LA Galaxy claims forward Jack McInerney off waivers

Jack McInerney has had a rough go at times in his MLS career, but the forward will have the chance to get his career back on track in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.
Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.
McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.
In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.
McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Mallory Pugh never actually played a game at UCLA because the U.S. Women’s National Team forward has bigger sights on her agenda.
The 18-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will forgo her collegiate career at the Pac-12 school in order to pursue her professional career.
“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” Pugh said in a statement.
The next step in her career is unknown at the moment, with the NWSL and foreign leagues both sound options at this stage.
The Washington Spirit currently hold the top spot in the NWSL’s allocation order, essentially making the club a prime suspect to claim Pugh if she pursues a domestic career. However, France is also seen as a top option for the youngster, including European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, with both clubs having boasted USWNT talent both currently and in the past.
Pugh has become a household name with Jill Ellis’ USWNT since earning her first cap in 2016. Since then, the teenager has played in 22 matches with the Stars and Stripes and has scored four goals in the process.
Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.
Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.
Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the 11-nation Oceania soccer confederation.
Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have “an exclusive period of negotiation” with FIFA for the next year.
The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbors a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.
The bid launched this month is currently FIFA’s only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.
Oceania’s FIFA vice president, David Chung, says “it makes sense on a rotational basis” for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.
A late red card changed the complexion of the match, but Real Madrid took full advantage to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Real won 4-2 (6-3 on aggregate) on Tuesday afternoon against Bayern Munich to book its place in the final four courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, which came after the 75th minute.
Ronaldo fired home two finishes in extra time to give Real the lead back, while Marco Asensio added a third to put the match completely out of reach for the visitors.
With the score level at 0-0 going into the second half, Bayern leveled the tie on aggregate in the 53rd minute when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty kick.
The Germans felt the affects of Ronaldo in the 76th minute when he regained the advantage for Real, but a Sergio Ramos own goal equalled the tie on aggregate once more just a minute later.
It looked all set up for an intriguing additional 30 minutes, however, Arturo Vidal’s second yellow card with six minutes remaining put Bayern at a disadvantage heading into the extra time period.