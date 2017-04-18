North American bid for 2026 World Cup backed by Oceania

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the 11-nation Oceania soccer confederation.
[ MORE: Virus to blame for Chelsea’s loss at Man United? ]
Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have “an exclusive period of negotiation” with FIFA for the next year.
The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbors a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.
The bid launched this month is currently FIFA’s only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.
Oceania’s FIFA vice president, David Chung, says “it makes sense on a rotational basis” for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.
Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.
[ MORE: Leicester falls short against Atletico in UCL quarterfinals ]
Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.
Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.
A late red card changed the complexion of the match, but Real Madrid took full advantage to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.
Real won 4-2 (6-3 on aggregate) on Tuesday afternoon against Bayern Munich to book its place in the final four courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, which came after the 75th minute.
[ MORE: Leicester falls short against Atleti, who reach UCL semis ]
Ronaldo fired home two finishes in extra time to give Real the lead back, while Marco Asensio added a third to put the match completely out of reach for the visitors.
With the score level at 0-0 going into the second half, Bayern leveled the tie on aggregate in the 53rd minute when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty kick.
The Germans felt the affects of Ronaldo in the 76th minute when he regained the advantage for Real, but a Sergio Ramos own goal equalled the tie on aggregate once more just a minute later.
It looked all set up for an intriguing additional 30 minutes, however, Arturo Vidal’s second yellow card with six minutes remaining put Bayern at a disadvantage heading into the extra time period.
Leicester City’s hopes of winning the UEFA Champions League were ended on Tuesday afternoon after the Foxes fell short against their Spanish opposition.
[ MORE: Luis Enrique urges Barca fans to stay until end vs. Juve ]
Atletico Madrid and Leicester drew 1-1 on Tuesday at the King Power Stadium, but Atleti advanced to the tournament’s semifinals thanks to a 1-0 decision in the first leg.
Saul Niguez gave the visitors the lead after 26 minutes when the Atleti man headed home a Felipe Luiz cross from the left wing.
With the Foxes needing at least three goals in the second stanza, striker Jamie Vardy gave the hosts a glimmer of hope on the hour mark.
Vardy fired a shot into the top right corner and past Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak in the 61st minute, but it wasn’t enough for the Foxes to mount a comeback.
Atleti will join fellow La Liga side Real Madrid in the final four of this season’s Champions League, while the other two spots will be determined on Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta United has taken MLS by storm with its brilliant to start 2017, but the club and its supporters will have to wait a bit longer to open their new stadium.
[ MORE: What’s next for John Terry? ]
The club announced on Tuesday that three matches in Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be rescheduled of revised after unforeseen construction issues have delayed the installation of its retractable roof.
[ MORE: Carli Lloyd hails Man City’s “equal approach ]
The new venue was originally scheduled to open in late July, however, with this setback it is now more likely that it will be unveiled at the end of August. The Eastern Conference side has already confirmed that its July 30th home match against Orlando City will be moved up one day and will instead be played at the club’s current Bobby Dodd Stadium.
Additionally, the team’s two following home matches against Minnesota United and LA Galaxy on August 13 and 19, respectively, will be rescheduled for a later date when Mercedes-Benz Stadium can house the fixtures.
“This is a very normal procedure for Major League Soccer where they’ve had to flex schedules based on incoming teams and stadiums that don’t always stand up at exactly the date you want them to stand up,” Steve Cannon, CEO of AMB Group, LLC said in a conference call with media. “They’ve been an incredible, flexible and helpful partner.”
“We can’t wait to throw open our doors at Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Cannon said. “We are striving for the best fan experience in the world. Our team is gonna be ready, they’re gonna be trained. And we hope to just electrify Mercedes-Benz Stadium with that. We’ve done everything in our power to advance this project as fast as we can. It’s a complex construction project. It’s one of the largest construction projects in all of the United States of America.”
Atlanta will share its new stadium with NFL team Atlanta Falcons, with the latter expected to open the venue on August 26th when the Falcons host a preseason game against