s final season as a Chelsea player.

The 36-year-old center back made the announcement via the club’s web site on Monday.

Terry says he’s going to keep playing, but it’s not going to work within Antonio Conte‘s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman arrived at Chelsea from West Ham in 1998, and has played all but six of his senior matches as a Blue. Terry played six matches on loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000, and has 78 caps as an England player.

From ChelseaFC.com:

‘The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave. I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I. I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.”

Terry has played nearly 700 matches for Chelsea and says he expected to return to the club once his playing days are over.

UCL preview: Leicester, Bayern have deficits to overturn vs. two Madrids

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Previewing Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures, in which two European giants (or newcomers) will book their places in the 2016-17 semifinals…

Leicester City (0) vs. (1) Atletico Madrid1ST LEG RECAP

Leicester weren’t supposed to be here — not here, potentially 90 minutes away from a Champions League semifinal — heck, they almost weren’t even in the Premier League at the start of last season, yet they went on to defy 5,000-to-1 odds and claim the league title. This year, they were supposed to come crashing back down to the Earth, and they have — in the PL, that is.

In the CL, though, they’ve been nearly unbeatable. They cruised through the group stage and finished top, ahead of a trio of established European sides — Porto, Copenhagen and Brugge. The Foxes lost the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Sevilla, but overturned the deficit in their home leg and advanced, 3-2 on aggregate.

On Tuesday, they’ll have to do the same against another Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, at the King Power Stadium in order to keep the impossible fairytale alive. Having recently (presumably) secured their PL status for another season, Craig Shakespeare’s side can focus every ounce of energy and fight they have left on securing yet another historic result on Tuesday, and perhaps beyond.

Real Madrid (2) vs. (1) Bayern Munich1ST LEG RECAP

In the other quarterfinal, Bayern find themselves in the same position as Leicester — only, they’re much worse off, having lost their home leg to Real Madrid and conceded not one, but two away goals.

To make things worse, Madrid have only lost at home once all season — to Celta Vigo, in the Copa del Rey (Zinedine Zidane’s side has also drawn just four times at home this season). A bit of positive news for Bayern: all three of Gareth Bale, Pepe and Raphael Varane will miss Tuesday’s second leg due to injuries. Inversely, Bayern will be without hugely influential midfielder/defender Javi Martinez after the Spaniard was booked twice in the first leg. Bayern do expect star striker Robert Lewandowski to be available after missing the first leg with a shoulder injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reach the century mark in Champions League play with a hat trick, having already become the first player to reach 100 goals scored in European club competition last Wednesday.

VIDEO: Former Boro MF Robbie Mustoe takes us on a Riverside tour

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

One of the great things about broadcasting Premier League games on location all over England — besides the field-side coverage and all the post-game interviews — is the chance to reunite a handful of the game’s greats with the people and places that were so important to their footballing careers.

A perfect example: former Middlesbrough midfielder and current NBC Sports broadcaster Robbie Mustoe.

Mustoe, who made over 350 appearances in his 12 seasons playing for Boro beginning in 1990, was delighted to return to a place that’s clearly very near and dear to his heart, and to take us along for the ride as he retraced his steps from a decade and a half ago.

“It’s been 15 years, but it still feels like home,” he said.

Police arrest 7 suspects in slaying of Panama’s Amilcar Henriquez

Saturday, April 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco, File
Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) Panamanian authorities say they’ve arrested seven people in the slaying of national soccer team midfielder Amilcar Henriquez.

The prosecutor’s office says the suspects were arrested in the Colon region on the country’s Atlantic coast, where Henriquez was shot to death on Saturday. Three of them are reported to be minors.

Sunday’s prosecution statement doesn’t suggest a motive for the killing, but there’s no evidence that a robbery was involved.

Authorities say a gunman shot the 33-year-old Henriquez several times, killing at least one other person and wounding a third.

Henriquez had been playing for Panama in World Cup qualifiers and for the local team Arabe Unido.

Wenger explains switch to 3-4-3, praises Arsenal response

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Desperate times call for desperate measures, even when you’re a legendary manager like Arsene Wenger, apparently.

With his Arsenal side having won just two of their last seven Premier League games heading into Monday’s clash away to Middlesbrough, Wenger set the Gunners starting 11 out in a way that hadn’t been done in some 20 years: three at the back, with four in midfield, and a fluid front three. After the game, Wenger explained the thought process behind such a drastic change after two decades, and praised his team’s response after a humiliating defeat away to Crystal Palace last time out — quotes from the BBC:

“I felt [playing three at the back] added a bit more stability on the long balls. We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that. It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70 percent possession, but lost.

“Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different.”

We responded well. I think it was not perfect but the commitment and focus was there. At 1-1 we found a response and managed to win. It was a big test, Middlesbrough gave everything. It’s one of their last chances to stay in the league.

“It [the top four] is mathematically still alive. We knew we needed to win. Now we have a little break with the FA Cup and then we come back again to the league.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to accept blame for recent performances on behalf of himself and his teammates — quotes from the BBC:

“We have not been good enough, we need to take responsibility for that and today we had to win.

“We had to get back to basics, it’s a massive honor to play for a team like Arsenal, you have to give 100 percent and maybe that’s been slipping recently. The formation was something new, a change, but we adapted well to it. It worked well in the first half especially.”

With seven games to go, Arsenal (57 points) sit sixth in the PL table and trail fourth-place Manchester City (who have played one game more than the Gunners) by seven points in the race for a top-four finish. Manchester United are fifth on 60 points, having played the same number of games as Arsenal.