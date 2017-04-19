More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Mourinho: Man Utd amped for Europa League; Offers Martial advice

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 12:11 PM EDT

Manchester United is tangling with Anderlecht for a berth in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, and manager Jose Mourinho met with the press on Wednesday to preview the Thursday encounter at Old Trafford.

The sides are level at 1 after the first leg, one which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan score a first-half tally.

Mourinho admits that, like most Cup competitions, United’s Europa League efforts are amped up by progressing deep in the tournament.

From ManUtd.com:

“The first thing is to have the motivation high. At a club like United, when you start the Europa League, you don’t have the motivation high, but that’s September. At this stage, you have high motivation. We showed in Brussels that we are a strong team, but you have to equalise the motivational levels [shown against Chelsea], that’s the most important thing.”

The manager also tossed some tricky words toward Anthony Martial, much in the way he proffered public advice to Luke Shaw earlier this month.

Mourinho said Martial would be wise to take a peek at another United youngster. Marcus Rashford has adjusted to Mourinho’s way of thinking, and both have an understanding of each other. By now, Mourinho says, Martial should know what the manager prefers from his players.

‘The same way I know what the players like, I think the players also know what I like. The same way I have to go with the direction of the players, the players have to come in my direction.

‘That’s the point. That’s why Marcus Rashford, even without scoring goals and not in the Premier League since September, he is always a player that I trust and I play and support because he was always coming in my direction.”

Martial has seven goals and six assists in 1,907 minutes this season, compared to 18 and 11 in 4,663 under Louis Van Gaal last season. His production pace is a bit better this season despite more scattershot time on the field, and Mourinho’s comments may speak more to personality than performance.

Report: Southampton hoping for Sigurdsson, Jansson swoops

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT

Forget the past; Southampton looks ready to do more buying than selling this offseason.

Chairman Ralph Krueger has already said the club is not planning to sell in-demand center back Virgil Van Dijk, and Saints reportedly want to look to add talent at both ends of the pitch.

Two of those targets could hinge on Premier League status. Not for Saints, of course, but for Swansea City and promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

The bigger name of the pair is Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Icelandic playmaker who has more or less kept Swans afloat this season. Sigurdsson, 27, has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

At the other end is Leeds’ Pontus Jansson, a year younger and a center back. The big Swede has 12 caps and is a product of Torino and Malmo.

Saints’ Europa League campaign ended shy of goals but Claude Puel‘s club progressed to the League Cup final and has steadied its Premier League ship to the tune of 40 points this season. Adding depth in the form of at least one guaranteed starter is a step back toward European contention.

MLS Power Rankings — Week 7: A new No. 1 (with a bullet)

Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Given the early stages of the season and a week off from Power Rankings, this week’s edition sees several big jumps and precipitous falls.

TEAM RANKING (Last Wk)

22 (19)

21 (20)

 

20 (11)

 Philadelphia Union: Four-straight losses have to be testing Earnie Stewart’s resolve when it comes to coach Jim Curtin.

Minnesota United: Now seeing results, Minnesota has still yet to allow less than two goals in an MLS game.

Colorado Rapids: The league’s stingiest defense in 2016, Colorado hasn’t kept a clean sheet since Week 1.
19 (18) Montreal Impact: Yes the return of Ignacio Piatti helped, but so did a pretty bogus red card to Atlanta. Problems in Quebec?
18 (7) Seattle Sounders: With one win through six matches, Seattle’s 2016 title follow-up is looking a lot like Portland’s 2015 effort.
17 (16) New England Revolution: Improved results took a hit from a blowout loss to Chicago.
16 (21) DC United: Was looking more like the team that finished 2016 red-hot before a loss to the rival Red Bulls.
15 (14) LA Galaxy: Big litmus test as Seattle visits this weekend.
14 (14) San Jose Earthquakes: Winless in four yet still unbeaten at home, the Quakes head back to the road this week.
13 (4) Vancouver Whitecaps: Held serve against Seattle to rebound from a loss against charged up Real Salt Lake.
12 (12) New York Red Bulls: Restored confidence with a confident win over DC United.
11 (8) Houston Dynamo: Blowing a 2-goal lead to Minnesota stings.
10 (14) Toronto FC: The latest victim of Justin Meram’s phenomenal start, the Reds fell from the ranks of the unbeaten against Trillium Cup rivals Columbus.
9 (22) Real Salt Lake: Petke bump! The Power Rankings are taking a leap of faith on RSL, who looks like a much different and improved team after a coaching change.
8 (9) Atlanta United: Winless in three, all on the road, though that last one could’ve been different were it not for a questionable red card.
7 (5) New York City FC: David Villa is going to finish his time in MLS one day, and he’ll be discussed along with Thierry Henry and Landon Donovan as one of the best ever to play in the league.
6 (4) Columbus Crew: Back to winning ways following a blip against the Fire.
5 (17) Chicago Fire: Who would’ve thought adding a world class midfielder and one of MLS’ best to the engine room would’ve worked out so well? In the case of the former, Bastian Schweinsteiger, there were plenty of age skeptics. In the case of the latter, Dax McCarty, nearly everyone did.
4 (2) Portland Timbers: With one win in its last four matches, Caleb Porter’s crew is getting some leniency from our power rankings thanks to their incredible start.
3 (3) Orlando City: No team is winning more points-per-game than Orlando, though no team has played fewer matches than the Lions.
2 (1) FC Dallas: The West’s leader in points-per-game remains unbeaten but has yet to put up a result worthy of their pedigree.
1 (12) Sporting KC: Unbeaten, with wins at Portland and draws against Toronto FC and FC Dallas, KC looks prepared to deliver on last season’s preseason promise.

Neuer out with foot fracture from Ronaldo’s third goal (video)

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

Manuel Neuer would’ve been one of the heroes should Bayern Munich have triumphed over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Instead, it may be his final time in a Bayern shirt this season.

Neuer made a number of fantastic saves in the late stages of Bayern’s ill-fated comeback bid at the Bernabeu.

To add injury to insult, Neuer broke a bone in his foot on Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal of the 6-3 aggregate loss.

You can see Neuer pull up in pain as he adjusts to Marcelo’s choice to pass across to Ronaldo.

Sven Ulreich is Neuer’s back-up, and has made seven appearances the past two seasons. The 26-year-old arrived from Stuttgart in 2015, and will likely be backed up by veteran Tom Starke.

Bayern has an 8-point lead on RB Leipzig with five matches to play and will likely still win the Bundesliga title, regardless of whether Neuer returns this season.

Krueger: “Interesting chats” about NHL, but committed to Southampton

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 8:37 AM EDT

Hockey has rarely been far from the conversation when it comes to Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger, with Wayne Gretzky visiting St. Mary’s and Krueger coaching Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Considered a leader’s leader at Southampton, his first foray into the Premier League, the 57-year-old Krueger is widely considered to have gotten a raw deal from the then-dysfunctional Edmonton Oilers in his only NHL coaching gig, and the Canadian played two seasons in the WHL before moving to hockey’s Bundesliga in 1979.

The NHL’s Vancouver Canucks reportedly want to give Krueger his next shot, and the Saints chairman had this to say to respected hockey journalist Elliotte Friedman.

“For now” may seem ominous, but it’s similar to comments he made back in September regarding his tenure at Saints in the face of NHL speculation.

Krueger is an impressive man and Southampton an amazing enterprise, but will the lure of his first love eventually win out?