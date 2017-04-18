More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
What next for John Terry?

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

John Terry announced on Monday that he will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

The banner at Stamford Bridge which simply reads “captain, leader, legend” sums up Terry’s importance, and legacy, at the west London club.

Terry, 36, has won 14 major titles at Chelsea, 13 of them as captain, and the central defender has been one of the most consistent and talented defenders in world soccer over the past 15 years.

All good things must come to an end, though, and with Terry playing just five times in the Premier League this season and not used by Antonio Conte in Chelsea’s defeat at Manchester United on Sunday (Kurt Zouma was instead brought in when Marcos Alonso‘s illness caused a reshuffle) the writing has been on the wall for a while.

The timing of the announcement is a little bizarre, especially given that defeat to United which cut Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table to four points, and it makes you wonder if Terry is putting clubs on red alert for the summer so they can plan ahead to bring him in. Terry will still have a pivotal role in pushing Chelsea towards the PL title in the final weeks of the season, be it on the pitch or from the bench, but it’s obvious Conte believes it is best that the Englishman moves on.

Remember, it looked like Terry was leaving at the end of last season but he and the club eventually signed a one-year extension so he could play for a 19th season at Chelsea. That won’t happen again and the Chelsea legend will now move on to continue his playing career as he said he was “eager to carry on playing” and confirmed he’s looking at “new challenges” elsewhere. As a free agent he is a very attractive proposition, even if his wage demands will be over $100,000 per week.

He still has plenty to offer, with Terry playing in every single second of Chelsea’s 2014-15 title-winning season and although injuries hampered him last season he still made 33 appearances in all competitions.

Where next?

Major League Soccer seems like the front-runner for Terry with LA Galaxy, the new LAFC franchise, plus Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, NYCFC, Minnesota United and others all linked with a move for the legendary defender. There’s no doubting Terry’s quality and unlike most DP defenders he’d sell jerseys and surely have a big impact if he did head to North America’s top-flight. Maybe he could end up in Phoenix with his good pal Didier Drogba in the USL? Who knows…

His other options appear to be staying in the Premier League or heading to the Chinese Super League.

We hear this every time a Premier League veteran is linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but Terry has a young family and staying in England or heading to MLS would seem like the most preferable option for him on a personal level. In the PL plenty of clubs could do with Terry and it seems like he has at least another two years left in the tank.

His boyhood club West Ham United have been rumored to be interested in him, while West Brom had previously voiced an interest in Terry. Would he play for a top six club in the PL next season? Probably not. Yet the likes of Everton, West Brom or West Ham would give him the opportunity to prove he can play in the top-flight for another few seasons before maybe calling it quits or indeed heading to MLS or China for one final, final swansong.

At the moment imagining Terry in anything other than a Chelsea shirt seems bizarre. Even the old footage of him in a Nottingham Forest shirt while he was there on loan there in 1999 doesn’t look right.

Mr. Chelsea is moving on and Terry will have a huge number of offers on the table.

Brighton & Hove Albion: From the brink to the big time

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

20 years ago Brighton & Hove Albion were battling for their lives at the foot of English soccer’s fourth division.

The Seagulls survived and now they’re soaring.

On Monday Chris Hughton’s squad sealed promotion to the Premier League for the first-time in history as Brighton are back in the top-flight once again after exiting in 1983.

There will be plenty of fun next season in the English seaside resort as “Sussex by the Sea” will be belted out by Brighton fans across the Premier League.

It’s been a long, hard, and often dark road back to the top but Brighton are the latest example of a club being rewarded for coming back from the brink, rebuilding sensibly and eventually being back by wealthy owners, such as Hull City, Swansea City and Stoke City. 

