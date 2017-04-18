More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

What next for John Terry?

1 Comment
By Joe Prince-WrightApr 18, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

John Terry announced on Monday that he will be leaving Chelsea at the end of the season.

[ MORE: How Mourinho’s masterplan worked

The banner at Stamford Bridge which simply reads “captain, leader, legend” sums up Terry’s importance, and legacy, at the west London club.

Terry, 36, has won 14 major titles at Chelsea, 13 of them as captain, and the central defender has been one of the most consistent and talented defenders in world soccer over the past 15 years.

All good things must come to an end, though, and with Terry playing just five times in the Premier League this season and not used by Antonio Conte in Chelsea’s defeat at Manchester United on Sunday (Kurt Zouma was instead brought in when Marcos Alonso‘s illness caused a reshuffle) the writing has been on the wall for a while.

The timing of the announcement is a little bizarre, especially given that defeat to United which cut Chelsea’s lead atop the PL table to four points, and it makes you wonder if Terry is putting clubs on red alert for the summer so they can plan ahead to bring him in. Terry will still have a pivotal role in pushing Chelsea towards the PL title in the final weeks of the season, be it on the pitch or from the bench, but it’s obvious Conte believes it is best that the Englishman moves on.

Remember, it looked like Terry was leaving at the end of last season but he and the club eventually signed a one-year extension so he could play for a 19th season at Chelsea. That won’t happen again and the Chelsea legend will now move on to continue his playing career as he said he was “eager to carry on playing” and confirmed he’s looking at “new challenges” elsewhere. As a free agent he is a very attractive proposition, even if his wage demands will be over $100,000 per week.

He still has plenty to offer, with Terry playing in every single second of Chelsea’s 2014-15 title-winning season and although injuries hampered him last season he still made 33 appearances in all competitions.

Where next?

Major League Soccer seems like the front-runner for Terry with LA Galaxy, the new LAFC franchise, plus Portland Timbers, Atlanta United, NYCFC, Minnesota United and others all linked with a move for the legendary defender. There’s no doubting Terry’s quality and unlike most DP defenders he’d sell jerseys and surely have a big impact if he did head to North America’s top-flight. Maybe he could end up in Phoenix with his good pal Didier Drogba in the USL? Who knows…

His other options appear to be staying in the Premier League or heading to the Chinese Super League.

We hear this every time a Premier League veteran is linked with a move to the Chinese Super League but Terry has a young family and staying in England or heading to MLS would seem like the most preferable option for him on a personal level. In the PL plenty of clubs could do with Terry and it seems like he has at least another two years left in the tank.

His boyhood club West Ham United have been rumored to be interested in him, while West Brom had previously voiced an interest in Terry. Would he play for a top six club in the PL next season? Probably not. Yet the likes of Everton, West Brom or West Ham would give him the opportunity to prove he can play in the top-flight for another few seasons before maybe calling it quits or indeed heading to MLS or China for one final, final swansong.

At the moment imagining Terry in anything other than a Chelsea shirt seems bizarre. Even the old footage of him in a Nottingham Forest shirt while he was there on loan there in 1999 doesn’t look right.

Mr. Chelsea is moving on and Terry will have a huge number of offers on the table.

LA Galaxy claims forward Jack McInerney off waivers

AP Photo/Steven Senne
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Jack McInerney has had a rough go at times in his MLS career, but the forward will have the chance to get his career back on track in Los Angeles.

[ MORE: Atlanta revises schedule in new stadium amid construction delays ]

The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.

Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.

McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.

In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.

McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

USWNT’s Mallory Pugh leaves UCLA to pursue professional career

Kevin C. Cox - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Leave a comment
By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Mallory Pugh never actually played a game at UCLA because the U.S. Women’s National Team forward has bigger sights on her agenda.

[ MORE: North American bid for 2026 World Cup backed by Oceania ]

The 18-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will forgo her collegiate career at the Pac-12 school in order to pursue her professional career.

“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” Pugh said in a statement.

The next step in her career is unknown at the moment, with the NWSL and foreign leagues both sound options at this stage.

The Washington Spirit currently hold the top spot in the NWSL’s allocation order, essentially making the club a prime suspect to claim Pugh if she pursues a domestic career. However, France is also seen as a top option for the youngster, including European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, with both clubs having boasted USWNT talent both currently and in the past.

Pugh has become a household name with Jill Ellis’ USWNT since earning her first cap in 2016. Since then, the teenager has played in 22 matches with the Stars and Stripes and has scored four goals in the process.

Jack Wilshere ruled out rest of season with broken leg

Stu Forster/Getty Images
1 Comment
By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 6:45 PM EDT

Jack Wilshere‘s season is likely over and his latest setback could cost him the start of next season as well.

[ MORE: Leicester falls short against Atletico in UCL quarterfinals ]

Sky Sports is reporting that the on-loan Arsenal midfielder has suffered a broken leg, effectively ending his 2016/17 campaign. Wilshere had made 26 appearances this season for AFC Bournemouth, who currently sit 16th in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old hobbled off the field during Saturday’s 4-0 defeat against Tottenham after a collision with Spurs striker Harry Kane.

Wilshere missed much of last season with a similar leg injury, and if it is confirmed that the England international has suffered a leg break, he could be out for another lengthy spell.

North American bid for 2026 World Cup backed by Oceania

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Leave a comment
Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) The United States, Canada and Mexico bid to co-host the 2026 World Cup is supported by the 11-nation Oceania soccer confederation.

[ MORE: Virus to blame for Chelsea’s loss at Man United? ]

Oceania says it also agrees the bid should have “an exclusive period of negotiation” with FIFA for the next year.

The 211 FIFA member federations can decide on May 11 to give the North American neighbors a March 2018 deadline without rivals to show their bid is technically sound.

The bid launched this month is currently FIFA’s only realistic option for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026. FIFA rules bar European and Asian members from bidding.

Oceania’s FIFA vice president, David Chung, says “it makes sense on a rotational basis” for the 2026 edition to return to North America for the first time since the U.S.-hosted 1994 tournament.