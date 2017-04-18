Jack Wilshere ruled out rest of season with broken leg

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.

[ MORE: Leicester falls short against Atletico in UCL quarterfinals ]

Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.

BREAKING: Jack Wilshere ruled out for rest of season with broken leg, Sky sources understand. #SSNHQ — Sky Sports News HQ (@SkySportsNewsHQ) April 18, 2017

Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.