Bastia files lawsuit against fans following players attack

BASTIA, Corsica (AP) Bastia has filed a lawsuit against the hardcore fans who attacked Lyon players over the weekend and closed the east stand of its Armand Cesari stadium.

The French league match between Bastia and Lyon was abandoned at halftime on Sunday after supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans twice invaded the pitch to attack Lyon players.

The Corsican club also announced in a statement on Tuesday that all the supporters who will be identified will be banned from attending matches “for the maximum amount of time.”

Bastia officials have been summoned to a discipline hearing at the French football league on Thursday.

Last-placed Bastia, which has struggled the whole season, risks seeing its slim hopes of staying in the top flight hit by heavy sanctions, possibly including points deduction.