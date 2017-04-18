Virus to blame for Chelsea’s defeat at Man United?

Reports are stating that more than one key Chelsea player was impacted by a virus ahead of Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.
[ MORE: Mourinho’s master plan ]
With left back Marcos Alonso pulled out of the starting lineup after feeling unwell in the warm-up, a report in the Guardian suggests that both Victor Moses and Diego Costa were also feeling unwell as the former was hauled off nine minutes into the second half.
Conte confirmed after the game that Alonso had been feeling unwell and tried to see how he felt but couldn’t complete the warm up, while Costa is said to have felt unwell late last week and didn’t fully recover.
Following the defeat, Chelsea’s lead atop the Premier League has been cut to four points by Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte‘s side have now lost two of their last four PL games.
The pressure is starting to show and with adversity impacting their balanced, settled side on Sunday, Chelsea didn’t cope well in defense with the absence of Alonso on the left. Cesar Azpilicueta was moved out of position and he and Moses swapped flanks while Kurt Zouma (who came in for Alonso at the last minute) looked unsettled throughout.
On top of this virus, reports state star goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois injured his ankle in an NBA promotional video before the game as back-up Asmir Begovic made his first PL appearance of the season. That’s something Conte wouldn’t speak about post-game but contrasting reports question whether or not Courtois will be fit for the FA Cup semifinal against Tottenham on Saturday.
It’s safe to say that Conte and his staff will be telling Chelsea’s players to was their hands thoroughly, cover their mouths when sneezing and to wrap themselves in cotton wool for the final weeks of the season…
Jack McInerney has had a rough go at times in his MLS career, but the forward will have the chance to get his career back on track in Los Angeles.
[ MORE: Atlanta revises schedule in new stadium amid construction delays ]
The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.
Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.
McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.
In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.
McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.
Mallory Pugh never actually played a game at UCLA because the U.S. Women’s National Team forward has bigger sights on her agenda.
[ MORE: North American bid for 2026 World Cup backed by Oceania ]
The 18-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will forgo her collegiate career at the Pac-12 school in order to pursue her professional career.
“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” Pugh said in a statement.
The next step in her career is unknown at the moment, with the NWSL and foreign leagues both sound options at this stage.
The Washington Spirit currently hold the top spot in the NWSL’s allocation order, essentially making the club a prime suspect to claim Pugh if she pursues a domestic career. However, France is also seen as a top option for the youngster, including European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, with both clubs having boasted USWNT talent both currently and in the past.
Pugh has become a household name with Jill Ellis’ USWNT since earning her first cap in 2016. Since then, the teenager has played in 22 matches with the Stars and Stripes and has scored four goals in the process.
Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.
[ MORE: Leicester falls short against Atletico in UCL quarterfinals ]
Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.
The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.
Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the 11-nation Oceania soccer confederation.
[ MORE: Virus to blame for Chelsea’s loss at Man United? ]
Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have “an exclusive period of negotiation” with FIFA for the next year.
The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbors a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.
The bid launched this month is currently FIFA’s only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.
Oceania’s FIFA vice president, David Chung, says “it makes sense on a rotational basis” for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.