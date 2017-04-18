More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Luis Enrique urges Barca fans to stay until end against Juventus

By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 3:00 PM EDT

Barcelona has already pulled off one miraculous comeback in this season’s UEFA Champions League competition, but can the Blaugrana do it again?

Manager Luis Enrique certainly thinks so and he’s urging his club’s supporters to stay until the end against Juventus because of his side’s brilliance against Paris Saint-Germain in the previous round.

The La Liga side currently trails Serie A leaders Juventus 3-0 following last week’s opening leg in Italy, but Enrique remains confident that his side can pull out a similar result to what they did against PSG.

“If we score the first goal, Camp Nou will score the second and the third will come on its own,” Enrique said ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinal second leg.

After falling 4-0 to PSG in their Round of 16 first leg, Barca emphatically bounced back in the return leg at the Camp Nou with a thrilling 6-1 result that gave the Blaugrana a place in the final eight.

“We will give everything until the end,” Enrique said. “We had that night against PSG and now there’s another chance to experience a historic night.

“We will do everything possible and we need everyone together until the 95th minute. We’ve already seen Barca score three goals in five minutes, so everything is possible.”

LIVE – UCL: Leicester host Atletico; Real welcome Bayern

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Two massive UEFA Champions League quarterfinals take place on Tuesday with plenty on the line in both games.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores

Leicester City host Atletico Madrid trailing 1-0 from the first leg at the Vicente Calderon, while Real Madrid host Bayern Munich after winning 2-1 in Germany in the first leg.

The Foxes could have captain Wes Morgan back from injury while Diego Godin has been talking about Jamie Vardy ahead of the game. Diego Simeone’s side now they’ll be up against a hostile atmosphere at the King Power Stadium but with Antoine Griezmann on board they’ll be hoping for an early away goal and then to sit back and soak up Leicester’s pressure expertly.

In the other quarterfinal two giants of Europe clash once again as Real take a slender lead back to the Santiago Bernabeu after Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice following Arturo Vidal’s opener in the first leg. Will Bayern rue Vidal’s missed penalty kick as Carlo Ancelotti goes back to Madrid to face his former assistant Zinedine Zidane?

Click the link above for live play-by-play, stats and more, while we will have reaction and analysis right here on Pro Soccer Talk on both games.

Below is the full schedule for Tuesday’s clashes with the first leg scores in brackets.

Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

Leicester vs. Atletico Madrid (0-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich (2-1) – 2:45 p.m. ET

Premier League Playback: Alarming signs emerge for Chelsea

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT

Before you read this, remember, Chelsea still has a four-point lead atop the Premier League and they play Tottenham Hotspur in an FA Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium this Saturday.

Remember that when reading Antonio Conte‘s damning verdict of his team following their 2-0 defeat at Manchester United on Sunday which breathed new life into the PL title race after two defeats in four PL games for Chelsea.

“It won’t be easy because I think Tottenham are now the best team. They are in good form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write history and it is important for us to know this,” Conte said.

“We lost two games but those games were totally different. Against Crystal Palace, we didn’t deserve to lose. Today we deserved to lose the game. We didn’t play a good game and United deserved to win. We have to think there are six finals from now until the end of the season. The league is open and we have a 50% [opportunity] to win the league. It will be good to finish on top of the table and, if so, it means we deserve this. Otherwise we must clap another team.”

Is it just me, or did that statement from Conte seem a little extreme in the aftermath of a potentially damaging defeat at Old Trafford?

As soon as he uttered the words “Tottenham are now the best team” in the press conference room at Old Trafford you could hear journalists pounding away at their keyboards as eyes widened and others muttered ‘what the heck is he saying’ following Conte’s comments.

It wasn’t so much a concession that his Chelsea’s team are on the ropes for the final weeks of the season, but it was a warning sign of where this team is at.

