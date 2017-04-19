Redknapp won’t be paid if Birmingham is relegated

Harry Redknapp has signed on in an attempt to save Championship side Birmingham City over the final three matches of the season.
The 70-year-old walks into a unique situation. The club was just outside a playoff position when they shockingly fired Gary Rowett in mid-December. Gianfranco Zola took over, and the club entered a full-on nosedive, falling into a relegation battle after 13 losses compared to just two wins since.
Redknapp revealed he has a special clause in his contract: if Birmingham City is relegated this season, he won’t be paid.
“I have got a bonus. It’s not a massive one, but I said ‘if I don’t keep you up, I don’t want paying’,” he said.
Redknapp also revealed he had a similar clause in his contract with Derby County when he worked as a consultant at the end of last season, but instead of relegation it concerned promotion. Derby County was not promoted, after losing in the playoff semifinal to Hull City despite nearly completing a three-goal comeback in the second leg.
Birmingham currently sits in 20th place, three points off the drop. “I’ve been in these sort of situations before,” Redknapp said. “They’re always difficult, but I’m ready for it.”
Borussia Dortmund might have good reason to blame their Champions League exit on the bomb attack that struck their team bus prior to the first leg against AS Monaco, but given recent reports, they might wish to consider themselves lucky.
According to German police who reconstructed the incident, it’s possible that things could have gone very differently.
“If the explosions had detonated one second earlier, the entire bus would have been hit with a massive shock,” an official from the German Federal Criminal Investigation Office told German publication Bild on Sunday. “There would surely have been many serious injuries and possibly some deaths.”
Thankfully, the only casualty was the broken wrist suffered by defender Marc Bartra, who is out four weeks after having surgery to repair the injury.
The bombs were found to be full of nails, with one imbedded in one of the bus’s seat headrests. They were reportedly built to a professional level, with materials and layout hinting towards a knowledge of German military construction and schematics.
Letters have been sent claiming to be from Islamic extremist groups that claim responsibility for the attack, but the German police have openly questioned the authenticity of those letters. The investigations have so far failed to publicly identify a lead on who may have been responsible for the bombing.
Before their second leg match in France, Monaco presented Dortmund with a plaque in a show of solidarity. The plaque depicted numerous photos of fans from both sides celebrating together, as Monaco showed its appreciation for the hospitality Dortmund fans showed them on the night of the attacks.
Social media was used to help Monaco fans stranded in Germany by the postponement of the first leg, and many Dortmund fans gave their rivals a place to stay for the night.
Monaco took its 3-2 first-leg advantage and stormed into the Champions League semifinals with a 3-0 home second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund.
Kylian Mbappe scored the opener very early on, and Falcao also struck before the 20 minute mark to send Monaco well through.
Just three minutes into the match, Benjamin Mendy burst forwards cutting inside from the left flank, and he rifled a shot on goal. It was straight at Roman Burki, but powerful enough that the German could only parry the shot. The rebound fell straight to two streaking Monaco attackers, and it was Mbappe who struck a shot off Burki’s hands and into the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
The goal makes Mbappe the first player in Champions League history to score in his first four knockout game appearances.
Then, in the 17th minute, Falcao headed in from a wonderful Thomas Lemar delivery, and Monaco was well and truly through.
With Dortmund down big, manager Thomas Tuchel brought on Ousmane Dembele in the 27th minute. Tuchel had come under fire for not starting either Dembele or Christian Pulisic. Nuri Sahin hit the post with a brilliant free-kick in the 14th minute, the best chance Dortmund had in the first half, and they would find a response soon after the halftime break.
Dembele was the creator as Dortmund hit back, finding a tiny window of opportunity on a pull-back to Marco Reus in the 51st minute as the German club made it 2-1. They still needed two more goals, however, to force extra time, and the mountain was too much to climb. Tuchel brought on Pulisic with 18 minutes to go, but he was powerless to change the tide. With 10 minutes to go, Lemar scored Monaco’s third to put the game to bed, and sending the aggregate score to 6-3. The goal means Monaco become the first team in Champions League history to score at least three goals in four straight knockout games.
Barcelona looked for a second straight miracle comeback in the 2016/17 Champions League, but it was not to be as the stout Juventus defense held up under heavy fire for a 0-0 draw, seeing the Italians move into the semifinals with a 3-0 aggregate advantage.
The Spanish giants held much of the possession throughout the match, with Juventus happy to absorb the pressure. Georgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci lived up to their reputation as one of the world’s best central defensive partnerships, while Alex Sandro and former Barcelona full-back Dani Alves did the work on the flanks.
Lionel Messi had the best early chance with a wide open shot near the penalty area on 20 minutes, but couldn’t direct it goalwards, firing just wide right, leaving Luis Enrique baffled at the missed opportunity. There was a scary moment just before halftime when Messi went up for an aerial challenge and was undercut by Miralem Pjanic, landing square on his cheek. Messi recovered from his fall as his cheek began to bleed, and he returned for the second half with a bandage.
Juventus had opportunities as they built themselves into the game, with Juan Cuadrado proving the most dangerous. On the other end, Juventus defenders continued to usher the Barcelona attackers into wide areas of the box, forcing them to shoot from tight angles.
Sami Khedira was booked for hauling down Luis Suarez past the hour mark, meaning he is suspended for the semifinal first leg. As the final whistle blew, it marked an enormous 530 minutes since Juventus last conceded a goal in Champions League play, a 9th minute goal by Sevilla back in November.
Major League Soccer’s Independent Disciplinary Panel has rescinded the red card given to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in last weekend’s loss to Montreal.
Pirez saw a straight red card in first half stoppage time for a last-man foul on Matteo Mancosu, a decision which saw Atlanta fall a man down for the entire second half, Pirez and Mancosu clashed on a lofted ball from Patrice Bernier over the top, and while there was plenty of contact as the two fought for the chance, it appeared that Mancosu dove at the last moment, seeing the referee call for the foul. Atlanta appealed the decision, and the Independent Panel agreed the red card was given in error.
While the 25-year-old Argentinian defender will be available for selection when Atlanta visits Real Salt Lake, it still won’t make up for the last-gasp loss to Montreal, as 10-man Atlanta ultimately collapsed without Pirez and fell 2-1 on an Impact winner in stoppage time.
Pirez joined Atlanta United this past winter after spending almost his entire career at clubs in his native country. He is a product of the River Plate youth system, and made 35 appearances for them before finding himself on loan at multiple different clubs. He has started all six of Atlanta’s games so far this season.