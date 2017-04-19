Mbappe scores again to send Monaco through to CL semis

Monaco took its 3-2 first-leg advantage and stormed into the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 home second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.
Kylian Mbappe scored the opener very early on, and Falcao also struck before the 20 minute mark to send Monaco well through.
Just three minutes into the match, Benjamin Mendy burst forwards cutting inside from the left flank, and he rifled a shot on goal. It was straight at Roman Burki, but powerful enough that the German could only parry the shot. The rebound fell straight to two streaking Monaco attackers, and it was Mbappe who struck a shot off Burki’s hands and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The goal makes Mbappe the first player in Champions League history to score in his first four knockout game appearances.
Then, in the 17th minute, Falcao headed in from a wonderful Thomas Lemar delivery, and Monaco was well and truly through.
With Dortmund down big, manager Thomas Tuchel brought on Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute. Tuchel had come under fire for not starting either Dembele or Christian Pulisic. Nuri Sahin hit the post with a brilliant free-kick in the 14th minute, the best chance Dortmund had in the first half, and they would find a response soon after the halftime break.
Dembele was the creator as Dortmund hit back, finding a tiny window of opportunity on a pull-back to Marco Reus in the 51st minute as the German club made it 2-1. They still needed two more goals, however, to force extra time, and the mountain was too much to climb. Tuchel brought on Pulisic with 18 minutes to go, but he was powerless to change the tide. With 10 minutes to go, Lemar scored Monaco’s third to put the game to bed, and sending the aggregate score to 6-3. The goal means Monaco become the first team in Champions League history to score at least three goals in four straight knockout games.
Barcelona looked for a second straight miracle comeback in the 2016/17 Champions League, but it was not to be as the stout Juventus defense held up under heavy fire for a 0-0 draw, seeing the Italians move into the semifinals with a 3-0 aggregate advantage.
The Spanish giants held much of the possession throughout the match, with Juventus happy to absorb the pressure. Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci lived up to their reputation as one of the world’s best central defensive partnerships, while Alex Sandro and former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves did the work on the flanks.
Lionel Messi had the best early chance with a wide open shot near the penalty area on 20 minutes, but couldn’t direct it goalwards, firing just wide right, leaving Luis Enrique baffled at the missed opportunity. There was a scary moment just before halftime when Messi went up for an aerial challenge and was undercut by Miralem Pjanic, landing square on his cheek. Messi recovered from his fall as his cheek began to bleed, and he returned for the second half with a bandage.
Juventus had opportunities as they built themselves into the game, with Juan Cuadrado proving the most dangerous. On the other end, Juventus defenders continued to usher the Barcelona attackers into wide areas of the box, forcing them to shoot from tight angles.
Sami Khedira was booked for hauling down Luis Suarez past the hour mark, meaning he is suspended for the semifinal first leg. As the final whistle blew, it marked an enormous 530 minutes since Juventus last conceded a goal in Champions League play, a 9th minute goal by Sevilla back in November.
Major League Soccer’s Independent Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in last weekend’s loss to Montreal.
Pirez saw a straight red card in first half stoppage time for a last-man foul on Matteo Mancosu, a decision which saw Atlanta fall a man down for the entire second half, Pirez and Mancosu clashed on a lofted ball from Patrice Bernier over the top, and while there was plenty of contact as the two fought for the chance, it appeared that Mancosu dove at the last moment, seeing the referee call for the foul. Atlanta appealed the decision, and the Independent Panel agreed the red card was given in error.
While the 25-year-old Argentinian defender will be available for selection when Atlanta visits Real Salt Lake, it still won’t make up for the last-gasp loss to Montreal, as 10-man Atlanta ultimately collapsed without Pirez and fell 2-1 on an Impact winner in stoppage time.
Pirez joined Atlanta United this past winter after spending almost his entire career at clubs in his native country. He is a product of the River Plate youth system, and made 35 appearances for them before finding himself on loan at multiple different clubs. He has started all six of Atlanta’s games so far this season.
Both Monaco and Juventus will feel good heading into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs, yet wary of the threats on the other side.
Monaco has a one-goal lead and a trio of away goals as it returns to the Stade Louis II, but know that the wide-open nature of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund means anything is possible.
And Juventus may be leading 3-0 without giving up an away goal to Barcelona, but the Blaugranas didn’t exactly wilt when presented with a massive first leg deficit in the Round of 16 (Sorry PSG).
Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League schedule
AS Monaco vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-2) – 2:45 p.m. ET
Barcelona vs. Juventus (0-3) – 2:45 p.m. ET
MONACO (AP) In a show of solidarity before they face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Monaco has offered Borussia Dortmund a gift following last week’s bus attack in Germany.
Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.
The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2 to put itself in a strong position to reach the semifinals. Dortmund’s fans rallied to help their stranded Monaco counterparts by offering them a place to stay for free on Tuesday night, while Monaco’s fans chanted for Dortmund for long spells during the rescheduled game.
It was this mutual respect that prompted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to give Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke a plaque with several photos showing the communion between the two sets of fans last week.
Monaco leads 3-2 from the first leg heading into Wednesday evening’s match at Stade Louis II.
Monaco last reached the semifinals in 2004, losing the final to Porto.