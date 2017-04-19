MLS rescinds Pirez red card in Atlanta loss to Montreal

Major League Soccer’s Independent Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in last weekend’s loss to Montreal.

Pirez saw a straight red card in first half stoppage time for a last-man foul on Matteo Mancosu, a decision which saw Atlanta fall a man down for the entire second half, Pirez and Mancosu clashed on a lofted ball from Patrice Bernier over the top, and while there was plenty of contact as the two fought for the chance, it appeared that Mancosu dove at the last moment, seeing the referee call for the foul. Atlanta appealed the decision, and the Independent Panel agreed the red card was given in error.

While the 25-year-old Argentinian defender will be available for selection when Atlanta visits Real Salt Lake, it still won’t make up for the last-gasp loss to Montreal, as 10-man Atlanta ultimately collapsed without Pirez and fell 2-1 on an Impact winner in stoppage time.

Pirez joined Atlanta United this past winter after spending almost his entire career at clubs in his native country. He is a product of the River Plate youth system, and made 35 appearances for them before finding himself on loan at multiple different clubs. He has started all six of Atlanta’s games so far this season.

Follow @the_bonnfire