Their South Coast rivals Southampton and Bournemouth, who were both in administration and at the bottom of the third and fourth tiers respectively less than a decade ago, are perfect examples for Brighton to follow. Next season there will be three South Coast clubs in the Premier League (barring an almighty collapse from Bournemouth in the final weeks of the season) and with Plymouth and Portsmouth both securing promotion to the third-tier this weekend after similar tales of administration and woe, we’re in the midst of the English Channel’s soccer heyday.

Back to Brighton, though, and their suffering was particularly brutal both two decades ago and also in recent seasons.

After securing a 1-1 draw on the final day of the 1996-97 fourth division season against Hereford United (Robbie Reinelt scored a late equalizer to keep them in the Football League at Hereford’s expense as the Seagulls needed a win or a draw) they then controversially moved from their Goldstone Ground home and had to play at Gillingham for two years, a town over 70 miles from Brighton.

Eventually they secured a lease to play at the Withdean Stadium, a council-owned athletics track which was converted into a stadium by temporary bleachers and had a capacity of under 9,000. Anyone who has had the pleasure of visiting the Withdean will tell you of its bizarre quirks and the fact that some fans were sat some 50 yards behind the pitch, behind a long-jump pit and running track, made it an uncomfortable setting. Brighton’s kit sponsor back then was “Skint”, the record label of local DJ Norman Cook (AKA the world renowned Fatboy Slim).

In England, being ‘skint’ is a colloquial term for having no money. That was exactly the case for Brighton as fans were just happy to have a club and that was about it as long-time chairman Dick Knight tried desperately to bring in funds.

Hamstrung by their temporary home, Brighton nonetheless rose up through the leagues to the second-tier on two occasions and they eventually financed their stunning 30,000 capacity AmEx Stadium through current chairman Tony Bloom who took over from Knight, the man who saved them from extinction. However, the stadium move was delayed by over five years as planning permissions were turned down and court battles took place.

Brighton’s fans are used to being patient and seeing the future of their club hanging in the balance. Gaining promotion to the Premier League will now secure their future for generations to come.

Before this season the Seagulls came close to promotion to the Premier League in 2012-13 and 2013-14 but lost in the play-off semifinals on both occasions, leaving supporters frustrated and the owners going back to square one to try and rebuild the playing squad with their dream of reaching the top-flight so close, but yet so far.

Over the past two season Hughton has delivered a solid, dependable side and Brighton agonizingly lost out on automatic promotion to the PL on the final day of last season with a draw at Middlesbrough who were instead promoted automatically ahead of Brighton on goal difference. Brighton then once again lost in the playoff semifinals (the third time in four seasons) but this season they’ve been pretty much ever-present in the top two and they’ll seal the Championship title with a win at Norwich City on Friday.

Brighton have been knocking on the door to the Premier League for much of the past four years and now it has finally opened you can expect them to hand Hughton plenty of funds to help them become an established PL outfit as they look to take on bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

They’ve been to the brink and back and like we’ve seen with plenty of others PL teams promoted in the past few years, that’s usually a recipe not only for success but also perspective as they plan ahead for the next challenge.

When you’ve come from the depths of the fourth division, had no stadium and seen the abyss of non-league starring at you in the face, battling against relegation in the Premier League (which will almost certainly be Brighton’s task next season) suddenly doesn’t seem that scary.

Harry Redknapp takes charge at Birmingham City

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 7:50 AM EDT

He’s back.

After leaving Queens Park Rangers in February 2015, Harry Redknapp has been out of club management since. Until now.

On Tuesday it was announced that Redknapp, 70, has taken over beleaguered Birmingham City for the final few games of their second-tier season.

With Birmingham three points above the relegation zone with three games to go — Gianfranco Zola resigned on Monday after an awful run at St Andrews saw his team slip from just outside the playoffs to the edge of the relegation zone following Gary Rowett’s shock firing — Redknapp has only agreed to take charge until the end of this season.

His remit is simple: keep Birmingham in the Championship.