Conte was right about Chelsea’s defeat at United. They didn’t deserve to win, or draw, and Jose Mourinho won the tactical battle fair and square as Ander Herrra has probably just allowed Eden Hazard to hop out of his back pocket and Chelsea’s makeshift defense couldn’t handle the pacy duo of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard up front together.

It wasn’t rocket science from Mourinho, but it was brave and bold and was something a little different than most teams have done against Chelsea this season. Conte and his players will now have to prepare for teams playing two up front against them in their pivotal final six games of the season with their three center backs suddenly under more pressure than they have been since the switch to a 3-4-3 back in September.

Amid reports of a virus sweeping through Chelsea’s dressing room late last week, plus goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois getting injured in an NBA promo video (yes, you read that correctly) the Blues are having some adversity thrown at them. Add in club captain John Terry announcing he will leave Chelsea at the end of this season at the age of 36 to continue playing elsewhere, and a lot is happening right now at Stamford Bridge. Terry’s leadership and experience will no doubt be needed in the final weeks of the season to nudge Chelsea over the line.

The mentality of this team is strong, as they’ve shown for most of the season and the vast majority of this squad showed that in the 2014-15 title-winning campaign too. Yet given the epic collapse most of these players were part of and the 10th place finish last season, there’s a lingering sense that Chelsea could crumble.

There’s no doubting Tottenham have the tougher schedule remaining but with Spurs winning seven games on the spin, unbeaten at home in the PL and going into an FA Cup semi against Chelsea brimming with confidence, the warning bells are starting to ring for Conte and Chelsea.

It’s time they woke up from this little slump and finish the job. If they don’t, Tottenham will nip in and take it all.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION

This weekend was so much fun. On location at White Hart Lane, Old Trafford and the Riverside Stadium was the entire NBC Sports Soccer crew as the broadcast team from the USA flew across the pond to link up with everyone.

A great time was had by all, with plenty of laughs mixed in with long travel days, countless pitch-side interviews with some of the biggest names in the PL, plus behind-the-scenes Facebook lives with the gang and much, much more.

With a studio, pitch-side desk and gantry at each stadium for Tottenham vs. Bournemouth, Man United vs. Chelsea and Middlesbrough vs. Arsenal, the annual trip to the UK delivered big time when it came to drama on the pitch and excitement off it.

Click play on the video at the top of this section to get a glimpse of what to expect in the “I Was There” PL Download special coming up on Wednesday, April 26th at 5:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

You won’t want to miss it.

TOP FOUR BATTLE IS ON

Wins for Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Everton mean the top four battle is well and truly on.

Things are getting tense and tight.

Liverpool and Man United took care of business after watching Man City blow past Southampton 3-0 on Saturday as Vincent Kompany‘s return to full-fitness was a joy to watch. Suddenly Pep Guardiola‘s City look much more solid in defense and they remain just as lethal in attack.

We’ve spoken about Man United’s tactical beating of Chelsea and Mourinho will feel like his team now have a real chance of making the top four as they sit four points behind Man City and have a game in hand. Add in that the two Manchester clubs face each other next Thursday in the PL and the top four battle is set to intensify further.

Watching on nervously all weekend were Arsenal who beat a stubborn Middlesrbrough side 2-1 after switching to a 3-4-3 formation for the first time in 20 years under Wenger. Along with Everton’s fine form and Romelu Lukaku banging in the goals, there are five teams in the hunt for third and fourth place, even if the Toffees have played more games than anyone else and seem likely to finish seventh given their tough run-in.

With Arsenal still to play Man United and Tottenham, plus Man City still to play Man United and United still to face Tottenham, things seem pretty set for Liverpool to finish in the top four a Jurgen Klopp‘s men have a kind run-in.

Yet, strange things happen at this time of the season and the top four race will no doubt go down to the wire.

END OF AN ERA AS JT CALLS TIME

As mentioned above, at the age of 36 Terry has decided to end his time at Chelsea after 19 seasons at the club. After coming through the youth ranks the captain of Chelsea will leave a huge void after 22 years in west London.

