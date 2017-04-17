Tough dude: Atleti’s Saul played two seasons with a catheter

Many human beings deal with illness or injury in order to do their jobs.
Saul Niguez is among the harder cases.
The 22-year-old broke into Atletico Madrid’s set-up after a journey through the young ranks at Real and Atleti, and he wasn’t about to give that up even in the face (and gut) of a kidney shot.
Saul was hurt in a UEFA Champions League battle against Bayer Leverkusen in 2014-15, kicked in the midsection. That left him with catheter, a medical tube, inside his body for the last few years.
That’s roughly 8,000 minutes of match time, and many more hours training.
From Squawka:
“For the past two seasons I’ve been using a catheter and after every match or training session I would pee blood and it was certainly not an easy time for me.
“I was gambling with my health and driven by the desire to play first team football for Atleti.”
This is the space normally used to sum up our thoughts on the story. We have a feeling the player’s words work just fine.
Atlanta United has taken MLS by storm with its brilliant to start 2017, but the club and its supporters will have to wait a bit longer to open their new stadium.
The club announced on Tuesday that three matches in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be rescheduled of revised after unforeseen construction issues have delayed the installation of its retractable roof.
The new venue was originally scheduled to open in late July, however, with this setback it is now more likely that it will be unveiled at the end of August. The Eastern Conference side has already confirmed that its July 30th home match against Orlando City will be moved up one day and will instead be played at the club’s current Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Additionally, the team’s two following home matches against Minnesota United and LA Galaxy on August 13 and 19, respectively, will be rescheduled for a later date when Mercedes-Benz Stadium can house the fixtures.
“This is a very normal procedure for Major League Soccer where they’ve had to flex schedules based on incoming teams and stadiums that don’t always stand up at exactly the date you want them to stand up,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, LLC said in a conference call with media. “They’ve been an incredible, flexible and helpful partner.”
“We can’t wait to throw open our doors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Cannon said. “We are striving for the best fan experience in the world. Our team is gonna be ready, they’re gonna be trained. And we hope to just electrify Mercedes-Benz Stadium with that. We’ve done everything in our power to advance this project as fast as we can. It’s a complex construction project. It’s one of the largest construction projects in all of the United States of America.”
Atlanta will share its new stadium with NFL team Atlanta Falcons, with the latter expected to open the venue on August 26th when the Falcons host a preseason game against
Chances were far and few over the first 45 minutes in England but Leicester is in a world of trouble, while Bayern Munich controlled much of the possession in Madrid but has nothing to show just yet.
Leicester trails Atletico Madrid on aggregate 2-0 (1-0 at halftime) after Saul Niguez headed home in the 26th minute from Felipe Luiz’s cross from the left wing.
Shinji Okazaki‘s header on target in the seventh minute has been the best opportunity for the Foxes to break the deadlock through the first stanza after the attacker latched onto a Christian Fuchs cross.
Meanwhile, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are locked in a scoreless draw at the Santiago Bernabeu, although Los Blancos still hold a 2-1 advantage on aggregate.
Bayern had several quality chances to get on the board early in the first half, but the best opportunity for either side came in the 27th minute when Sergio Ramos’ cross-range shot was blocked off the line by a Bayern defender.
Robert Lewandowski and Arjen Robben each had strong chances to put Bayern ahead in the eighth and ninth minutes, respectively, but the German side couldn’t find their finishing touch.
Barcelona has already pulled off one miraculous comeback in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, but can the Blaugrana do it again?
Manager Luis Enrique certainly thinks so and he’s urging his club’s supporters to stay until the end against Juventus because of his side’s brilliance against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.
The La Liga side currently trails Serie A leaders Juventus 3-0 following last week’s opening leg in Italy, but Enrique remains confident that his side can pull out a similar result to what they did against PSG.
“If we score the first goal, Camp Nou will score the second and the third will come on its own,” Enrique said ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinal second leg.
After falling 4-0 to PSG in their Round of 16 first leg, Barca emphatically bounced back in the return leg at the Camp Nou with a thrilling 6-1 result that gave the Blaugrana a place in the final eight.
“We will give everything until the end,” Enrique said. “We had that night against PSG and now there’s another chance to experience a historic night.
“We will do everything possible and we need everyone together until the 95th minute. We’ve already seen Barca score three goals in five minutes, so everything is possible.”
Two massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinals take place on Tuesday with plenty on the line in both games.
Leicester City host Atletico Madrid trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, while Real Madrid host Bayern Munich after winning 2-1 in Germany in the first leg.
The Foxes could have captain Wes Morgan back from injury while Diego Godin has been talking about Jamie Vardy ahead of the game. Diego Simeone’s side now they’ll be up against a hostile atmosphere at the King Power Stadium but with Antoine Griezmann on board they’ll be hoping for an early away goal and then to sit back and soak up Leicester’s pressure expertly.
In the other quarterfinal two giants of Europe clash once again as Real take a slender lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice following Arturo Vidal’s opener in the first leg. Will Bayern rue Vidal’s missed penalty kick as Carlo Ancelotti goes back to Madrid to face his former assistant Zinedine Zidane?
Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk on both games.
Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s clashes with the first leg scores in brackets.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
Leicester vs. Atletico Madrid (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (2-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET