Middlesbrough 1-2 Arsenal: Sanchez, Ozil save Gunners again

- Sanchez’s free kick put Arsenal ahead in 42′
- Negredo answered back 5 minutes into 2nd half
- Ozil’s winner in 71′ keeps top-four dreams alive
Arsenal’s quest for a top-four finish has improved ever so slightly from where it stood two hours ago, though the Gunners’ performance in a 2-1 victory away to 19th-place Middlesbrough did very little to inspire confidence and relieve the pressure on Arsene Wenger.
After an opening 40 minutes which saw very little in terms of scoring chances for either side, Alexis Sanchez broke the scoreless deadlock with a stunning free kick from 23 yards out (WATCH HERE). Brad Guzan, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 2 (in PL play), couldn’t move as the Chilean’s dead-ball strike cleared the wall and dipped under the crossbar.
The lead was short-lived, though, as Boro pulled level through Alvaro Negredo in the 50th minute. Stewart Downing hit the perfect cross to the top of the six-yard box, Laurent Koscielny whiffed on his clearance attempt, and Negredo beat Petr Cech to make it 1-1 (WATCH HERE).
Following Negredo’s equalizer, any semblance of discipline and game plan from either side went out the window. The pace of the game went through the roof as Arsenal chased three points in their bid to catch fourth-place Manchester City (who are now seven points ahead, having played one more game than Arsenal), as Boro sought the same in hopes of fighting off relegation.
Much like his manager, Mesut Ozil’s future remains very uncertain two months before the summer transfer carousel begins spinning once again. Monday offered Ozil a brief reprieve and the chance to play the role of hero (above video). Sanchez played a lofted ball into the box, which Aaron Ramsey chested down into the path of an unmarked Ozil, and the 28-year-old German international slammed his first-time effort past Guzan.
The victory sees Arsenal move past Everton (on goals scored) for sixth in the league table, while Boro remain six points off the pace of Hull City, who currently occupy 17th.
Monaco took its 3-2 first-leg advantage and stormed into the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 home second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.
Kylian Mbappe scored the opener very early on, and Falcao also struck before the 20 minute mark to send Monaco well through.
Just three minutes into the match, Benjamin Mendy burst forwards cutting inside from the left flank, and he rifled a shot on goal. It was straight at Roman Burki, but powerful enough that the German could only parry the shot. The rebound fell straight to two streaking Monaco attackers, and it was Mbappe who struck a shot off Burki’s hands and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The goal makes Mbappe the first player in Champions League history to score in his first four knockout game appearances.
Then, in the 17th minute, Falcao headed in from a wonderful Thomas Lemar delivery, and Monaco was well and truly through.
With Dortmund down big, manager Thomas Tuchel brought on Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute. Tuchel had come under fire for not starting either Dembele or Christian Pulisic. Nuri Sahin hit the post with a brilliant free-kick in the 14th minute, the best chance Dortmund had in the first half, and they would find a response soon after the halftime break.
Dembele was the creator as Dortmund hit back, finding a tiny window of opportunity on a pull-back to Marco Reus in the 51st minute as the German club made it 2-1. They still needed two more goals, however, to force extra time, and the mountain was too much to climb. Tuchel brought on Pulisic with 18 minutes to go, but he was powerless to change the tide. With 10 minutes to go, Lemar scored Monaco’s third to put the game to bed, and sending the aggregate score to 6-3. The goal means Monaco become the first team in Champions League history to score at least three goals in four straight knockout games.
Barcelona looked for a second straight miracle comeback in the 2016/17 Champions League, but it was not to be as the stout Juventus defense held up under heavy fire for a 0-0 draw, seeing the Italians move into the semifinals with a 3-0 aggregate advantage.
The Spanish giants held much of the possession throughout the match, with Juventus happy to absorb the pressure. Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci lived up to their reputation as one of the world’s best central defensive partnerships, while Alex Sandro and former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves did the work on the flanks.
Lionel Messi had the best early chance with a wide open shot near the penalty area on 20 minutes, but couldn’t direct it goalwards, firing just wide right, leaving Luis Enrique baffled at the missed opportunity. There was a scary moment just before halftime when Messi went up for an aerial challenge and was undercut by Miralem Pjanic, landing square on his cheek. Messi recovered from his fall as his cheek began to bleed, and he returned for the second half with a bandage.
Juventus had opportunities as they built themselves into the game, with Juan Cuadrado proving the most dangerous. On the other end, Juventus defenders continued to usher the Barcelona attackers into wide areas of the box, forcing them to shoot from tight angles.
Sami Khedira was booked for hauling down Luis Suarez past the hour mark, meaning he is suspended for the semifinal first leg. As the final whistle blew, it marked an enormous 530 minutes since Juventus last conceded a goal in Champions League play, a 9th minute goal by Sevilla back in November.
Major League Soccer’s Independent Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in last weekend’s loss to Montreal.
Pirez saw a straight red card in first half stoppage time for a last-man foul on Matteo Mancosu, a decision which saw Atlanta fall a man down for the entire second half, Pirez and Mancosu clashed on a lofted ball from Patrice Bernier over the top, and while there was plenty of contact as the two fought for the chance, it appeared that Mancosu dove at the last moment, seeing the referee call for the foul. Atlanta appealed the decision, and the Independent Panel agreed the red card was given in error.
While the 25-year-old Argentinian defender will be available for selection when Atlanta visits Real Salt Lake, it still won’t make up for the last-gasp loss to Montreal, as 10-man Atlanta ultimately collapsed without Pirez and fell 2-1 on an Impact winner in stoppage time.
Pirez joined Atlanta United this past winter after spending almost his entire career at clubs in his native country. He is a product of the River Plate youth system, and made 35 appearances for them before finding himself on loan at multiple different clubs. He has started all six of Atlanta’s games so far this season.
Both Monaco and Juventus will feel good heading into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs, yet wary of the threats on the other side.
Monaco has a one-goal lead and a trio of away goals as it returns to the Stade Louis II, but know that the wide-open nature of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund means anything is possible.
And Juventus may be leading 3-0 without giving up an away goal to Barcelona, but the Blaugranas didn’t exactly wilt when presented with a massive first leg deficit in the Round of 16 (Sorry PSG).
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Juventus (0-3) – 2:45 p.m. ET