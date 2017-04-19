More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

LIVE – UCL: Monaco, Juve aim to put away BVB, Barcelona

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT

Both Monaco and Juventus will feel good heading into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs, yet wary of the threats on the other side.

Monaco has a one-goal lead and a trio of away goals as it returns to the Stade Louis II, but know that the wide-open nature of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund means anything is possible.

And Juventus may be leading 3-0 without giving up an away goal to Barcelona, but the Blaugranas didn’t exactly wilt when presented with a massive first leg deficit in the Round of 16 (Sorry PSG).

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Juventus (0-3) – 2:45 p.m. ET

Monaco offers Dortmund a gift as a show of solidarity

Photo by Lukas Schulze/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 19, 2017, 1:54 PM EDT

MONACO (AP) In a show of solidarity before they face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Monaco has offered Borussia Dortmund a gift following last week’s bus attack in Germany.

Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.

The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2 to put itself in a strong position to reach the semifinals. Dortmund’s fans rallied to help their stranded Monaco counterparts by offering them a place to stay for free on Tuesday night, while Monaco’s fans chanted for Dortmund for long spells during the rescheduled game.

It was this mutual respect that prompted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to give Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke a plaque with several photos showing the communion between the two sets of fans last week.

Monaco leads 3-2 from the first leg heading into Wednesday evening’s match at Stade Louis II.

Monaco last reached the semifinals in 2004, losing the final to Porto.

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 1:21 PM EDT

ProSoccerTalk lead writer and editor Joe Prince-Wright says the Premier League title race will be alive on the final day of the season.

But does he think Spurs will catch Chelsea?

With the Blues wobbling down the stretch, JPW weighs in on whether Tottenham can win the Premier League title.

As we detailed earlier in the week, Chelsea has definitely opened the door to the throne room but Spurs have a very difficult path to the confetti shower.

Report: Southampton hoping for Sigurdsson, Jansson swoops

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Forget the past; Southampton looks ready to do more buying than selling this offseason.

Chairman Ralph Krueger has already said the club is not planning to sell in-demand center back Virgil Van Dijk, and Saints reportedly want to look to add talent at both ends of the pitch.

Two of those targets could hinge on Premier League status. Not for Saints, of course, but for Swansea City and promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

The bigger name of the pair is Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Icelandic playmaker who has more or less kept Swans afloat this season. Sigurdsson, 27, has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

At the other end is Leeds’ Pontus Jansson, a year younger and a center back. The big Swede has 12 caps and is a product of Torino and Malmo.

Saints’ Europa League campaign ended shy of goals but Claude Puel‘s club progressed to the League Cup final and has steadied its Premier League ship to the tune of 40 points this season. Adding depth in the form of at least one guaranteed starter is a step back toward European contention.

Mourinho: Man Utd amped for Europa League; Offers Martial advice

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Manchester United is tangling with Anderlecht for a berth in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, and manager Jose Mourinho met with the press on Wednesday to preview the Thursday encounter at Old Trafford.

The sides are level at 1 after the first leg, one which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan score a first-half tally.

Mourinho admits that, like most Cup competitions, United’s Europa League efforts are amped up by progressing deep in the tournament.

From ManUtd.com:

“The first thing is to have the motivation high. At a club like United, when you start the Europa League, you don’t have the motivation high, but that’s September. At this stage, you have high motivation. We showed in Brussels that we are a strong team, but you have to equalise the motivational levels [shown against Chelsea], that’s the most important thing.”

The manager also tossed some tricky words toward Anthony Martial, much in the way he proffered public advice to Luke Shaw earlier this month.

Mourinho said Martial would be wise to take a peek at another United youngster. Marcus Rashford has adjusted to Mourinho’s way of thinking, and both have an understanding of each other. By now, Mourinho says, Martial should know what the manager prefers from his players.

‘The same way I know what the players like, I think the players also know what I like. The same way I have to go with the direction of the players, the players have to come in my direction.

‘That’s the point. That’s why Marcus Rashford, even without scoring goals and not in the Premier League since September, he is always a player that I trust and I play and support because he was always coming in my direction.”

Martial has seven goals and six assists in 1,907 minutes this season, compared to 18 and 11 in 4,663 under Louis Van Gaal last season. His production pace is a bit better this season despite more scattershot time on the field, and Mourinho’s comments may speak more to personality than performance.