“Birmingham are a proper football club but they are in a precarious position,” Redknapp told talkSPORT radio. “I got a phone call last night at 7pm from the people at Birmingham. I drove to London and had a 10-15-minute meeting with them and said: ‘I’ll come and do it.’ My wife said to me ‘are you mad or what?’ but I get fed up sitting around doing nothing.”

If Redknapp succeeds in keeping Birmingham up then he will sit down with the owners and chairman of the club at the end of the campaign to talk about the future and potentially building a squad capable of challenging for promotion to the Premier League.

What lies ahead for Redknapp in the short term?

It’s a tough end to the season for the Blues who have bitter rivals Aston Villa at Villa Park this weekend, before hosting fourth-place Huddersfield and then traveling to fellow relegation candidates Bristol City on the final day of the season.

Redknapp took his first management job 34 years ago at Bournemouth and has had six club management jobs since then at West Ham, Tottenham, Portsmouth (twice), Southampton and QPR.

He has tons of experience winning promotion from the second-tier with Portsmouth and QPR, plus he took Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals and the top four of the Premier League.

In the next few weeks Redknapp will need to use all of that experience and nous to guide Birmingham away from the drop zone.

Godin: Vardy good enough for “most teams in the world”

By Andy EdwardsApr 17, 2017, 10:23 PM EDT

So what if Jamie Vardy‘s 2016-17 season hasn’t come close to matching the dizzying heights that Leicester City’s leading man hit in last season’s title-winning campaign?

Sure, Leicester only just recently did enough to stave off relegation and secure their status as a Premier League club next season — and Vardy’s production has dropped from 24 PL goals last season, to just 11 this term — but that doesn’t mean Diego Godin will be taking the reigning FWA Player of the Year lightly when Atletico Madrid visit the King Power Stadium in the two sides’ UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Tuesday.

In fact, Godin has revealed just how highly he thinks of Vardy’s game and the threat he’ll pose as the Foxes attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit and reach the Champions League semifinals — quotes from the Guardian:

“He would fit in at the vast majority of teams in the world. He works, sacrifices himself for the team, and on top of that scores goals. Who wouldn’t want a striker who kills himself for you, then gives you attacking solutions?”

“A striker like that is fundamental for a team like Leicester that plays the way that they do. If they didn’t have that kind of striker, maybe they wouldn’t be Leicester, the team we’ve seen. He’s a great player, who fights and competes. Against Sevilla [in the round of 16], every ball that went into the Sevilla half he fought for; he never gave a ball up for lost. At the Calderon he was virtually alone and if he didn’t touch the ball often that doesn’t mean he’s not a great striker, quite the opposite. It’s because we paid him so much attention. We were focused on not giving him space, cutting off access to him.”

The more Atleti sit back and defend with numbers, the less space Vardy will have to run into and terrorize Godin and Co. Given the fact they’re protecting they’re protecting a one-goal lead away from home, you can expect Diego Simeone’s side to nullify Vardy’s greatest asset, his speed, in that manner.

USMNT to host Venezuela in friendly ahead of WCQ vs. T&T, Mexico

Associated PressApr 17, 2017, 9:15 PM EDT

CHICAGO (AP) The United States will play Venezuela in an exhibition on June 3 at Sandy, Utah, as the Americans prepare for World Cup qualifiers against Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico.

U.S. coach Bruce Arena wants his players to prepare at altitude ahead of their match at Mexico City.

The team is set to start training on May 28 in the Denver area. Utah’s Rio Tinto Stadium is about 4,500 feet above sea level, and the June 8 qualifier against Trinidad at Commerce City, Colorado, will be at about 5,200 feet altitude.

Mexico City’s Azteca Stadium, where the Americans play June 11, is at 7,820 feet.

Mexico leads the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region with 10 points, followed by Costa Rica (seven), Panama (five), the United States and Honduras (four each) and T&T (three). The top three nations qualify for next year’s World Cup in Russia, and the No. 4 finisher plays Asia’s fifth-place team in a playoff for another berth.