[ MORE: What now for Terry? ]

Even though he’s missed most of this season through a combination of injury and not being able to usurp Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta from a solid back three, Terry’s impact in the dressing room will still be key, especially in the run-in.

After all, he’s won 14 major honors at Chelsea, lifting 13 of them as captain.

Where does he go next? Reports suggest Major League Soccer, China or other options in the PL are emerging but for now let’s let the words of those who know him best honor a true Chelsea hero.

He will go down as one of the greatest center backs in world history, plus the greatest player in Chelsea’s history and one of England’s finest defenders.

As the banner simply says at Stamford Bridge: “JT. Captain. Leader. Legend.”

New African soccer boss open to Somalia hosting games again

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 12:30 PM EDT

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) Somalia could host international games again for the first time in nearly 30 years after the new head of African soccer said on Tuesday he’s open to the idea.

Confederation of African Football president Ahmad invited Somalia to start by organizing friendly games against neighbor Djibouti in the Somali capital Mogadishu. Mogadishu last hosted a senior international in 1988.

Somalia has been wracked by violence and chaos since the early 1990s, first because of a civil war and now deadly attacks by homegrown Islamist extremist group al-Shabab.

But the situation has improved.

Somalia President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed used Ahmad’s visit to request his country be allowed to host international soccer again.

Ahmad, who beat longtime African soccer boss Issa Hayatou in an election last month, made a two-day visit to Somalia on Monday and Tuesday, his first official trip as CAF president.

“Holding friendly matches in Mogadishu will help a lot to encourage sports and help Somalia regain its sports glory and I have asked Djibouti and Somalia to start playing the first friendly matches,” Ahmad said.

Ahmad also promised to lobby Somali officials so that Mogadishu’s biggest stadium can be used for soccer again. The 33,000-seat stadium currently acts as a base for African Union troops, who are in the country to help fight al-Shabab.

Sports authorities in Somalia have tried a number of times to get the stadium back.

“I have met Somali leaders and they agreed to have the stadium handed over so that sports can be played there again,” Ahmad said. “And I shall push this further with relevant authorities.”

Somalia has never qualified for the World Cup or African Cup of Nations but soccer is easily the country’s most popular sport.

“Somalia is a football country and has no history with any other sport,” said Mohamed, who is also a new leader having been elected in February.

While Somalia has never made it to the top tournaments, it plays regularly in the East African regional tournament. For decades, the team has been forced to play its “home” games in neutral countries like Ethiopia and Djibouti because of security fears in Mogadishu.

Virus to blame for Chelsea’s defeat at Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 11:30 AM EDT

Reports are stating that more than one key Chelsea player was impacted by a virus ahead of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

With left back Marcos Alonso pulled out of the starting lineup after feeling unwell in the warm-up, a report in the Guardian suggests that both Victor Moses and Diego Costa were also feeling unwell as the former was hauled off nine minutes into the second half.

Conte confirmed after the game that Alonso had been feeling unwell and tried to see how he felt but couldn’t complete the warm up, while Costa is said to have felt unwell late last week and didn’t fully recover.

Following the defeat, Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League has been cut to four points by Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte‘s side have now lost two of their last four PL games.

The pressure is starting to show and with adversity impacting their balanced, settled side on Sunday, Chelsea didn’t cope well in defense with the absence of Alonso on the left. Cesar Azpilicueta was moved out of position and he and Moses swapped flanks while Kurt Zouma (who came in for Alonso at the last minute) looked unsettled throughout.

On top of this virus, reports state star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injured his ankle in an NBA promotional video before the game as back-up Asmir Begovic made his first PL appearance of the season. That’s something Conte wouldn’t speak about post-game but contrasting reports question whether or not Courtois will be fit for the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Saturday.

It’s safe to say that Conte and his staff will be telling Chelsea’s players to was their hands thoroughly, cover their mouths when sneezing and to wrap themselves in cotton wool for the final weeks of the season…