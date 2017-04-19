More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
MLS Power Rankings — Week 7: A new No. 1 (with a bullet)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Given the early stages of the season and a week off from Power Rankings, this week’s edition sees several big jumps and precipitous falls.

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (19)

21 (20)

 

20 (11)

 Philadelphia Union: Four-straight losses have to be testing Earnie Stewart’s resolve when it comes to coach Jim Curtin.

Minnesota United: Now seeing results, Minnesota has still yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS game.

Colorado Rapids: The league’s stingiest defense in 2016, Colorado hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Week 1.
19 (18) Montreal Impact: Yes the return of Ignacio Piatti helped, but so did a pretty bogus red card to Atlanta. Problems in Quebec?
18 (7) Seattle Sounders: With one win through six matches, Seattle’s 2016 title follow-up is looking a lot like Portland’s 2015 effort.
17 (16) New England Revolution: Improved results took a hit from a blowout loss to Chicago.
16 (21) DC United: Was looking more like the team that finished 2016 red-hot before a loss to the rival Red Bulls.
15 (14) LA Galaxy: Big litmus test as Seattle visits this weekend.
14 (14) San Jose Earthquakes: Winless in four yet still unbeaten at home, the Quakes head back to the road this week.
13 (4) Vancouver Whitecaps: Held serve against Seattle to rebound from a loss against charged up Real Salt Lake.
12 (12) New York Red Bulls: Restored confidence with a confident win over DC United.
11 (8) Houston Dynamo: Blowing a 2-goal lead to Minnesota stings.
10 (14) Toronto FC: The latest victim of Justin Meram’s phenomenal start, the Reds fell from the ranks of the unbeaten against Trillium Cup rivals Columbus.
9 (22) Real Salt Lake: Petke bump! The Power Rankings are taking a leap of faith on RSL, who looks like a much different and improved team after a coaching change.
8 (9) Atlanta United: Winless in three, all on the road, though that last one could’ve been different were it not for a questionable red card.
7 (5) New York City FC: David Villa is going to finish his time in MLS one day, and he’ll be discussed along with Thierry Henry and Landon Donovan as one of the best ever to play in the league.
6 (4) Columbus Crew: Back to winning ways following a blip against the Fire.
5 (17) Chicago Fire: Who would’ve thought adding a world class midfielder and one of MLS’ best to the engine room would’ve worked out so well? In the case of the former, Bastian Schweinsteiger, there were plenty of age skeptics. In the case of the latter, Dax McCarty, nearly everyone did.
4 (2) Portland Timbers: With one win in its last four matches, Caleb Porter’s crew is getting some leniency from our power rankings thanks to their incredible start.
3 (3) Orlando City: No team is winning more points-per-game than Orlando, though no team has played fewer matches than the Lions.
2 (1) FC Dallas: The West’s leader in points-per-game remains unbeaten but has yet to put up a result worthy of their pedigree.
1 (12) Sporting KC: Unbeaten, with wins at Portland and draws against Toronto FC and FC Dallas, KC looks prepared to deliver on last season’s preseason promise.

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 12:29 PM EDT

Six Premier League are coming your way as the run-in continues and the FA Cup semifinals see a slightly reduced schedule.

It’s all about the battles for the top four and at the bottom this weekend as Manchester United head to Burnley, Liverpool host Crystal Palace and Everton head to West Ham with all three looking to put some pressure on their top four rivals.

At the bottom there’s a massive game at the Vitality Stadium as Bournemouth host Middlesbrough, while Hull host Watford knowing a win would pull them further clear of the bottom three and struggling Swansea welcome Stoke to South Wales.

Below is a look at all six games with team news, top things to watch and a score prediction for each encounter.

Burnley vs. Manchester United

Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace

Bournemouth vs. Middlesbrough

Swansea City vs. Stoke City

Hull City vs. Watford

West Ham vs. Everton

Premier League player Power Rankings – Top 20

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 11:34 AM EDT

At a pivotal point in the season, plenty of defenders are rising to the top of our Power Rankings.

[ MORE: Power Rankings archive ]

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League.

Let us know in the comments section below if you agree with the selections of the top 20 players in the PL right now.

  1. Dele Alli (Tottenham) – Up 1
  2. Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – Up 1
  3. Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) – Up 5
  4. Leroy Sane (Man City) – Up 2
  5. Christian Eriksen (Tottenham) – Up 2
  6. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 2
  7. Mamadou Sakho (Crystal Palace) – Down 2
  8. Ross Barkley (Everton) – Up 4
  9. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) – Up 7
  10. Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham) – New entry
  11. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) – New entry
  12. N’Golo Kante (Chelsea) – Down 3
  13. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry
  14. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) – Down 3
  15. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham) – New entry
  16. Harry Maguire (Hull City) – Down 3
  17. David Silva (Man City) – Down 3
  18. Michael Keane (Burnley) – Up 2
  19. Vincent Kompany (Man City) – New entry
  20. David De Gea (Man United) – Down 2

Listing the top snubs for PFA Team of the Year

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

The PFA’s Team of the Year for 2016-17 in the Premier League was announced on Thursday and there were some notable absentees.

