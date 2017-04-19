MLS Power Rankings — Week 7: A new No. 1 (with a bullet)

Given the early stages of the season and a week off from Power Rankings, this week’s edition sees several big jumps and precipitous falls.
|22 (19)
21 (20)
20 (11)
|Philadelphia Union: Four-straight losses have to be testing Earnie Stewart’s resolve when it comes to coach Jim Curtin.
Minnesota United: Now seeing results, Minnesota has still yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS game.
Colorado Rapids: The league’s stingiest defense in 2016, Colorado hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Week 1.
|19 (18)
|Montreal Impact: Yes the return of Ignacio Piatti helped, but so did a pretty bogus red card to Atlanta. Problems in Quebec?
|18 (7)
|Seattle Sounders: With one win through six matches, Seattle’s 2016 title follow-up is looking a lot like Portland’s 2015 effort.
|17 (16)
|New England Revolution: Improved results took a hit from a blowout loss to Chicago.
|16 (21)
|DC United: Was looking more like the team that finished 2016 red-hot before a loss to the rival Red Bulls.
|15 (14)
|LA Galaxy: Big litmus test as Seattle visits this weekend.
|14 (14)
|San Jose Earthquakes: Winless in four yet still unbeaten at home, the Quakes head back to the road this week.
|13 (4)
|Vancouver Whitecaps: Held serve against Seattle to rebound from a loss against charged up Real Salt Lake.
|12 (12)
|New York Red Bulls: Restored confidence with a confident win over DC United.
|11 (8)
|Houston Dynamo: Blowing a 2-goal lead to Minnesota stings.
|10 (14)
|Toronto FC: The latest victim of Justin Meram’s phenomenal start, the Reds fell from the ranks of the unbeaten against Trillium Cup rivals Columbus.
|9 (22)
|Real Salt Lake: Petke bump! The Power Rankings are taking a leap of faith on RSL, who looks like a much different and improved team after a coaching change.
|8 (9)
|Atlanta United: Winless in three, all on the road, though that last one could’ve been different were it not for a questionable red card.
|7 (5)
|New York City FC: David Villa is going to finish his time in MLS one day, and he’ll be discussed along with Thierry Henry and Landon Donovan as one of the best ever to play in the league.
|6 (4)
|Columbus Crew: Back to winning ways following a blip against the Fire.
|5 (17)
|Chicago Fire: Who would’ve thought adding a world class midfielder and one of MLS’ best to the engine room would’ve worked out so well? In the case of the former, Bastian Schweinsteiger, there were plenty of age skeptics. In the case of the latter, Dax McCarty, nearly everyone did.
|4 (2)
|Portland Timbers: With one win in its last four matches, Caleb Porter’s crew is getting some leniency from our power rankings thanks to their incredible start.
|3 (3)
|Orlando City: No team is winning more points-per-game than Orlando, though no team has played fewer matches than the Lions.
|2 (1)
|FC Dallas: The West’s leader in points-per-game remains unbeaten but has yet to put up a result worthy of their pedigree.
|1 (12)
|Sporting KC: Unbeaten, with wins at Portland and draws against Toronto FC and FC Dallas, KC looks prepared to deliver on last season’s preseason promise.