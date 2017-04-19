Besiktas fans set off fireworks outside Lyon team hotel

Lyon’s crazy week continues.

Last Thursday, the first leg of their Europa League matchup with Besiktas was delayed significantly after Besiktas fans rained pyrotechnics down on Lyon fans from an upper deck, forcing the home supporters onto the pitch. Then over the weekend, their Ligue 1 mach against SC Bastia was abandoned at halftime after multiple incidents of fans entering the field and engaging players.

Now, the Turkish fans are at it again.

According to reports, Beskitas fans took to boats to set off fireworks outside the Lyon team hotel, which was situated on the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. The Coast Guard was called, and the situation was dissipated, but not after fans at least attempted to wake Lyon players in the wee hours of the night.

Here is footage of said act. pic.twitter.com/HGNKAgZbxV — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 19, 2017

More footage of Besiktas fans seeking to "welcome" Lyon players outside the team hotel in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/ATSEx8i3j0 — Get French Football (@GFFN) April 19, 2017

Lyon holds a 2-1 aggregate advantage heading into the second leg, after scoring in the 83rd and 84th minutes back in the home leg. The French club is seeking a return to the semifinals of either European competitions since 2009/10 when they reached the Champions League semis before being eliminated by Bayern Munich. Beskitas has never made the semifinals of a European competition.

