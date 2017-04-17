More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Watch Live: Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT

Middlesbrough hopes to congest the race for Premier League safety when it hosts stumbling Arsenal on Monday at the Riverside Stadium (Watch live at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

USMNT backstop Brad Guzan gets the start for Boro, who is without Victor Valdes.

Meanwhile, Arsene Wenger hopes to find form with a formation change. Rob Holding enters in the back of a 3-4-2-1, with Olivier Giroud up top.

LINEUPS

Middlesbrough: Guzan, Barragan, Ayala, Gibson, Fabio, Clayton, De Roon, Leadbitter, Ramirez, Downing, Negredo. Subs: Dimi, Friend, Bernardo, Forshaw, Traore, Bamford, Gestede.

Arsenal: Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Ozil, Sanchez; Giroud. Subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Gibbs, Coquelin, Elneny, Walcott, Iwobi.

Dyche wishes managers would stop publicly recruiting Burnley players

(Photo by Chris Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT

Sean Dyche wishes Ronald Koeman and other managers would keep his players’ names out of their mouths, but knows this sort of quasi-recruitment is the name of the game.

Michael Keane has been a very good defender since leaving Manchester United for Burnley, earning caps with the England national team.

So it’s no surprise that Dyche would like to keep him around Turf Moor, nor that Everton is among a host of clubs who would love to lure the 24-year-old to Goodison Park.

But where should the recruitment stop? Dyche does not like that managers would openly speak of the spoken for.

“I’ve had it with many players and it’s a balance in the sense it’s a compliment in the sense that people think there must be life at Burnley so they think let’s go and have a look and when they do look they think there are some really good players there and then there is that edge of worry that eventually when someone comes in, who are way more powerful than us financially and start pushing the boundaries,” Dyche said.

In some cases, managers are just responding to the media’s questions, but in others there’s a bit of “tapping up” involved in the comments. A player of Keane’s age, skill set, and nationality is always going to be in demand, and a smaller club like Burnley sure would prefer every advantage in keeping them.

Keane has also been linked with an Old Trafford return, too, and he’ll be in demand should he have any desire to leave Burnley.

John Terry will leave Chelsea after the season

AP Photo/Matt Dunham
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

Chelsea

This is going to be John Terry‘s final season as a Chelsea player.

The 36-year-old center back made the announcement via the club’s web site on Monday.

Terry says he’s going to keep playing, but it’s not going to work within Antonio Conte‘s plans at Stamford Bridge.

The Englishman arrived at Chelsea from West Ham in 1998, and has played all but six of his senior matches as a Blue. Terry played six matches on loan with Nottingham Forest in 2000, and has 78 caps as an England player.

From ChelseaFC.com:

‘The club and I have always had a fantastic relationship, which will continue beyond my playing days. We had some really positive talks but with everything taken into careful consideration I have decided it’s the right time for me to leave. I’ve always been conscious that I depart at the right time, in the right way, and I feel that the end of this season is the right time for the club and I. I feel I still have plenty to offer on the pitch but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited for me. I’m eager to carry on playing and so will be looking to continue with a new challenge. I will of course always be a Blue and am desperate to end my final season as a Chelsea player with more silverware.”

Terry has played nearly 700 matches for Chelsea and says he expected to return to the club once his playing days are over.

Brighton and Hove Albion is Premier League!

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 12:02 PM EDT

Brighton and Hove Albion is Premier League.

Chris Hughton has led two clubs into England’s top flight after his Gulls beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 on Monday, and Huddersfield Town drew 1-1 at Derby County.

Solly March and Glenn Murray scored for Brighton, which ends a 34-year wait to return to England’s top flight.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United wasted another chance to set its Premier League status in stone when it fell 3-1 at Ipswich Town. Once holding a healthy lead, the Magpies are now winless in three.

Leeds has dropped out of a playoff spot after a loss at Wolverhampton and wins from Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham.

If the playoffs started today, Reading would play Fulham in one semifinal with Huddersfield and Wednesday in the other.

Full scoreboard
Fulham 3-1 Aston Villa
Barnsley 1-1 Brentford
Birmingham City 0-2 Burton Albion
Blackburn Rovers 1-1 Bristol City
Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Wigan Athletic
Cardiff City 1-0 Nottingham Forest
Ipswich Town 3-1 Newcastle United
Leeds United 0-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End 1-3 Norwich City
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Reading 2-1 Rotherham United
Derby County 1-1 Huddersfield Town

Is Top Four or Europa the better UCL route for Man Utd?

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 17, 2017, 11:06 AM EDT

Manchester United

Manchester United has two routes to the UEFA Champions League: Premier League Top Four and Europa League.

Doing both is not unreasonable, but suppose for a moment Jose Mourinho has to prioritize one over the other.

United is on the edge of fourth place and on a 22-match unbeaten Premier League run, momentum seems to favor the Red Devils in a Top Four push. The club is also a win or scoreless draw away from the Europa semis, essentially 360 minutes from a title which would earn a place in the UCL.

Should United advance Thursday, it would meet one of six teams in the UEL semis: Genk, Schalke, Besiktas, Celta Vigo, Ajax or Lyon (The last three hold first leg edges). And should they move on, this would be their schedule en route to the UEL final in Solna.

There’s concern in the center of their back line thanks to long-term injuries to Phil Jones and Chris Smalling, but United has plenty of depth in attack save for Juan Mata‘s absence. Manager Jose Mourinho has experience massaging a squad this deep into a congested season.

Looking at the schedule, there’s an argument to be made for focusing on the UEL. The Red Devils have a tough fixture list in the PL, and match up well with every UEL team except perhaps Schalke. Given the resting of Zlatan Ibrahimovic on Sunday against Chelsea, perhaps their eye is on the title.

As far as the Premier League, the Red Devils have two matches-in-hand to make up a six-point gap on Liverpool — which plays almost no one the rest of the way — and one match on Man City plus the Derby in a bid to make up four points. But the Red Devils would have to make their run amongst those serious combatants, with Spurs and Arsenal also on the docket.

Thursday – vs. Anderlecht (1-1 after one leg)
April 23 – at Burnley
April 27 – at Manchester City
April 30 – vs. Swansea City
May 4 – UEL semi
May 7 – at Arsenal
May 11 – UEL semi
May 14 – at Tottenham Hotspur
May 17 – at Southampton
May 21 – vs. Crystal Palace
May 24 – UEL final in Sweden