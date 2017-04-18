UCL: Real cruises in extra time to get past Bayern Munich

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

A late red card changed the complexion of the match, but Real Madrid took full advantage to reach the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Real won 4-2 (6-3 on aggregate) on Tuesday afternoon against Bayern Munich to book its place in the final four courtesy of a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick, which came after the 75th minute.

Ronaldo fired home two finishes in extra time to give Real the lead back, while Marco Asensio added a third to put the match completely out of reach for the visitors.

With the score level at 0-0 going into the second half, Bayern leveled the tie on aggregate in the 53rd minute when Robert Lewandowski converted a penalty kick.

Game on! Lewandowski scores in his 4th straight #UCL game after Robben draws the penalty. #RMAFCB https://t.co/aP1651oi5P — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 18, 2017

The Germans felt the affects of Ronaldo in the 76th minute when he regained the advantage for Real, but a Sergio Ramos own goal equalled the tie on aggregate once more just a minute later.

Ronaldo's 101st career goal in European competition briefly gave Real Madrid a 3-2 aggregate lead. #UCL #RMAFCB https://t.co/n9Pmtg9xBa — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 18, 2017

Ramos puts it into his own net! We're now tied 3-3 on aggregate. #RMAFCB #UCL https://t.co/EMOX1tweQ7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 18, 2017

It looked all set up for an intriguing additional 30 minutes, however, Arturo Vidal’s second yellow card with six minutes remaining put Bayern at a disadvantage heading into the extra time period.