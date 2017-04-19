LIVE – UCL: Monaco, Juve aim to put away BVB, Barcelona

Both Monaco and Juventus will feel good heading into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs, yet wary of the threats on the other side.

Monaco has a one-goal lead and a trio of away goals as it returns to the Stade Louis II, but know that the wide-open nature of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund means anything is possible.

And Juventus may be leading 3-0 without giving up an away goal to Barcelona, but the Blaugranas didn’t exactly wilt when presented with a massive first leg deficit in the Round of 16 (Sorry PSG).

Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule

AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET

Barcelona vs. Juventus (0-3) – 2:45 p.m. ET

