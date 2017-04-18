Virus to blame for Chelsea’s defeat at Man United?

Reports are stating that more than one key Chelsea player was impacted by a virus ahead of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

With left back Marcos Alonso pulled out of the starting lineup after feeling unwell in the warm-up, a report in the Guardian suggests that both Victor Moses and Diego Costa were also feeling unwell as the former was hauled off nine minutes into the second half.

Conte confirmed after the game that Alonso had been feeling unwell and tried to see how he felt but couldn’t complete the warm up, while Costa is said to have felt unwell late last week and didn’t fully recover.

Following the defeat, Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League has been cut to four points by Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte‘s side have now lost two of their last four PL games.

The pressure is starting to show and with adversity impacting their balanced, settled side on Sunday, Chelsea didn’t cope well in defense with the absence of Alonso on the left. Cesar Azpilicueta was moved out of position and he and Moses swapped flanks while Kurt Zouma (who came in for Alonso at the last minute) looked unsettled throughout.

On top of this virus, reports state star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injured his ankle in an NBA promotional video before the game as back-up Asmir Begovic made his first PL appearance of the season. That’s something Conte wouldn’t speak about post-game but contrasting reports question whether or not Courtois will be fit for the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Saturday.

It’s safe to say that Conte and his staff will be telling Chelsea’s players to was their hands thoroughly, cover their mouths when sneezing and to wrap themselves in cotton wool for the final weeks of the season…

