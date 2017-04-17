More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review


Tough dude: Atleti’s Saul played two seasons with a catheter

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 9:57 AM EDT

UEFA Champions League

Many human beings deal with illness or injury in order to do their jobs.

Saul Niguez is among the harder cases.

The 22-year-old broke into Atletico Madrid’s set-up after a journey through the young ranks at Real and Atleti, and he wasn’t about to give that up even in the face (and gut) of a kidney shot.

Saul was hurt in a UEFA Champions League battle against Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15, kicked in the midsection. That left him with catheter, a medical tube, inside his body for the last few years.

That’s roughly 8,000 minutes of match time, and many more hours training.

From Squawka:

“For the past two seasons I’ve been using a catheter and after every match or training session I would pee blood and it was certainly not an easy time for me.

“I was gambling with my health and driven by the desire to play first team football for Atleti.”

This is the space normally used to sum up our thoughts on the story. We have a feeling the player’s words work just fine.

Do we really have a Premier League title race?


By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT

Four points separate Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur with six matches to play, and that’s a surmountable deficit for second-place Spurs.

Given the near peerless form of Spurs and the relative lack of title races since 2013-14, many are salivating at the thought of a true title race.

Should they be? In theory, very much so. Chelsea is a season removed from a team that showed all the character of a soap opera, getting its manager fired and finished well off its aims of repeating as PL champs.

And Spurs can burnish its confidence while increasing the heat under Chelsea by winning a head-to-head bout at Wembley Stadium in an FA Cup semifinal on Saturday. A two-match losing streak, the loss of silverware, and a defeat at its closest rival would surely have Eden Hazard and Co. scrambling for confidence.

And the North Londoners will likely have a significant edge in goal differential and goals scored should they erase the 4-point gap by season’s end. With relegation candidates both on opposite sides for Decision Day, look out.

Yet the schedule says this is going to be a very difficult proposition for Spurs, who will have to win out over a tough schedule — three-straight London Derbies, a visit from Man Utd, a trip to resurgent Leicester — and hope a home-heavy schedule somehow doesn’t work for the Blues. Chelsea is 13W-2L at the Bridge this season.

Here’s what we’ll see, week-by-week:

April 22-25
Chelsea vs. Spurs — FA Cup semifinal (Saturday)
Chelsea vs. Southampton (4/25)
Crystal Palace vs. Spurs (4/26)

One more day’s rest for Spurs, but a trip to a lively and inspired Palace led by Tottenham outcast Andros Townsend.

April 30
Everton vs. Chelsea
Spurs vs. Arsenal

Spurs will know Chelsea’s fate at Goodison Park by the time an important North London Derby kicks off at White Hart Lane.

May 5-8
West Ham vs. Spurs (5/5)
Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough (5/8)

This time it’s Spurs who can set the tone with a Friday afternoon fight at the London Stadium, giving Chelsea the weekend to marinate in or ruminate on the score ahead of a Monday battle.

May 12-21
West Brom vs. Chelsea (5/12)
Spurs vs. Manchester United (5/14)
Chelsea vs. Watford (5/15)
Leicester City vs. Spurs (5/18)
Chelsea vs. Sunderland (5/21)
Hull City vs. Spurs (5/21)

If it comes down to this manic 9-day stretch, Spurs will have to earn their stripes while Chelsea has to wildly disappoint with losses against lesser side. The Blues also finish with two at home, while Spurs won’t see WHL over two final matches in four days.

Premier League Preview: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal


By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
  • Sides drew 0-0 at Emirates on Oct. 22
  • Boro winless in five vs. Arsenal
  • Arsenal leads all-time 64W-34D-33L

Middlesbrough hopes to congest the race for Premier League safety when it hosts stumbling Arsenal on Monday at the Riverside Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

This is the first of two matches-in-hand for 18th place Boro, which stands six points back of safety and has been tough to breakdown but unable to produce many goals. No one has scored fewer goals than Boro’s 22, but the Teessiders have allowed the fifth-fewest goals in the PL.

In the case of Arsenal, Arsene Wenger‘s bunch is six points back of fifth place Manchester United and 10 back of fourth place Man City. The Gunners have played one fewer match than the Red Devils and two fewer than City, but any further screw-ups will doom Wenger’s Top Four reputation.

