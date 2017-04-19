More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Ancelotti got tactics right; Refs got decisions wrong

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 7:51 AM EDT

UEFA Champions League

Sweet revenge was so close. In its place is a bitter pill for Carlo Ancelotti to swallow.

The former Real Madrid boss watched his Bayern Munich side battle back to level terms with his old club on Wednesday, only for a series of poor calls to ruin the Bavarians’ chances for a UEFA Champions League semifinal berth.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s match-winning offside goal stood after a non-call and a non-foul ended with Bayern down a man instead of Real.

While arguing offside can be a very daunting proposition given the linesman’s task — Dani Carvajal’s onside run made it tricky for the flagman — the fouls were a black-and-white issue.

The home crowd and pressure provides plenty for the referee to rationalize, and that’s more true at the Bernabeu. Perhaps this explains a pair of incidents with Casemiro, who was already on a yellow. Real’s indispensable midfielder first fouled a dribbling Arjen Robben, with the foul given but not a second yellow.

The score was level on aggregate, and Real could’ve been down a man at home. But referee Viktor Kassai didn’t reach for his pocket, something he did do following an Arturo Vidal tackle on Marco Asensio that saw the Chilean nick the ball away from his opponent before any contact.

There are reputation issues to consider here, sure: Robben is perhaps the most heinous diver of an elite player, and Vidal is a vicious fouler in a match where Bayern’s aggressive philosophy was on display from moment one.

And Spanish outlet Marca reported that several Bayern stars barged into the officials’ room after the match to insult Kassai and crew, a clear and classless no-no.

There’s been some overreaction to the offside call given Carvajal’s run, and Ronaldo was borderline offside a second time that was impossible to spot and give on his second goal. But there’s little doubt that what should’ve been a memorable Bayern comeback was denied by at-best questionable calls.

That has many calling for video assistant referees in the Champions League, and Ancelotti is now a convert.

“The referee probably wasn’t up to the task,” said the Italian, a former Real boss.

“I don’t think Real Madrid have any influence on referees. The officials simply got it wrong. I had never been in favor of video technology, but I must admit it’s necessary now.”

Tactically, Ancelotti had this match well in hand. But as he pointed out, “We had thought of everything going into this game – except the referee.”

Now Real is on the edge of a third final in four seasons, while Bayern can only lick its wounds and focus on Mainz (Sorry, Mainz).

Krueger: “Interesting chats” about NHL, but committed to Southampton

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

Hockey has rarely been far from the conversation when it comes to Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger, with Wayne Gretzky visiting St. Mary’s and Krueger coaching Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Considered a leader’s leader at Southampton, his first foray into the Premier League, the 57-year-old Krueger is widely considered to have gotten a raw deal from the then-dysfunctional Edmonton Oilers in his only NHL coaching gig, and the Canadian played two seasons in the WHL before moving to hockey’s Bundesliga in 1979.

The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks reportedly want to give Krueger his next shot, and the Saints chairman had this to say to respected hockey journalist Elliotte Friedman.

“For now” may seem ominous, but it’s similar to comments he made back in September regarding his tenure at Saints in the face of NHL speculation.

Krueger is an impressive man and Southampton an amazing enterprise, but will the lure of his first love eventually win out?

Bastia files lawsuit against fans following players attack

Associated PressApr 18, 2017, 10:10 PM EDT

BASTIA, Corsica (AP) Bastia has filed a lawsuit against the hardcore fans who attacked Lyon players over the weekend and closed the east stand of its Armand Cesari stadium.

The French league match between Bastia and Lyon was abandoned at halftime on Sunday after supporters from the Bastia 1905 group of fans twice invaded the pitch to attack Lyon players.

The Corsican club also announced in a statement on Tuesday that all the supporters who will be identified will be banned from attending matches “for the maximum amount of time.”

Bastia officials have been summoned to a discipline hearing at the French football league on Thursday.

Last-placed Bastia, which has struggled the whole season, risks seeing its slim hopes of staying in the top flight hit by heavy sanctions, possibly including points deduction.

LA Galaxy claims forward Jack McInerney off waivers

By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT

Jack McInerney has had a rough go at times in his MLS career, but the forward will have the chance to get his career back on track in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old striker joined the LA Galaxy on Tuesday after the Western Conference side claimed the eight-year veteran off waivers.

Despite his relatively young age, McInerney has had difficulties getting settled in with his previous MLS clubs. The Tennessee-native played for four teams prior to joining the Galaxy, and was most recently with the Portland Timbers.

McInerney was selected seventh overall by the Philadelphia Union in the 2010 MLS SuperDraft, where he spent the first four years of his career.

In 138 career matches in MLS, McInerney has tallied 38 goals. He was seen as a promising U.S. Men’s National Team player while in the nation’s development program, making appearances with the Under-15, U-17, U-20 and U-23 sides.

McInerney earned one call up to the USMNT senior side during the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

USWNT’s Mallory Pugh leaves UCLA to pursue professional career

By Matt ReedApr 18, 2017, 7:31 PM EDT

Mallory Pugh never actually played a game at UCLA because the U.S. Women’s National Team forward has bigger sights on her agenda.

The 18-year-old announced on Tuesday that she will forgo her collegiate career at the Pac-12 school in order to pursue her professional career.

“UCLA is such a special place, and being a Bruin was an incredible thing. UCLA Soccer brought amazing things to my life, and chasing after a national championship with my friends and teammates would’ve been special, but I could not turn down this opportunity,” Pugh said in a statement.

The next step in her career is unknown at the moment, with the NWSL and foreign leagues both sound options at this stage.

The Washington Spirit currently hold the top spot in the NWSL’s allocation order, essentially making the club a prime suspect to claim Pugh if she pursues a domestic career. However, France is also seen as a top option for the youngster, including European powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon, with both clubs having boasted USWNT talent both currently and in the past.

Pugh has become a household name with Jill Ellis’ USWNT since earning her first cap in 2016. Since then, the teenager has played in 22 matches with the Stars and Stripes and has scored four goals in the process.