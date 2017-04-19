MLS rescinds Pirez red card in Atlanta loss to Montreal

Major League Soccer’s Independent Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in last weekend’s loss to Montreal.
Pirez saw a straight red card in first half stoppage time for a last-man foul on Matteo Mancosu, a decision which saw Atlanta fall a man down for the entire second half, Pirez and Mancosu clashed on a lofted ball from Patrice Bernier over the top, and while there was plenty of contact as the two fought for the chance, it appeared that Mancosu dove at the last moment, seeing the referee call for the foul. Atlanta appealed the decision, and the Independent Panel agreed the red card was given in error.
While the 25-year-old Argentinian defender will be available for selection when Atlanta visits Real Salt Lake, it still won’t make up for the last-gasp loss to Montreal, as 10-man Atlanta ultimately collapsed without Pirez and fell 2-1 on an Impact winner in stoppage time.
Pirez joined Atlanta United this past winter after spending almost his entire career at clubs in his native country. He is a product of the River Plate youth system, and made 35 appearances for them before finding himself on loan at multiple different clubs. He has started all six of Atlanta’s games so far this season.
Both Monaco and Juventus will feel good heading into their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second legs, yet wary of the threats on the other side.
Monaco has a one-goal lead and a trio of away goals as it returns to the Stade Louis II, but know that the wide-open nature of their first leg against Borussia Dortmund means anything is possible.
And Juventus may be leading 3-0 without giving up an away goal to Barcelona, but the Blaugranas didn’t exactly wilt when presented with a massive first leg deficit in the Round of 16 (Sorry PSG).
MONACO (AP) In a show of solidarity before they face each other in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Monaco has offered Borussia Dortmund a gift following last week’s bus attack in Germany.
Last Tuesday in Germany, three explosions went off as the team headed to the stadium for the home leg against Monaco, leaving defender Marc Bartra needing hospital treatment following injuries to his wrist and arm after a window was shattered.
The match was hurriedly rescheduled for the next day and Monaco won 3-2 to put itself in a strong position to reach the semifinals. Dortmund’s fans rallied to help their stranded Monaco counterparts by offering them a place to stay for free on Tuesday night, while Monaco’s fans chanted for Dortmund for long spells during the rescheduled game.
It was this mutual respect that prompted Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev to give Dortmund’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke a plaque with several photos showing the communion between the two sets of fans last week.
Monaco leads 3-2 from the first leg heading into Wednesday evening’s match at Stade Louis II.
Monaco last reached the semifinals in 2004, losing the final to Porto.
Forget the past; Southampton looks ready to do more buying than selling this offseason.
Chairman Ralph Krueger has already said the club is not planning to sell in-demand center back Virgil Van Dijk, and Saints reportedly want to look to add talent at both ends of the pitch.
Two of those targets could hinge on Premier League status. Not for Saints, of course, but for Swansea City and promotion hopefuls Leeds United.
The bigger name of the pair is Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Icelandic playmaker who has more or less kept Swans afloat this season. Sigurdsson, 27, has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.
At the other end is Leeds’ Pontus Jansson, a year younger and a center back. The big Swede has 12 caps and is a product of Torino and Malmo.
Saints’ Europa League campaign ended shy of goals but Claude Puel‘s club progressed to the League Cup final and has steadied its Premier League ship to the tune of 40 points this season. Adding depth in the form of at least one guaranteed starter is a step back toward European contention.