Atlanta United revises three matches at new stadium amid construction delays

Atlanta United has taken MLS by storm with its brilliant to start 2017, but the club and its supporters will have to wait a bit longer to open their new stadium.

The club announced on Tuesday that three matches in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be rescheduled of revised after unforeseen construction issues have delayed the installation of its retractable roof.

The new venue was originally scheduled to open in late July, however, with this setback it is now more likely that it will be unveiled at the end of August. The Eastern Conference side has already confirmed that its July 30th home match against Orlando City will be moved up one day and will instead be played at the club’s current Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Additionally, the team’s two following home matches against Minnesota United and LA Galaxy on August 13 and 19, respectively, will be rescheduled for a later date when Mercedes-Benz Stadium can house the fixtures.

“This is a very normal procedure for Major League Soccer where they’ve had to flex schedules based on incoming teams and stadiums that don’t always stand up at exactly the date you want them to stand up,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, LLC said in a conference call with media. “They’ve been an incredible, flexible and helpful partner.”

“We can’t wait to throw open our doors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Cannon said. “We are striving for the best fan experience in the world. Our team is gonna be ready, they’re gonna be trained. And we hope to just electrify Mercedes-Benz Stadium with that. We’ve done everything in our power to advance this project as fast as we can. It’s a complex construction project. It’s one of the largest construction projects in all of the United States of America.”

Atlanta will share its new stadium with NFL team Atlanta Falcons, with the latter expected to open the venue on August 26th when the Falcons host a preseason game against