Carli Lloyd hails Man City’s “equal” approach

Carli Lloyd is loving life at Manchester City. That much is clear.

The two-time reigning FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year has spent the past few months with Man City’s women’s team of the FA Women’s Super League and she will face off against U.S. women’s national team teammate Alex Morgan this weekend as City face Lyon in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Saturday.

Lloyd, 34, was brought to City on a short-term deal before the 2017 NWSL season and has helped the Manchester club reach the final four of the women’s UCL for the first time.

Speaking to the BBC ahead of the big game this weekend, Lloyd explained how the experience at City has impressed her and what she hopes to take back to the Houston Dash, USWNT and the NWSL.

“Being a part of a Premier League team with Man City men, we have the resources and funding to treat the women just as equal. We don’t really have that yet in America,” Lloyd explained. “The MLS, for our men, has been growing and doing well, but the Premier League is kind of in a world of its own. There is the structure which is already in place. There are loads of things I can take back to our NWSL to help. There are certain standards and certain things that make our league better. With my experience on the pitch and off the pitch [at City], I can help women’s soccer grow as well.”

With Crystal Dunn and Heather O’Reilly recently joining English clubs Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, it will be very intriguing to see if more USWNT stars head to England in the coming months and years.

As City, Arsenal and Chelsea continue to push hard to grow the women’s game and the English national team continues to improve rapidly on the global stage, it seems like plenty more Premier League teams are willing to invest in the sport.

Lloyd’s positive comments will certainly make Americans think seriously about switching to England’s top-flight.

