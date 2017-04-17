More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal: Sanchez, Ozil save Gunners again

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT
  • Sanchez’s free kick put Arsenal ahead in 42′
  • Negredo answered back 5 minutes into 2nd half
  • Ozil’s winner in 71′ keeps top-four dreams alive

Arsenal’s quest for a top-four finish has improved ever so slightly from where it stood two hours ago, though the Gunners’ performance in a 2-1 victory away to 19th-place Middlesbrough did very little to inspire confidence and relieve the pressure on Arsene Wenger.

After an opening 40 minutes which saw very little in terms of scoring chances for either side, Alexis Sanchez broke the scoreless deadlock with a stunning free kick from 23 yards out (WATCH HERE). Brad Guzan, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 2 (in PL play), couldn’t move as the Chilean’s dead-ball strike cleared the wall and dipped under the crossbar.

The lead was short-lived, though, as Boro pulled level through Alvaro Negredo in the 50th minute. Stewart Downing hit the perfect cross to the top of the six-yard box, Laurent Koscielny whiffed on his clearance attempt, and Negredo beat Petr Cech to make it 1-1 (WATCH HERE).

Following Negredo’s equalizer, any semblance of discipline and game plan from either side went out the window. The pace of the game went through the roof as Arsenal chased three points in their bid to catch fourth-place Manchester City (who are now seven points ahead, having played one more game than Arsenal), as Boro sought the same in hopes of fighting off relegation.

Much like his manager, Mesut Ozil’s future remains very uncertain two months before the summer transfer carousel begins spinning once again. Monday offered Ozil a brief reprieve and the chance to play the role of hero (above video). Sanchez played a lofted ball into the box, which Aaron Ramsey chested down into the path of an unmarked Ozil, and the 28-year-old German international slammed his first-time effort past Guzan.

The victory sees Arsenal move past Everton (on goals scored) for sixth in the league table, while Boro remain six points off the pace of Hull City, who currently occupy 17th.

Wenger explains switch to 3-4-3, praises Arsenal response

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

Desperate times call for desperate measures, even when you’re a legendary manager like Arsene Wenger, apparently.

With his Arsenal side having won just two of their last seven Premier League games heading into Monday’s clash away to Middlesbrough, Wenger set the Gunners starting 11 out in a way that hadn’t been done in some 20 years: three at the back, with four in midfield, and a fluid front three. After the game, Wenger explained the thought process behind such a drastic change after two decades, and praised his team’s response after a humiliating defeat away to Crystal Palace last time out — quotes from the BBC:

“I felt [playing three at the back] added a bit more stability on the long balls. We faced a direct game and we have been punished a bit on that. It gave the opponents more of the ball. Against Palace we had 70 percent possession, but lost.

“Sometimes we want to have the ball but when a team lacks confidence just to change the system can help believe something different.”

We responded well. I think it was not perfect but the commitment and focus was there. At 1-1 we found a response and managed to win. It was a big test, Middlesbrough gave everything. It’s one of their last chances to stay in the league.

“It [the top four] is mathematically still alive. We knew we needed to win. Now we have a little break with the FA Cup and then we come back again to the league.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was quick to accept blame for recent performances on behalf of himself and his teammates — quotes from the BBC:

“We have not been good enough, we need to take responsibility for that and today we had to win.

“We had to get back to basics, it’s a massive honor to play for a team like Arsenal, you have to give 100 percent and maybe that’s been slipping recently. The formation was something new, a change, but we adapted well to it. It worked well in the first half especially.”

With seven games to go, Arsenal (57 points) sit sixth in the PL table and trail fourth-place Manchester City (who have played one game more than the Gunners) by seven points in the race for a top-four finish. Manchester United are fifth on 60 points, having played the same number of games as Arsenal.

Who are Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion?

Gareth Fuller/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion is the first Championship team to clinch promotion to the Premier League this season.

What do know you need to know about them?

— Brighton was last in England’s top flight 34 years ago.

— Manager Chris Hughton also led Newcastle United to PL promotion in 2010.

— Assuming Sam Allardyce keeps Crystal Palace afloat, we’ll have another bonafide rivalry in the Premier League. Seagulls and Eagles do not get along well, contesting the M23 Derby. That denotes the motorway that connects South London and Sussex. In 98 matches, each side has won 37.

— Brighton’s captain is former Almeria and Valencia center back Bruno.

— Ex-Leicester and Standard Leige playmaker Anthony Knockaert (15 goals, 8 assists) and former Palace man Glenn Murray (22 goals) are big parts of the promotion push.

— Some familiar former Seagulls: Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City), Steve Cook (Bournemouth), Matthew Upson, and Wayne Bridge.

— In addition to Hughton, the club has employed managers Brian Clough, Peter Taylor, Gus Poyet, and Liam Brady.

— Vancouver Whitecaps product Sam Adekugbe is on loan at Brighton, and is currently with their youth set-up.

— The Seagulls play at 30,750-seat Falmer Stadium.

— Highlights of the club include making the 1983 FA Cup final (they lost to Manchester United) while lowlights include nearly being liquidated in the early part of this century.

Watch Live: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Middlesbrough hopes to congest the race for Premier League safety when it hosts stumbling Arsenal on Monday at the Riverside Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

USMNT backstop Brad Guzan gets the start for Boro, who is without Victor Valdes.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger hopes to find form with a formation change. Rob Holding enters in the back of a 3-4-2-1, with Olivier Giroud up top.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo. Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud. Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi.

Dyche wishes managers would stop publicly recruiting Burnley players

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Sean Dyche wishes Ronald Koeman and other managers would keep his players’ names out of their mouths, but knows this sort of quasi-recruitment is the name of the game.

Michael Keane has been a very good defender since leaving Manchester United for Burnley, earning caps with the England national team.

So it’s no surprise that Dyche would like to keep him around Turf Moor, nor that Everton is among a host of clubs who would love to lure the 24-year-old to Goodison Park.

But where should the recruitment stop? Dyche does not like that managers would openly speak of the spoken for.

“I’ve had it with many players and it’s a balance in the sense it’s a compliment in the sense that people think there must be life at Burnley so they think let’s go and have a look and when they do look they think there are some really good players there and then there is that edge of worry that eventually when someone comes in, who are way more powerful than us financially and start pushing the boundaries,” Dyche said.

In some cases, managers are just responding to the media’s questions, but in others there’s a bit of “tapping up” involved in the comments. A player of Keane’s age, skill set, and nationality is always going to be in demand, and a smaller club like Burnley sure would prefer every advantage in keeping them.

Keane has also been linked with an Old Trafford return, too, and he’ll be in demand should he have any desire to leave Burnley.