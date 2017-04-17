Tough dude: Atleti’s Saul played two seasons with a catheter

Many human beings deal with illness or injury in order to do their jobs.
Saul Niguez is among the harder cases.
The 22-year-old broke into Atletico Madrid’s set-up after a journey through the young ranks at Real and Atleti, and he wasn’t about to give that up even in the face (and gut) of a kidney shot.
Saul was hurt in a UEFA Champions League battle against Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15, kicked in the midsection. That left him with catheter, a medical tube, inside his body for the last few years.
That’s roughly 8,000 minutes of match time, and many more hours training.
From Squawka:
“For the past two seasons I’ve been using a catheter and after every match or training session I would pee blood and it was certainly not an easy time for me.
“I was gambling with my health and driven by the desire to play first team football for Atleti.”
This is the space normally used to sum up our thoughts on the story. We have a feeling the player’s words work just fine.
BASTIA, Corsica (AP) Bastia has filed a lawsuit against the hardcore fans who attacked Lyon players over the weekend and closed the east stand of its Armand Cesari stadium.
The French league match between Bastia and Lyon was abandoned at halftime on Sunday after supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans twice invaded the pitch to attack Lyon players.
The Corsican club also announced in a statement on Tuesday that all the supporters who will be identified will be banned from attending matches “for the maximum amount of time.”
Bastia officials have been summoned to a discipline hearing at the French football league on Thursday.
Last-placed Bastia, which has struggled the whole season, risks seeing its slim hopes of staying in the top flight hit by heavy sanctions, possibly including points deduction.
Jack McInerney has had a rough go at times in his MLS career, but the forward will have the chance to get his career back on track in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.
Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.
McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.
In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.
McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Mallory Pugh never actually played a game at UCLA because the U.S. Women’s National Team forward has bigger sights on her agenda.
The 18-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will forgo her collegiate career at the Pac-12 school in order to pursue her professional career.
“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” Pugh said in a statement.
The next step in her career is unknown at the moment, with the NWSL and foreign leagues both sound options at this stage.
The Washington Spirit currently hold the top spot in the NWSL’s allocation order, essentially making the club a prime suspect to claim Pugh if she pursues a domestic career. However, France is also seen as a top option for the youngster, including European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, with both clubs having boasted USWNT talent both currently and in the past.
Pugh has become a household name with Jill Ellis’ USWNT since earning her first cap in 2016. Since then, the teenager has played in 22 matches with the Stars and Stripes and has scored four goals in the process.
Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.
Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.
Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.