Bastia files lawsuit against fans following players attack

Considered a leader’s leader at Southampton, his first foray into the Premier League, the 57-year-old Krueger is widely considered to have gotten a raw deal from the then-dysfunctional Edmonton Oilers in his only NHL coaching gig, and the Canadian played two seasons in the WHL before moving to hockey’s Bundesliga in 1979.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-winning offside goal stood after a non-call and a non-foul ended with Bayern down a man instead of Real.
While arguing offside can be a very daunting proposition given the linesman’s task — Dani Carvajal’s onside run made it tricky for the flagman — the fouls were a black-and-white issue.
The home crowd and pressure provides plenty for the referee to rationalize, and that’s more true at the Bernabeu. Perhaps this explains a pair of incidents with Casemiro, who was already on a yellow. Real’s indispensable midfielder first fouled a dribbling Arjen Robben, with the foul given but not a second yellow.
The score was level on aggregate, and Real could’ve been down a man at home. But referee Viktor Kassai didn’t reach for his pocket, something he did do following an Arturo Vidal tackle on Marco Asensio that saw the Chilean nick the ball away from his opponent before any contact.
There are reputation issues to consider here, sure: Robben is perhaps the most heinous diver of an elite player, and Vidal is a vicious fouler in a match where Bayern’s aggressive philosophy was on display from moment one.
There’s been some overreaction to the offside call given Carvajal’s run, and Ronaldo was borderline offside a second time that was impossible to spot and give on his second goal. But there’s little doubt that what should’ve been a memorable Bayern comeback was denied by at-best questionable calls.
That has many calling for video assistant referees in the Champions League, and Ancelotti is now a convert.
“The referee probably wasn’t up to the task,” said the Italian, a former Real boss.
“I don’t think Real Madrid have any influence on referees. The officials simply got it wrong. I had never been in favor of video technology, but I must admit it’s necessary now.”
Tactically, Ancelotti had this match well in hand. But as he pointed out, “We had thought of everything going into this game – except the referee.”
Now Real is on the edge of a third final in four seasons, while Bayern can only lick its wounds and focus on Mainz (Sorry, Mainz).
The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.
Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.
McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.
In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.
McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.