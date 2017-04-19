More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Neuer out with foot fracture from Ronaldo’s third goal (video)

By Nicholas MendolaApr 19, 2017, 9:24 AM EDT

Manuel Neuer would’ve been one of the heroes should Bayern Munich have triumphed over Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Instead, it may be his final time in a Bayern shirt this season.

Neuer made a number of fantastic saves in the late stages of Bayern’s ill-fated comeback bid at the Bernabeu.

To add injury to insult, Neuer broke a bone in his foot on Cristiano Ronaldo’s third goal of the 6-3 aggregate loss.

You can see Neuer pull up in pain as he adjusts to Marcelo’s choice to pass across to Ronaldo.

Sven Ulreich is Neuer’s back-up, and has made seven appearances the past two seasons. The 26-year-old arrived from Stuttgart in 2015, and will likely be backed up by veteran Tom Starke.

Bayern has an 8-point lead on RB Leipzig with five matches to play and will likely still win the Bundesliga title, regardless of whether Neuer returns this season.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 19, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT

Lyon’s crazy week continues.

Last Thursday, the first leg of their Europa League matchup with Besiktas was delayed significantly after Besiktas fans rained pyrotechnics down on Lyon fans from an upper deck, forcing the home supporters onto the pitch. Then over the weekend, their Ligue 1 mach against SC Bastia was abandoned at halftime after multiple incidents of fans entering the field and engaging players.

Now, the Turkish fans are at it again.

According to reports, Beskitas fans took to boats to set off fireworks outside the Lyon team hotel, which was situated on the Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul. The Coast Guard was called, and the situation was dissipated, but not after fans at least attempted to wake Lyon players in the wee hours of the night.

Lyon holds a 2-1 aggregate advantage heading into the second leg, after scoring in the 83rd and 84th minutes back in the home leg. The French club is seeking a return to the semifinals of either European competitions since 2009/10 when they reached the Champions League semis before being eliminated by Bayern Munich. Beskitas has never made the semifinals of a European competition.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 19, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT

It’s tough to criticize much about Chelsea’s spectacular season, and whether they end up winning the title or not, Antonio Conte has been wildly successful at turning around the doldrums of Jose Mourinho’s final year at Stamford Bridge and setting sail towards more fruitful waters.

There is one puzzling decision, however, that may have a major impact on their future.

With captain John Terry announcing he will be leaving the club at the end of the season and Gary Cahill still one of the most overrated players in the Premier League, there has been a need to prepare new blood in the Chelsea defense for years. The club is keenly aware of this fact and has been for years, evident by the 2014 purchase and careful preening of Kurt Zouma.

Nathan Ake is another defender the club has been grooming for years, since they grabbed him as a teenager in the Feyenoord system all the way back in 2011. This season, Ake was loaned to Bournemouth – remember that?

Ake was a big reason why the Cherries had a fantastic first half of the season, finishing the calendar year in 10th, a fine position for a team that escaped relegation last year by the slimmest of margins. He scored three goals in 10 Premier League appearances for the Cherries and brought to the table a fresh defensive prowess at the CB position, a spot that is relatively new to the Dutchman after spending much of his career to this point as a full-back (he played left-back for much of his time on loan at Watford last campaign).

Then, the Blues decided to bring all the progression to a screeching halt, recalling the 22-year-old back to his parent club, where he proceeded to find himself immediately out of the first-team squad. Since returning to Chelsea, he hasn’t seen a single Premier League minute, only finding a spot on the bench five times in 12 games. He has only earned a pair of starts in FA Cup action, keeping a clean sheet against both Brentford and Wolves.

Simply look to Bournemouth’s defensive woes since Ake’s departure to realize just how far he has come. With the Dutch defender on the roster, they conceded 29 goals in 19 matches, not a great total but for the attacking style the Cherries practice, a solid number, one that had them into the top half for much of the 2016 calendar year. Since Ake’s recall, Bournemouth has conceded 34 goals in just 13 games, and the club has dropped down to 16th in the table, looking to stave off relegation yet again.

It’s possible Chelsea wanted the cover Ake provided as Cahill and David Luiz racked up the minutes, but for a team only competing on the League and FA Cup fronts, there is no fixture congestion to navigate. If they truly needed the cover, they would never have loaned him out in the first place. Nothing had changed on the defensive depth chart between August and January.

