Mbappe scores again to send Monaco through to CL semis

Monaco took its 3-2 first-leg advantage and stormed into the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 home second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe scored the opener very early on, and Falcao also struck before the 20 minute mark to send Monaco well through.

Just three minutes into the match, Benjamin Mendy burst forwards cutting inside from the left flank, and he rifled a shot on goal. It was straight at Roman Burki, but powerful enough that the German could only parry the shot. The rebound fell straight to two streaking Monaco attackers, and it was Mbappe who struck a shot off Burki’s hands and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.

The goal makes Mbappe the first player in Champions League history to score in his first four knockout game appearances.

Kylian Mbappe is the 1st player to score in his first four #UCL knockout stage games. He is 18 years old. 😱 #ASMBVB https://t.co/ytqY3O2Jt6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 19, 2017

Then, in the 17th minute, Falcao headed in from a wonderful Thomas Lemar delivery, and Monaco was well and truly through.

With Dortmund down big, manager Thomas Tuchel brought on Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute. Tuchel had come under fire for not starting either Dembele or Christian Pulisic. Nuri Sahin hit the post with a brilliant free-kick in the 14th minute, the best chance Dortmund had in the first half, and they would find a response soon after the halftime break.

Dembele was the creator as Dortmund hit back, finding a tiny window of opportunity on a pull-back to Marco Reus in the 51st minute as the German club made it 2-1. They still needed two more goals, however, to force extra time, and the mountain was too much to climb. Tuchel brought on Pulisic with 18 minutes to go, but he was powerless to change the tide. With 10 minutes to go, Lemar scored Monaco’s third to put the game to bed, and sending the aggregate score to 6-3. The goal means Monaco become the first team in Champions League history to score at least three goals in four straight knockout games.