Remember: this XI is put together after each PL player votes for his XI in a 4-4-2 formation. So, it is the players who vote for this team and therefore it may not be the most accurate representation of the top players in each position.

Here is the PFA Team of the Season in full with David De Gea and Eden Hazard both named in the team of the fourth time in the past five seasons, while Harry Kane gets the nod for a third-straight campaign.

Below is a look at the biggest snubs, as plenty of people are particularly disappointed with the inclusion of Gary Cahill and De Gea.

Hugo Lloris – It seemed to be a toss up between Lloris and De Gea and the Tottenham goalkeeper has marshaled the best defense in the PL while also always looking calm and composed. In the 2-2 draw at Man City he had a rare lapse of concentration but apart from that he’s been flawless.

Tom Heaton – Maybe because he plays for Burnley but Heaton has been superb not only with his shot-stopping but also his leadership as the Clarets’ captain. When you look around the league at top goalkeepers, only De Gea, Lloris and Thibaut Courtois are ahead of him.

Toby Alderweireld – Perhaps the most puzzling absentee, Alderweireld has been an absolute rock at the heart of Spurs’ defense and he makes everything looks so easy. Good on the ball, powerful in the air and never puts a foot wrong, I thought Alderweireld would be a lock for this XI.

Jan Vertonghen – See above. Alongside his Belgian teammate Alderweireld they’ve formed a formidable partnership with the only reason I can think of for them both being left out is some time on the sidelines through injury. Still, their teammate Danny Rose has missed a large chunk of the season and he’s still been included. Bizarre.

Cesar Azpilicueta – He has arguably been Chelsea’s best defender all season long but David Luiz and Gary Cahill have been picked ahead of him. A real head-scratcher but maybe this is because he’s played at wing back as well as the right-sided center back in a 3-4-3 formation? Still, the Spaniard deserves to be in this team.

Ander Herrera – The only other Manchester United player alongside De Gea and Zlatan who deserves a shout. So consistent all season and Mourinho’s general in midfield. Kante gets in ahead of him though.

David Silva – Anybody who has watched City regularly this season can tell you Silva has been the hub of Guardiola’s team. His genius is often overlooked.

Christian Eriksen – Has the most assists in the PL and Pochettino called him Spurs’ “special one” in recent weeks. Should he be in ahead of Dele Alli?

Alexis Sanchez – The Arsenal forward has been in fine form for most of this season despite his, and Arsene Wenger‘s, future up in the air. The Chilean star is up for the PFA Player of the Year award but didn’t do enough to go in ahead of Lukaku, Kane, Hazard or Mane. Maybe should’ve pushed Mane out of the XI but a very close call.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Again, another player who is up for the PFA Player of the Year but wasn’t selected in this team. Ibrahimovic has scored big goals at big moments for United but the veteran has missed some really good chances throughout the season. Maybe that’s why his peers thought the clinical duo of Kane and Lukaku deserved it more.

Report: Michael Keane to leave Burnley this summer

By Joe Prince-WrightApr 20, 2017, 9:40 AM EDT

Michael Keane will leave Burnley this summer, according to Sky Sports in the UK.

Keane, 24, has just over 12 months left on his current deal at Turf Moor and it is believed he will not sign a new deal with the Clarets this summer.

The former Manchester United defender has excelled for Burnley this season (laying in all 33 Premier League games) and earned his first call-up to the England national team in March, playing against Germany in a friendly and Lithuania in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Last summer and again in January, Keane was linked with a move to a whole host of clubs and it is believed Manchester United, Everton, Tottenham, Liverpool and Chelsea will all be interested in a move for Keane this summer.

Where would be the best fit for the powerful central defender who has also shown plenty of poise on the ball?

It seems like Everton or Liverpool would be ideal clubs for him to not only become a regular straight away but to also lead their defenses. In Liverpool’s case they currently have three central defenders in Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip and Ragnar Klavan but Keane would almost certainly start alongside Lovren or Matip if he arrived at Anfield. The same could be said if he switches to Goodison Park with veteran defenders Phil Jagielka and Ashley Williams, plus Ramiro Funes Mori and Matthew Pennington around.

Tottenham look set for defenders so Keane may look elsewhere, plus Chelsea have plenty of options in Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake waiting in the wings despite John Terry leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. Keane’s ability to play in a back three, as he did for England against Germany last month, proves that he could be a good fit for Antonio Conte‘s prefered 3-4-3 formation though.

Manchester United is an intriguing option given the fact that Keane came up through their academy, was born near Manchester and perhaps feels like he has unfinished business at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho has mixed and matched his central defenders throughout this season with Eric Bailly perhaps the only center back really impressing throughout. The futures of Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo all appear to be a little up in the air due to injury and shaky displays throughout this season, although Rojo has improved drastically in recent months.

Keane will have many, many options this summer as Burnley will have to cash in on him with just 12 months left on his contract.