Ake was obviously loaned out in the summer to aid his development, and he was developing beautifully with his loads of first-team action at Dean Court. So why, with a need for young, title-challenging central defenders in the immediate future, did Chelsea bring Ake to simply shove him back into the depths of the Cobham training ground? We won’t know the impact of the recall until years down the road when Ake is called upon – if ever – but on the surface, this appears to be a decision that makes little sense, and one that could drastically affect the club’s future, even costing them millions should the need arise to purchase a top-level defender rather than use the internal option whose growth may be irreparably stunted.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 19, 2017, 7:09 PM EDT

Like the Champions League today, the Europa League will be left with just four teams when the quarterfinals conclude tomorrow with the second leg.

Manchester United is looking for Champions League qualification via the Premier League top four and still have a solid shot at doing so, but they can also lock that up by winning the Europa League. The Red Devils take a 1-1 aggregate back home against Belgian side Anderlecht, and you can bet Jose Mourinho will give this match everything he’s got.

Defensively.

Mourinho, known already as a defend and counter proponent, will likely lean heavily on his defense as they look to advance to the semifinals. He shut down likely Premier League champions Chelsea last time out, doing so by controversially selecting to leave star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic on the bench along with Henrkih Mkhitaryan. The gamble worked out, and with Marcus Rashford up front, the Red Devils scored a 2-0 win with a different style going forward than they had previously shown with Ibra.

Will Mourinho revert to their previous tactics with Zlatan up front, or will he ride the hot hand against a Belgian side that has already seen off Zenit St. Petersburg and APOEL in these Europa League knockout stages?

Elsewhere, Lyon travels to Turkey to take on Besiktas in a tightly contested match. The French side took the opening leg 2-1 in stunning fashion, coming back from a 1-0 deficit with goals in the 83rd and 84th minute. Still, the match is up for grabs thanks to the away goal by Besiktas, and Lyon will do well to keep in a mentally stable state after the week they had. The French club saw their supporters forced out onto the field in the first leg against Besiktas after Turkish fans rained pyrotechnics down on them from the tier above, and then had their league match against Bastia over the weekend abandoned after players were attacked by opposing fans on the pitch. Now with an away trip to rowdy Turkey, it will be tough to keep in the right frame of mind.

Dutch giants Ajax have a visit to Schalke holding a 2-0 lead after keeping a clean sheet at home and watching Davy Klassen score twice. Schalke has been all over the map this season, so it’s a bit tough to predict who we’ll seen from them at home on Thursday. Their last two Bundesliga matches alone have seen Schalke win 4-1 over Wolfsburg followed by a 2-1 defeat to last-placed Darmstadt. Which Schalke side will show up with the odds stacked against them?

Finally, pesky Celta Vigo hits the road to visit Belgian club KAA Genk after a wild 3-2 first leg in Spain. Celta Vigo has been sparkling to watch at times this year, but their defensive abilities have let them down on more than one occasion (they’ve conceded 51 La Liga goals this season, more than all but five Spanish teams), and if that happens again here, Genk can nick a win as they hold those two away goals.

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnApr 19, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Harry Redknapp has signed on in an attempt to save Championship side Birmingham City over the final three matches of the season.

The 70-year-old walks into a unique situation. The club was just outside a playoff position when they shockingly fired Gary Rowett in mid-December. Gianfranco Zola took over, and the club entered a full-on nosedive, falling into a relegation battle after 13 losses compared to just two wins since.

Redknapp revealed he has a special clause in his contract: if Birmingham City is relegated this season, he won’t be paid.

“I have got a bonus. It’s not a massive one, but I said ‘if I don’t keep you up, I don’t want paying’,” he said.

Redknapp also revealed he had a similar clause in his contract with Derby County when he worked as a consultant at the end of last season, but instead of relegation it concerned promotion. Derby County was not promoted, after losing in the playoff semifinal to Hull City despite nearly completing a three-goal comeback in the second leg.

Birmingham currently sits in 20th place, three points off the drop. “I’ve been in these sort of situations before,” Redknapp said. “They’re always difficult, but I’m ready for it.”