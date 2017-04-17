Who are Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion?

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brighton and Hove Albion is the first Championship team to clinch promotion to the Premier League this season.

What do know you need to know about them?

— Brighton was last in England’s top flight 34 years ago.

— Manager Chris Hughton also led Newcastle United to PL promotion in 2010.

— Assuming Sam Allardyce keeps Crystal Palace afloat, we’ll have another bonafide rivalry in the Premier League. Seagulls and Eagles do not get along well, contesting the M23 Derby. That denotes the motorway that connects South London and Sussex. In 98 matches, each side has won 37.

— Brighton’s captain is former Almeria and Valencia center back Bruno.

[ MORE: Should Man Utd prioritize Europa? ]

— Ex-Leicester and Standard Leige playmaker Anthony Knockaert (15 goals, 8 assists) and former Palace man Glenn Murray (22 goals) are big parts of the promotion push.

— Some familiar former Seagulls: Ashley Barnes (Burnley), Leonardo Ulloa (Leicester City), Steve Cook (Bournemouth), Matthew Upson, and Wayne Bridge.

— In addition to Hughton, the club has employed managers Brian Clough, Peter Taylor, Gus Poyet, and Liam Brady.

— Vancouver Whitecaps product Sam Adekugbe is on loan at Brighton, and is currently with their youth set-up.

— The Seagulls play at 30,750-seat Falmer Stadium.

— Highlights of the club include making the 1983 FA Cup final (they lost to Manchester United) while lowlights include nearly being liquidated in the early part of this century.

Follow @NicholasMendola