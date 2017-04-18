Leicester falls short against Atletico Madrid in UCL quarters

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Leicester City’s hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League were ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Foxes fell short against their Spanish opposition.

Atletico Madrid and Leicester drew 1-1 on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium, but Atleti advanced to the tournament’s semifinals thanks to a 1-0 decision in the first leg.

Saul Niguez gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes when the Atleti man headed home a Felipe Luiz cross from the left wing.

With the Foxes needing at least three goals in the second stanza, striker Jamie Vardy gave the hosts a glimmer of hope on the hour mark.

Vardy fired a shot into the top right corner and past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 61st minute, but it wasn’t enough for the Foxes to mount a comeback.

Atleti will join fellow La Liga side Real Madrid in the final four of this season’s Champions League, while the other two spots will be determined on Wednesday afternoon.