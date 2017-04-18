More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Harry Redknapp takes charge at Birmingham City

Leave a comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

He’s back.

After leaving Queens Park Rangers in February 2015, Harry Redknapp has been out of club management since. Until now.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

On Tuesday it was announced that Redknapp, 70, has taken over beleaguered Birmingham City for the final few games of their second-tier season.

With Birmingham three points above the relegation zone with three games to go — Gianfranco Zola resigned on Monday after an awful run at St Andrews saw his team slip from just outside the playoffs to the edge of the relegation zone following Gary Rowett’s shock firing — Redknapp has only agreed to take charge until the end of this season.

His remit is simple: keep Birmingham in the Championship.

“Birmingham are a proper football club but they are in a precarious position,” Redknapp told talkSPORT radio. “I got a phone call last night at 7pm from the people at Birmingham. I drove to London and had a 10-15-minute meeting with them and said: ‘I’ll come and do it.’ My wife said to me ‘are you mad or what?’ but I get fed up sitting around doing nothing.”

If Redknapp succeeds in keeping Birmingham up then he will sit down with the owners and chairman of the club at the end of the campaign to talk about the future and potentially building a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

What lies ahead for Redknapp in the short term?

It’s a tough end to the season for the Blues who have bitter rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park this weekend, before hosting fourth-place Huddersfield and then traveling to fellow relegation candidates Bristol City on the final day of the season.

Redknapp took his first management job 34 years ago at Bournemouth and has had six club management jobs since then at West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth (twice), Southampton and QPR.

He has tons of experience winning promotion from the second-tier with Portsmouth and QPR, plus he took Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and the top four of the Premier League.

In the next few weeks Redknapp will need to use all of that experience and nous to guide Birmingham away from the drop zone.

Godin: Vardy good enough for “most teams in the world”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

So what if Jamie Vardy‘s 2016-17 season hasn’t come close to matching the dizzying heights that Leicester City’s leading man hit in last season’s title-winning campaign?

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s UCL coverage ]

Sure, Leicester only just recently did enough to stave off relegation and secure their status as a Premier League club next season — and Vardy’s production has dropped from 24 PL goals last season, to just 11 this term — but that doesn’t mean Diego Godin will be taking the reigning FWA Player of the Year lightly when Atletico Madrid visit the King Power Stadium in the two sides’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

In fact, Godin has revealed just how highly he thinks of Vardy’s game and the threat he’ll pose as the Foxes attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit and reach the Champions League semifinals — quotes from the Guardian:

“He would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. He works, sacrifices himself for the team, and on top of that scores goals. Who wouldn’t want a striker who kills himself for you, then gives you attacking solutions?”

“A striker like that is fundamental for a team like Leicester that plays the way that they do. If they didn’t have that kind of striker, maybe they wouldn’t be Leicester, the team we’ve seen. He’s a great player, who fights and competes. Against Sevilla [in the round of 16], every ball that went into the Sevilla half he fought for; he never gave a ball up for lost. At the Calderon he was virtually alone and if he didn’t touch the ball often that doesn’t mean he’s not a great striker, quite the opposite. It’s because we paid him so much attention. We were focused on not giving him space, cutting off access to him.”

The more Atleti sit back and defend with numbers, the less space Vardy will have to run into and terrorize Godin and Co. Given the fact they’re protecting they’re protecting a one-goal lead away from home, you can expect Diego Simeone’s side to nullify Vardy’s greatest asset, his speed, in that manner.

USMNT to host Venezuela in friendly ahead of WCQ vs. T&T, Mexico

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The United States will play Venezuela in an exhibition on June 3 at Sandy, Utah, as the Americans prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s USMNT coverage ]

U.S. coach Bruce Arena wants his players to prepare at altitude ahead of their match at Mexico City.

The team is set to start training on May 28 in the Denver area. Utah’s Rio Tinto Stadium is about 4,500 feet above sea level, and the June 8 qualifier against Trinidad at Commerce City, Colorado, will be at about 5,200 feet altitude.

Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, where the Americans play June 11, is at 7,820 feet.

[ MORE: MLSPU questions stadium security after Howard suspension ]

Mexico leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica (seven), Panama (five), the United States and Honduras (four each) and T&T (three). The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, and the No. 4 finisher plays Asia’s fifth-place team in a playoff for another berth.

UCL preview: Leicester, Bayern have deficits to overturn vs. two Madrids

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 8:10 PM EDT

Previewing Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League fixtures, in which two European giants (or newcomers) will book their places in the 2016-17 semifinals…

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s UCL coverage ]

Leicester City (0) vs. (1) Atletico Madrid1ST LEG RECAP

Leicester weren’t supposed to be here — not here, potentially 90 minutes away from a Champions League semifinal — heck, they almost weren’t even in the Premier League at the start of last season, yet they went on to defy 5,000-to-1 odds and claim the league title. This year, they were supposed to come crashing back down to the Earth, and they have — in the PL, that is.

In the CL, though, they’ve been nearly unbeatable. They cruised through the group stage and finished top, ahead of a trio of established European sides — Porto, Copenhagen and Brugge. The Foxes lost the first leg of their round-of-16 tie against Sevilla, but overturned the deficit in their home leg and advanced, 3-2 on aggregate.

On Tuesday, they’ll have to do the same against another Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, at the King Power Stadium in order to keep the impossible fairytale alive. Having recently (presumably) secured their PL status for another season, Craig Shakespeare’s side can focus every ounce of energy and fight they have left on securing yet another historic result on Tuesday, and perhaps beyond.

Real Madrid (2) vs. (1) Bayern Munich1ST LEG RECAP

In the other quarterfinal, Bayern find themselves in the same position as Leicester — only, they’re much worse off, having lost their home leg to Real Madrid and conceded not one, but two away goals.

To make things worse, Madrid have only lost at home once all season — to Celta Vigo, in the Copa del Rey (Zinedine Zidane’s side has also drawn just four times at home this season). A bit of positive news for Bayern: all three of Gareth Bale, Pepe and Raphael Varane will miss Tuesday’s second leg due to injuries. Inversely, Bayern will be without hugely influential midfielder/defender Javi Martinez after the Spaniard was booked twice in the first leg. Bayern do expect star striker Robert Lewandowski to be available after missing the first leg with a shoulder injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo could reach the century mark in Champions League play with a hat trick, having already become the first player to reach 100 goals scored in European club competition last Wednesday.

VIDEO: Former Boro MF Robbie Mustoe takes us on a Riverside tour

Leave a comment
By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 7:18 PM EDT

One of the great things about broadcasting Premier League games on location all over England — besides the field-side coverage and all the post-game interviews — is the chance to reunite a handful of the game’s greats with the people and places that were so important to their footballing careers.

[ FOLLOW: All of PST’s PL coverage ]

A perfect example: former Middlesbrough midfielder and current NBC Sports broadcaster Robbie Mustoe.

Mustoe, who made over 350 appearances in his 12 seasons playing for Boro beginning in 1990, was delighted to return to a place that’s clearly very near and dear to his heart, and to take us along for the ride as he retraced his steps from a decade and a half ago.

[ MORE: Sanchez, Ozil save Gunners (again) against Boro ]

“It’s been 15 years, but it still feels like home,” he said.