What they’re saying

Boro boss Steve Agnew on facing Arsenal“They’re a really positive group, we’ve had meetings about how we the opposition can play and how we can hurt them when we have possession. Arsene Wenger has done a wonderful job and has brought so much success to Arsenal – they finished runners-up in the league last year and have won the FA Cup twice in recent years.   But we have to look at recent form. They’ve conceded goals – especially away from home – and that’s something we’ll look to exploit.”

Arsene Wenger on focusing on football: “We spend a lot of time in our society to focus on things that are superficial and not take care of the essentials. The essential in football is that we have to make sure of one thing. Good players on the football pitch. That’s what we have to take care of.”

Prediction

This all hinges on the pride of Arsenal. The Gunners will find a way to win if they should heart that matches their talent, but it’s hard to guarantee that now. A dedicated and desperate Boro will make that difficult. 1-0 Gunners.

MLS Players Union questions security after Howard suspension


Associated PressApr 16, 2017, 10:13 PM EDT

A day after Major League Soccer suspended Colorado goalkeeper Tim Howard for an altercation with a fan, the MLS Players Union questioned security at Sporting Kansas City’s stadium.

On Friday night the league suspended Howard for three games for profane language directed toward a fan during a Rapids’ game at Kansas City last Sunday, as well as an altercation with a fan following the match. The Rapids lost 3-1.

The longtime U.S. national team star, who formerly played with Manchester United and Everton in the English Premier League, also was fined by MLS.

“While this is out of character for Tim, we do not condone these actions,” the Rapids said in a statement after the discipline was imposed. “We accept the league’s decision and look forward to moving past this. The incidents that took place during our match at Sporting Kansas City last weekend do not represent the Colorado Rapids Soccer Club or Tim’s character and beliefs, on and off the pitch.”

But on Saturday the players’ union said it was disappointed at how the situation was handled by MLS and suggested security at Children’s Mercy park was not adequate.

“Following the incidents, which involved a verbal exchange with a fan, as well as an altercation after the game, Tim acknowledged his culpability and responsibility for his role,” the union said in a statement. “However, he is the only one involved to do so.”

The union cited the league’s Fan Code of Conduct, which prohibits disorderly behavior including verbal abuse, and said there were no repercussions for Kansas City fans during the game.

“The security provided by the league and Sporting Kansas City was wholly inadequate to protect players and fans,” the union statement said. “As Tim was attempting to leave the field, a fan with alcohol in hand was able to come within two feet of him on field level and aggressively scream obscenities in his face. That is unacceptable behavior anywhere and is not something that players, or anyone, should be subjected to in their workplace.”

Sporting Kansas City said Saturday the safety is one of the club’s top priorities.

Wenger calls Arsenal fans’ treatment of Bellerin “unfair”


By Andy EdwardsApr 16, 2017, 9:16 PM EDT

Everywhere you look at Arsenal these days, you find a scapegoat.

Arsene Wenger is clearly public enemy no. 1 in the eyes of most Arsenal supporters, but a handful of the club’s high-profile players come under scrutiny during the Gunners’ 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Monday. Notably, right back Hector Bellerin was jeered by away fans, who even refused to return the ball to him after it wound up in the stands in one corner of Selhurst Park.

That, according to Wenger, was unfair and a step too far. The legendary manager, who may or may not stick around for another season (or two) after the disastrous 2016-17 campaign comes to an end, has spoken out in defense of the 22-year-old Spaniard — quotes from the Guardian:

“Was the fans turning on Bellerin unfair? I think yes, as he is a guy who is genuinely Arsenal and wants to do well. He is ready to play with pain and I think it is [unfair], yes.”

“He has not come back to his best level since he has been injured [in November]. I think for a while he was feeling the ankle. You get bad habits and you forget that your job is, first, to defend and win challenges because you protect yourself a little bit.

“Then you realize you have to come back and I think now he is trying to focus again on what is important – to defend well. After, he can give us that extra bit that is important as well. I agree that, for a while, he was not the Hector Bellerri we had seen at the start of the season.”

Arsenal have just two wins in their last eight Premier League games and have fallen from a serious contender in the race for a top-four finish, to 10 points back of current fourth-place dwellers Manchester City. On Monday, the Gunners visit 19th-place Middlesbrough (Watch live, 3 p.m. ET, on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) with a chance to move past Everton for sixth place in the league table.