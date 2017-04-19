Report: Southampton hoping for Sigurdsson, Jansson swoops

Forget the past; Southampton looks ready to do more buying than selling this offseason.

Chairman Ralph Krueger has already said the club is not planning to sell in-demand center back Virgil Van Dijk, and Saints reportedly want to look to add talent at both ends of the pitch.

[ MORE: Krueger responds to NHL rumors ]

Two of those targets could hinge on Premier League status. Not for Saints, of course, but for Swansea City and promotion hopefuls Leeds United.

The bigger name of the pair is Gylfi Sigurdsson, the Icelandic playmaker who has more or less kept Swans afloat this season. Sigurdsson, 27, has nine goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season.

At the other end is Leeds’ Pontus Jansson, a year younger and a center back. The big Swede has 12 caps and is a product of Torino and Malmo.

Saints’ Europa League campaign ended shy of goals but Claude Puel‘s club progressed to the League Cup final and has steadied its Premier League ship to the tune of 40 points this season. Adding depth in the form of at least one guaranteed starter is a step back toward European contention.

