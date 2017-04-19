Redknapp won’t be paid if Birmingham is relegated

Harry Redknapp has signed on in an attempt to save Championship side Birmingham City over the final three matches of the season.

The 70-year-old walks into a unique situation. The club was just outside a playoff position when they shockingly fired Gary Rowett in mid-December. Gianfranco Zola took over, and the club entered a full-on nosedive, falling into a relegation battle after 13 losses compared to just two wins since.

Redknapp revealed he has a special clause in his contract: if Birmingham City is relegated this season, he won’t be paid.

“I have got a bonus. It’s not a massive one, but I said ‘if I don’t keep you up, I don’t want paying’,” he said.

Redknapp also revealed he had a similar clause in his contract with Derby County when he worked as a consultant at the end of last season, but instead of relegation it concerned promotion. Derby County was not promoted, after losing in the playoff semifinal to Hull City despite nearly completing a three-goal comeback in the second leg.

Birmingham currently sits in 20th place, three points off the drop. “I’ve been in these sort of situations before,” Redknapp said. “They’re always difficult, but I’m ready for it.”

